Zappos just launched its Memorial Day sneaker slash-a-palooza — save big on Skechers, Nike, Adidas and more

The first long weekend of summer plays host to a serious slew of savings, with the most popular purveyors of everything from vacuum cleaners to mattresses trotting out the best deals of the year. While there are most certainly Memorial Day sales to be shopped on bigger home investments, for the purposes of this roundup, we've got our eyes on a different type of score: slashed-price fashion. And this year, we’re creating an in-depth guide to the best Memorial Day clothing sales.Don’t feel overwhelmed at the sheer volume of Memorial Day clothing sales and discount codes piling up in your inbox because we're here to help streamline that whole shopping experience for you. We'll be keeping this comprehensive guide stocked and organized with all the major fashion markdowns from brand-behemoths like Walmart to reader favorites like Anthropologie and luxury brands like SSENSE. (For brands whose Memorial Day promos haven’t started, we left a tantalizing placeholder from their current sale sections.) Ahead, find all the Memorial Day clothing sales worth your clicks and spending cash. Don't forget to bookmark this page — the savings are just starting to simmer and we'll be adding new deals daily.Memorial Day Clothing Sales Quick Links:The North Face: 25% off select stylesBandier: Extra 30% off saleLo & Sons: Up to 40% off select stylesAnthropologie: Extra 40% off all saleZappos: Up to 30% offJ.Crew: 25% off full-priced styles; extra 50% off select sale with code “WEEKEND”Lulus: Up to 80% off saleSSENSE: Up to 50% off saleParade: 20% off all orders $40 and up with code “REFINERY29-20” (exclusive to us!)Nordstrom: Up to 50% off Half-Yearly SaleHanky Panky: Up to 65% off select thongs and other seasonal markdownsAt Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Reader FavoritesFrom Everlane to Etsy, the retailers ahead are some of our readers’ most-loved fashion destinations — you’ll want to pay attention to the top-rated savings ahead.NordstromDates: May 26 - June 6Sale: Save up to 50% off at the Half-Yearly SaleCode: NoneShop NordstromBorn Beca Flat, $, available at NordstromLululemonDates: Weekly on ThursdaysSale: New drops in the “We Made Too Much” section Code: NoneShop LululemonLululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight, $, available at LululemonEverlaneDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 50% offCode: NoneShop EverlaneEverlane The Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Box-Cut Pocket Tee, $, available at EverlaneAnthropologieDates: Limited timeSale: Extra 40% off sale itemsCode: NoneShop AnthropologieAnthropologie Quilted Patchwork Jacket, $, available at AnthropologieFree PeopleDates: Limited timeSale: Free duffel bag with any Free People Movement purchase $100+ (add to cart to redeem)Code: NoneShop Free PeopleFP Movement Packable Duffel Bag, $, available at Free PeopleH&MDates: Limited timeSale: Rotating discountsCode: NoneShop H&MH&M Leather Ankle Boots, $, available at H&MLo & SonsDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 40% off select colors and stylesCode: NoneShop Lo & SonsLo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe, $, available at Lo & SonsUrban OutfittersDates: Limited timeSale: Rotating discountsCode: NoneShop Urban OutfittersChampion Classic Reverse Weave Sweatpant, $, available at Urban OutfittersEtsyDates: May 18 - 24Sale: Up to 20% off select outdoor goodsCode: NoneShop EtsyMinimum Design