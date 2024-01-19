Zedd Lists $19 Million Modern Encino Mansion He Bought From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Photo: Simon Berlyn

Zedd is parting ways with the modern Encino, California, residence he bought from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who were the first inhabitants of the roughly 15,000-square-foot Jae Omar-designed manse after its 2019 completion. The Grammy-winning DJ paid the former couple $15.2 million for the property in September 2021 and is now asking a hair under $19 million for the contemporary-style abode.

The six-bedroom and 12-bathroom dwelling is the EDM producer’s first of two homes designed by Omar. Last month, Zedd acquired his second residence by the designer: an $18.4 million mansion, also in Encino. The sale marked the priciest real estate transaction in the area in 2023. It’s not too surprising, then, that the “Clarity” artist is looking to offload his older digs.

An emphasis on indoor-outdoor living throughout the home echoes some of the highlights of Zedd’s former Beverly Hills property that AD toured in 2018. In that house, an atrium with an olive tree, soaring wooden ceilings, and glass walls brought the outdoors in. (“All those things make it feel really homey to me,” the DJ said at the time.) While his newly listed Encino property does not have a tree growing out of the floor, it does offer vaulted wooden ceilings in the upstairs bedrooms and entire walls that slide away to connect the home’s interior and backyard. There is also a focus on natural materials, particularly with copious amounts of rustic wood.

Out back, a long rectangular swimming pool and an outdoor dining area are shaded by an oak tree with wraparound seating encircling its trunk. Other perks of the DJ’s dwelling include a garden, a putting green, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, and a guest house with an upstairs movie theater.

Unique amenities found inside include a red-walled music studio with an adjacent vocal booth and a starry night sky ceiling, a wooden library wall complete with a sliding ladder, and an authentic pub with a pool table and a leather corner booth.

Agents David Kramer and Andrew Buss of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties hold the listing.

