How Zara Tindall got her winning style makeover

In the late summer of 2022, as nostalgia for all things Y2K (aka 2000) reached its bewildering zenith, Tatler anointed Zara Tindall its high priestess of Y2K style.

Possibly the magazine meant well – like an Emerald Fennell film stuffed with shameless toffs, one can never be entirely sure of Tatler’s motives. If you’re not a mega fan of whale tails and Uggs with everything however, the accolade seemed a decidedly backhanded compliment.

Consider the flotsam of Y2K “style”; the very low-cut waistbands, the very high-cut minis; the garish sun-Pucci patterns, the proportions that made everyone look as though they’d been handed a bin bag of clothes rescued from the nearest dump and then told to put something together wearing a blindfold (just the kind of jape Tatler readers love). Suffice to say, if ever there were an era in which it would be best not to be any sort of priestess, the Noughties were it.

Y2K chic: at Gold Coast Turf Club in 2013 - Getty

The early 21st-century fashion has one advantage, however: it was a veritable Oxbridge for those willing to learn from their mistakes. The average fashion follower could make a lifetime’s worth of unwise choices in the space of ten years and flush most imaginable sartorial horrors out of their system.

Endearingly, Zara, who has always come across as generally likeable and down to earth, tumbled into all the same sartorial black holes as the rest of us, although unlike us, she was papped in them. It never dampened her enthusiasm. As her mother was in her youth, Zara was a daring and jolly dedicated follower in hers. Remember, she was the first Royal /Royal adjacent to get a tongue stud. Miraculously, her enamel appears to be in tip-top condition.

Moreover, there is a new, sleek persona in The Firm from whom we can take some serious notes. Step forward in your decidedly non-Ugg boots and newly subtle make-up, 42-year-old Zara Tindall.

Zara looked smart in a well-cut Prince of Wales check coat at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day - David Hartley/Shutterstock

At Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, Zara pitched up in a well-cut, belted, Prince of Wales check coat by LK Bennett. Slim-cut, precisely fitting across her shoulders, a good length with knee boots (three to four inches above the knee) with a single column of gilt buttons and fake fur collar and cuffs, it was simple, chic and VGP (very good in pictures). Compare and contrast with the frill-edged, wrong-length beige box she wore with a mini skirt and ad hoc boots to Cheltenham in 2005.

In 2002, looking decidedly less sleek in a patchwork coat and brown trousers at Cheltenham - Tim Graham/Getty

Cheltenham racecourse is Zara’s happy place, sartorially. The combination of townies, county types and bookie-style influences bring out the best in her. This is where she generally finds her style equilibrium. Last year, again at Cheltenham, again in Prince of Wales check, she wore a rather excellent trouser suit with a neat, cheekbone-enhancing burgundy pillbox.

In 2023, pairing a smart trouser suit with a cheekbone-enhancing burgundy pillbox - Max Mumby/Getty

Slim-to-the-torso tailoring, a mid-shank length that shows off her slim lower calves and ankles and the correct-for-her waistline (on or just above her natural waist) – these are the foundations of her evolving style. The fussy details and thrown-together combinations have been replaced by a much more considered wardrobe of fit and flare dress coats; the hectic prints by neck to shin block colours.

At Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 - Karwai Tang/WireImage

The brightness of the latter might not be to everyone’s taste – she’s prone to Barbie-esque shades of pink – but they comprehensively reflect her playfulness. This is someone you sense, who wants to do The Firm proud, but doesn’t take herself too seriously.

Zara's fondness for Barbie-esque shades of pink reflects her playful side - Getty

Her frequent trips to Australia with her husband Mike have been fruitful too, introducing her to soft, romantic but nicely cut long(er) dresses from Down Under labels such as Zimmermann, Scanlon Theodore (exemplified in the ivory lace dress she wore to Ascot last summer) and Rebecca Vallance, whose jewel-trimmed black dress was one of Zara’s most sophisticated looks so far.

The Rebecca Vallance dress she wore last October is one of her most sophisticated looks so far - Dave Benett/Getty

None of this looks as though it has come about purely by accident or osmosis, although having the Princess of Wales in the frame – a woman close to Zara’s own age who has found a way to look elegantly regal without coming across as dowdy or stiff – has probably been a helpful template. With her head-to-toe colour, tilty millinery and high heels, Zara has also been studying the Mary of Denmark and Queen Letizia playbook.

Eugenie and Beatrice have upped their game too, a flex that won’t have been lost on Zara. She looks as though she has lost some weight – nothing alarming, but enough to make a difference to what she wears.

Zara showed a softer side in this ivory Scanian Theodore dress at Ascot last June - Getty

Or maybe it’s the clothes that have made the difference. Zara’s stylist, the unpretentious Annie Miall, promises to understand her clients’ aspirations, concerns and character. (Translation: I will tactfully burn everything in your wardrobe that doesn’t work and replace it with proficient British designers such as Jane Atelier, Laura Green and Claire Mischevani. What I won’t do is flounce in with a mountain of weird-looking Balenciaga and tell you to take Ozempic).

Understanding her clients’ lifestyles is how Miall says she highlights their best features. “We find out what you have to go out and do in your life,” she explains on her website. The emphasis seems to be on making clients feel relaxed at all occasions, aided and abetted by the wine, Miall has on hand when clients visit her at her Richmond and Mayfair showrooms. She’s doing a sparkling job with Zara, simplifying and sleekifying, without obliterating Zara’s sense of fun. Next stop, Mike, Wills and Harry?

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.