Biodegradable Accordion Planter, $, available at EtsyReformationGirlfriend CollectiveNordstrom RackDates: Now - May 30Sale: VYB swimwear flash sale, up to 65% offCode: NoneShop Nordstrom RackVYB Rev Bikini Bottoms, $, available at Nordstrom RackASOSDates: Limited timeSale: $30 off when you spend $150, $50 off when you spend $200, $70 off when you spend $250Code: MEM30 for $30 off, MEM50 for $50 off, MEM70 for $70 offShop ASOSASOS DESIGN Cotton Boxer Short, $, available at ASOSWalmartDates: Limited timeSale: Rollbacks on summer essentialsCode: NoneShop WalmartMagid Petite Jute Tote Bag, $, available at WalmartNet-a-PorterDates: Limited timeSale: TKCode: NoneShop Net-a-PorterPactDates: Limited timeSale: Mid-season clearance saleCode: NoneShop PactPACT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top, $, available at PACTBaubleBarDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 80% offCode: NoneShop BaubleBarBaubleBar Micro Mixed Alidia Ring, $, available at BaubleBar& Other StoriesDates: May 27 - 31Sale: Up to 50% select itemsCode: NoneShop & Other Stories& Other Stories Fitted Ribbed Ruffle Top, $, available at & Other StoriesLunyaDates: May 27 - 31Sale: Linen-silk gift with purchase; spend $200 and receive a linen-silk scrunchie; spend $250, receive a linen-silk bagShop LunyaLulusDates: Limited timeSale: Sale up to 80% offCode: NoneShop LulusLulus Twirl With Me Ivory Ruffled Mini Skirt, $, available at LulusOutdoor VoicesDates: Limited timeSale: Rotating discounts in the OV Extra sectionCode: NoneShop Outdoor VoicesOutdoor Voices Nimbus 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt, $, available at Outdoor VoicesAmazonDates: Now - ?Sale: Memorial Day dealsPromo Code: NoneShop AmazonZattcas Bohemian Floral Tiered Maxi Dress, $, available at AmazonRevolveDates: Limited timeSale: The designer sale; up to 50% offPromo Code: NoneShop RevolveOlivia Rubin Tilda Pant, $, available at RevolveZapposDates: May 24 - 31Sale: Select styles up to 35% offPromo Code: NoneShop ZapposOn Running Cloud Monochrome Sneaker, $, available at ZapposVerishopDates: Now - Limited timeSale: Up to 80% off warehouse salePromo Code: NoneShop VerishopFaithfull the Brand Eryn Square Neck Mini Dress, $, available at VerishopKohl’sDates: Now - May 31Sale: Memorial Day markdownsPromo Code: NoneShop Kohl’sLevi's High Rise Straight-Leg Crop Jeans, $, available at Kohl'sMangoDates: May 27 - 31Sale: Extra 30% off order $120+ (exclusions apply)Promo Code: EXTRA30Shop MangoMango Lurex pleated dress, $, available at MangoClub MonacoDates: Now - May 31Sale: 25% off sitewidePromo Code: LONGWEEKENDShop Club MonacoClub Monaco Marnee Shirt, $, available at Club MonacoEloquiiDates: Now - ?Sale: Entire site starting at $19Promo Code: SUMMERREADYShop EloquiiEloquii Cross Front Flutter Sleeve Dress, $, available at EloquiiUniqloDates: Now - May 31Sale: 15-year anniversary “Thank You” event; special limited-time markdowns and free eco-friendly tote bag with orders of $99 or morePromo Code: NoneShop UniqloUniqlo Supima Cotton Crew, $, available at UniqloUniversal StandardDates: Now - June 1Sale: New customers get $35 off (minimum spend of $85)Promo Code: WELCOME35Shop Universal StandardUniversal Standard Geneva Dress, $, available at Universal StandardLuxury BrandsIf you’re looking for deep discounts on investment pieces, look no further — Memorial Day markdowns on the internet’s fanciest goods are ahead.SSENSEDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 50% offCode: NoneShop SSENSEBy Far Off-White Croc Rachel