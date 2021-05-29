Zappos just launched its Memorial Day sneaker slash-a-palooza — save big on Skechers, Nike, Adidas and more

Hopefully you&#39;ll get a kick out of Zappos&#39; Memorial Day blow-out. On second thought, you&#39;ll probably need two. (Photo: Zappos)
Comfort never goes out of style. And as much as we love flats, booties, and sandals, they’ll just never beat sneakers in terms of cloud-like support.

While great kicks are always a worthy investment, you don’t have to drop upwards of a hundred bucks on a pair that will take you, well, everywhere. Zappos is having a huge Memorial Day sale on thousands of sneakers from all our favorite brands — yes, including Nike, Skechers and Adidas. We're talking markdowns of up to 30 percent.

Let us walk you through some of the best steals.

Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81

Sporty yet oh-so sleek. (Photo: Zappos)
If you're a fan of low-profile silhouettes, this pair might be for you. The unisex style is entirely vegan, plus they're made for comfort, thanks to the padded collar and tongue, cushioned footbed, and flex channels on the heel.

"This are the most comfortable pair of sneakers I've owned," one shopper shared. "I have a slight arch and these fit perfectly. I have owned about 10 different pairs/colors over the years and I will always recommend them."

Clarks Kayleigh Band

No laces? No problem. (Photo: Zappos)
This comfy slip-on from Clarks features an elastic strap across the upper, so that it keeps sturdily in place without the help of laces. Available in three colors, though this dusty pink shade is particularly apt for spring and summer (and a great way to dress up any outfit). Oh, and did I mention that they're $45 off?

Saucony Originals Bullet

Not a fan of burgundy? Not to worry &#x002014; there are plenty of color choices to drink in. (Photo: Zappos)
The upper on this retro-looking sneaker from Saucony is made from sturdy-yet-breathable mesh, suede and nylon, so it’s durable yet flexible. If you don’t like high-riding sneakers with a chunky sole, these are for you. Also for you: their under-$50 price tag. Available in burgundy (above), black/silver, light grey and slate/cream.

"I just ordered these yesterday, wore them all day today, and am in love!" a shopper shared. "I might consider ordering other colors down the line. They are perfect for everything. I don't like shoes with a lot of loft, so these are perfect. They are comfortable out of the box."

Skechers Flex Appeal 3.0

Over 91 percent of shoppers rate these 4 stars or higher. Could they be wrong? We think not! (Photo: Zappos)
The Skechers Flex have a memory foam insole — stepping into these feels as comforting as sinking into your favorite mattress after a long day. But don't let that fool you — these babies mean business. The sole provides plenty of traction, so they’re great for nurses or anyone who spends most of the day on their feet. Available in seven colors.

"Excellent for me," a shopper noted. "I am older with some knee issues and these are the most comfortable and supportive casual shoes. I want them in every color."

Dr. Scholls Nailed It

Dr.&#39;s orders: It&#39;s time to elevate your style (and step). (Photo: Zappos)
No surprise that Dr. Scholls, a name synonymous with foot health, shows up in this Zappos sale with a pair that puts a premium on comfort and support. The Nailed It (yes, that's its actual name) features a padded collar to prevent ankle chafing and a light but chunky sole that lets you know with every step that you're protected from what's underfoot. Oh, that gorgeous leather upper don't hurt, either. Comes in three colors, but we're partial to this clay shade.

Nike Tanjun

A classic. Forever stylish, now on sale. (Photo: Zappos)
You'll be hard pressed to find a pair of shoes that can check as many boxes as these classic whoosh-bearing Nikes. Functionally speaking, they're a great go-to for your gym workout, your daily run, or just tooling around on errands. Stylistically, they'll also work paired with a skirt or dress, making them a must in any fashionista's wardrobe. They're made of lightweight mesh and are lightly padded at the collar and tongue. 

"I really, really like these shoes," a shopper declared. "They are so lightweight and felt comfortable the first day I wore them. I often think my feet look like bricks but not in these shoes. They are very attractive for either working out or to wear as a casual shoe. The tops breathe and the air coming in keeps your foot cool."

Adidas Running Fluidflow 2.0

Step to it: Sizes are going fast. (Photo: Zappos)
These breathable Adidas joggers have a cushy, bouncy midsole, giving you an extra pep in your step (yes, even after all-day wear). Plus, the breathable exterior ensures your feet get plenty of air on even the hottest, muggiest days. Available in five colors.

One shopper declared them the perfect warm-weather shoes: "I love these shoes," she wrote. "They are so comfortable!!! Super cute to wear with tights and sundresses."

Dr. Scholl's Madison

Slip into comfort...and all-day endurance. (Photo: Zappos)
If you're more of a slip-on kind of gal, these are a great option. A cooling memory foam sole keeps your feet from getting overheated, while the perforated upper gives your tootsies plenty of circulation. They're durable, lightweight and will go the distance even on your longest, toughest days. Available in five colors/styles, including Grey Cloud Microfiber (above).

"Love these shoes! Very stylish and so comfy," a shopper shared. "I have plantar fasciitis and these allow me to wear a cute shoe that doesn’t compromise on style."