Shoulder Bag, $, available at SSENSEMatchesFashionDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 50% offCode: NoneShop MatchesFashionParis Texas Crocodile-effect leather sandals, $, available at MatchesFashionShopbopDates: OngoingSale: Designer sale up to 50% offPromo Code: NoneShop ShopbopVince Side Slit Culottes, $, available at ShopbopCOSDates: May 26 - 31Sale: 25% off sitewide (discount applied in cart, some exclusions apply)Code: NoneShop COSCOS Long White Shirt, $, available at COSDenimGet your indigo on with Memorial Day deals on these dungaree purveyors.DL1961Dates: Now - May 31Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: HELLOSUMMERShop DL1961DL1961 Patti Two-Tone High-Rise Jean, $, available at DL1961Levi’sDates: Now - May 31Sale: 30% off sitewide; additional 50% off sale styles Promo Code: SMILEShop Levi’sLevi's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans, $, available at Levi'sMadewellDates: TBDSale: TBDPromo Code: TBDShop MadewellWarp + WeftDates: May 28 - May 31Sale: 30% off sitewide and 70% off warehouse sale stylesPromo Code: MEMORIALDAY30Shop Warp + WeftWarp + Weft SXF Plus Utility Straight 32", $, available at Warp + WeftRE/DONEDates: May 26 - 31Sale: 25% off all sale itemsPromo Code: NoneShop RE/DONELevi's 70s Straight Jean in Indigo Stripe, $, available at RE/DONEFrameDates: May 27 - 31Sale: Extra 25% off all sale itemsPromo Code: NoneShop FrameFrame Mejuri Le Hollywood Cornell Clean, $, available at FrameGood AmericanDates: May 28 - 31Sale: Additional 40% off sale items (discount added in cart)Promo Code: NoneShop Good AmericanGood American Midi Skirt, $, available at Good AmericanPistolaDates: May 27 - 31Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: MEMORIAL20Shop PistolaPistola Kelly 90s Skater Short, $, available at PistolaSpanxFootwearThe shoemakers are putting their best feet — and their best prices — forward this Memorial Day.Ma’amDates: Now - May 31Sale: 10% off sitewide Promo Code: MEMORIAL10Shop Ma’amMa’am Marsha Sandal, $, available at Ma’amCole HaanDates: Now - June 2 Sale: Up to 50% off summer essentialsPromo Code: NoneShop Cole HaanCole Haan ZERØGRAND Criss Cross Sandal, $, available at Cole HaanKoioDates: May 28 - 31Sale: Spend $300 and get a $50 gift card (automatically added at checkout)Promo Code: NoneShop KOIOKoio Primo Antique White High Top Sneaker, $, available at KoioCariumaDates: Now - May 31Sale: Free organic cotton-bamboo socks with purchase (must add to cart to receive gift)Promo Code: PAIRFORPAIRShop CariumaCariuma OCA Low Sneaker, $, available at CariumaFranco SartoDates: May 27 - June 1Terms: 25% off sitewide (excluding Sarto styles)Code: SUMMERSTYLEShop Franco SartoFranco Sarto Callum Loafer, $, available at Franco SartoChelsea ParisDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 25% off select stylesPromo Code: MEMORIAL25Shop Chelsea ParisNomaseiDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 20% off select stylesPromo Code: NOMASEI20Shop NomaseiNomasei BAGHERA tangerine velvet sandals, $, available at NomaseiGoyaDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 15% off sitewidePromo Code: GOYAMEMORIALShop GoyaGiessweinSale: 20% off orders over $100Dates: May 30 - June 5Promo Code: GWMEMORIAL21Shop GiessweinGiesswein Chamerau Slipper, $, available at GiessweinSwimwearGet (swim) suited on sale with long-weekend markdowns on all the best bathing togs.J.CrewDates: Now - May 31Sale: 25% off full-priced styles; extra 50% off select salePromo Code: WEEKENDShop J.CrewJ.Crew Underwire bikini top in classic seersucker, $, available at J.CrewSolid & StripedDates: May 25 - ?Sale: 25% off sitewidePromo Code: MDW21Shop Solid & StripedSolid & Striped The Spencer Tonal Zig Zag, $, available at Solid & StripedSwimsuits for AllDates: Now - ?Sale: Up to 50% off your orderPromo Code: NoneShop Swimsuits for AllAshley Graham x Swimsuits For All Elite Triangle Bikini Set, $, available at Swimsuits For AllCalzedoniaDates: May 28 - 31Sale: All bikini sets $49Promo Code: NoneShop CalzedoniaVitamin ADates: May 28 - 31Sale: Extra 10% off 3+ sale items; extra 20% off 5+ sale itemsPromo Code: NoneShop Vitamin AVitamin A Barcelona Bottom, $, available at Vitamin AIntimates and LoungewearNeed to round out your unmentionables collection on the cheap? We’ve got you (and your privates) covered with undergarments on sale from Parade, Commando, Fleur du Mal, Eberjey, and more.ParadeDates: Now - June 1Sale: 20% off all orders $40 and upPromo Code: REFINERY29-20 (Exclusive to us!)Shop ParadeParade Starter Bundle Mixed Fabrics (4 Pieces), $, available at ParadeHanky PankyDates: May 27 - June 2Sale: Up to 65% off select thongs, full backs and seasonal markdownsPromo Code: NoneShop Hanky PankyHanky Panky Printed Signature Lace Original Rise Thong, $, available at Hanky PankyPepperDates: Now - May 31Sale: Buy 1 bra, get 1 bra 20% off Promo Code: MDW20Shop PepperPepper Everyday Lace Bralette, $, available at PepperSplendidDates: Now - May 31Sale: 30% off select styles site-wide, exclusions applyPromo Code: LONGWEEKENDShop SplendidSplendid Sunkissed Tie Dye Cardigan, $, available at SplendidCommandoDates: Now - June 1Sale: Up to 40% off staples and best-sellersPromo Code: NoneShop CommandoCommando Faux Leather Crop Flare Legging, $, available at CommandoFleur Du MalDates: May 28 - 31Sale: Additional 20% off sale itemsPromo Code: FLEURLOVE20Shop Fleur du MalFleur du Mal Logo Embroidered Tricot Balconette, $, available at Fleur Du MalEberjeyDates: May 28 - 31Sale: Extra 20% off sale stylesPromo Code: EXTRA20Shop EberjeyEberjey Gisele Printed Modal Slouchy Set, $, available at EberjeyLivelyDates: May 27 - 31Sale: Free Palm Tote with every orderPromo Code: NoneShop LivelyLively No-Wire Strapless Bra Bundle, $, available at LivelySkimsDates: May 27 - 13Sale: First-ever public sale up to 50% off (email signup required)Promo Code: NoneShop SkimsSkims Waffle Jogger, $, available at SkimsBare NecessitiesDates: Now - June 2Sale: Select bras $19.99 and up, select panties $4.99 and up, select shapewear 30% off, select swimwear up to 30% off, and select sleepwear up to 50% offPromo Code: NoneShop Bare NecessitiesCalvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern T-Shirt Bra, $, available at Bare NecessitiesHerRoomDates: Now - Limited timeSale: Up to 70% off thousands of stylesPromo Code: NoneShop HerRoomHanro Luxury Moments Brief, $, available at HerRoomIndie BrandsIf it’s under the radar, we’re on top of it — here are all the specialty shops pulling out all the stops for the long weekend.Richer PoorerDates: May 20 - 24Sale: Spend $100, get 25% off sitewidePromo Code: NoneShop Richer PoorerRicher Poorer Boxer Brief, $, available at Richer PoorerCult GaiaDates: Now - Limited timeSale: 20% off (almost) everythingPromo Code: SUNNYShop Cult GaiaCult Gaia Clara Dress, $, available at Cult GaiaStaudDates: Limited timeSale: Up to 65% off select stylesPromo Code: NoneShop StaudStaud Milla Mini Dress, $, available at Staudet TigreDates: May 28 - ?Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: MEMORIAL20Shop et Tigreet Tigre Jayme Dress, $, available at et TigreGiovannaDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 15% off all raffia and accessoriesPromo Code: MDW21Shop GiovannaShaina MoteDates: Now - May 31Sale: 20% everything (excluding accessories)Promo Code: NoneShop Shaina MoteShaina Mote Hysperia Top, $, available at Shaina MoteGraf LantzDates: May 27 - June 1Sale: 25% off select merino wool felt itemsPromo Code: NoneShop Graf LantzGraf Lantz Jaunt Petite Handbag, $, available at Graf LantzSTATE BagsDates: May 27 - 31Sale: 25% off sitewide (excluding the Kids on the Move collection)Promo Code: MDW25Shop STATE BagsState Wellington Tote, $, available at STATELisa Says GahDate: May 28 - 31 Sale: 15% off sitewidePromo Code: SUMMER15Shop Lisa Says GahLisa Says Gah Camille Denim Short, $, available at Lisa Says GahCara CaraDates: May 27 - 31Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: YES20Shop Cara CaraOnia Chelsea One Piece, $, available at Cara Caraban.doDates: May 25 - June 2Sale: 25% off “current obsessions” (plus sunglasses gift with purchase on orders over $50)Promo Code: SWOONShop ban.doCompania Fantastica Blue Floral Midi Dress, $, available at BandoPaper ProjectDates: May 26 - May 31Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: NoneShop Paper ProjectPaper Project Color Block Short Sock, $, available at Paper ProjectJenni KayneDates: May 26 - 31Sale: 20% off select stylesPromo Code: MDW20Shop Jenni KayneJenni Kayne Woven Circle Tote, $, available at Jenni KayneStatureDates: Now - May 31Sale: 20% off sitewidePromo Code: MEMORIAL21Shop StatureIlana Kohn Nico Short, $, available at StatureKESDates: May 27 - 31Sale: 25% off $250, 30% off $500, and 35% off $750 Promo Code: SUSTAIN25 for 25% off $250, SUSTAIN30 for 30% off $500, SUSTAIN35 for 35% off $750Shop KESKES Linen Slip Dress, $, available at KESOutdoor and ActivewearWhether you’re hitting your neighborhood track or an off-the-beaten path hiking trail this summer, these retailers will help you outfit yourself for activity — at a fraction of the retail cost.The North FaceDates: May 25 - 31Sale: 25% off select stylesPromo Code: NoneShop The North FaceThe North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover 3.0, $, available at The North FaceBandierDates: May 26 - 31Sale: Additional 30% off sale items (discount taken in cart)Promo Code: NoneShop BandierMary Young Ferris Short, $, available at BandierWolvenDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 25% off sitewidePromo Code: NoneShop WolvenBackcountryDates: Now - May 31Sale: Save Up to 50% on gear and apparelPromo Code: NoneShop BackcountrySeea Swimwear Rella Reversible Bikini Bottom, $, available at BackcountryEddie BauerDates: May 24 - June 1Sale: 50% off all purchases (some exclusions apply)Promo Code: NoneShop Eddie BauerEddie Bauer K-6 Boot, $, available at Eddie BauerAerieDates: Limited timeSale: 30% off leggings (some OFFLINE Crossover and other styles excluded)Promo Code: NoneShop AerieAerie OFFLINE Seamless High Waisted Tie Dye Legging, $, available at AerieOnzieDates: Now - ?Sale: 25% off sitewidePromo Code: MEMORIALShop OnzieOnzie High Leg One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at OnzieAdidasDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 25% off sitewidePromo Code: SAVE25Shop AdidasAdidas Love Unites Blocked Shorts (Gender Neutral), $, available at AdidasSorelDates: May 28 - 31Sale: 25% off select stylesPromo Code: NoneShop SorelSOREL Out ’N About Plus Boot, $, available at SORELLike what you see? 