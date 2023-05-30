Going, going... Snag the best deals in Zappos' extended Memorial Day sale before they're gone

All of your favorite brands are still on sale for Memorial Day. (Photo: Zappos)

’Tis the season to pretty up your shoe collection, replace your sad sneakers and beef up your sandal situation. Luckily, the Zappos Memorial Day sale is still going strong, and it's much too good to pass up.

We spotted serious savings on all the best brands: Adidas, Crocs, Ugg, Saucony and a ton more. You can even grab a cute sundress on sale to go with those pretty new sandals.

Though the sale is open to all, VIP members get the most benefits from shopping. (No worries: It's free to sign up.) Members earn points for VIP codes and get free expedited shipping, too. Plus, if you link your Amazon Prime account to your VIP membership you'll earn one point for every dollar spent on Zappos. Check out our picks from the sale below, and step to it — the best stuff won't stay around for long.

Zappos Dr. Scholl's Once Twice Sandals $47 $95 Save $48 Summer is just about here, and if your social calendar has bridal showers, beach parties and outdoor events, make sure you have these sandals on hand. $47 at Zappos

Wedges are the quintessential warm-weather shoes — and these are oh-so-comfortable, thanks to a gently padded footbed and stretchy straps that mold to your feet. The shoes are equally cute with sundresses, pants or shorts. Reported a customer, "Love these sandals! They are the perfect look for jeans or a long skirt. Platform sole is trendy and gets them a couple notches above flat sandals."

Zappos Crocs Classic All-Terrain Flip-Flops $30 $35 Save $5 Snag these Crocs sandals while they are still the lowest price they've been in 30 days. $30 at Zappos

Everyone needs a good pair of flip-flops for summer. They're what you throw on to do just about everything, and they're essential for the beach or pool. Who better to rely upon for this must-have shoe than Crocs, especially with a 25% discount? "I live in Honolulu and wear flippers every day. Was tired of the foul smell my feet had when wearing leather flip-flops. Especially when I get them wet. Tried the older style Crocs, love 'em. So I bought every color of these new ones. Even more comfortable but they run big. Order one size smaller than what you normally wear," noted one shopper.

Zappos Adidas Adilette Slides $19 $45 Save $26 How cool is the floral print on these comfy slides? $19 at Zappos

A steal at just $19 (nearly 60% off), these pretty slides are easy on, easy off — and they're definitely easy on the eyes. They're perfect for the pool and the beach — or just for shuffling from the kitchen to the bedroom. Need a nudge? "Just go for it," says a fan. "[These are] the best looking and most comfortable shoes."

Zappos Ugg Alameda Chukka Shoes $60 $120 Save $60 These stylish sneakers offer the same comfort level as your favorite fuzzy boots. $60 at Zappos

Since it's summer, you'll probably want to skip your furry Ugg boots. But if you still want the coziness of your favorite Uggs, these cute sneakers are the perfect combo of support and comfort — and they won't make your feet sweat.

If your feet ache without a substantial platform, try these on. They have a lightweight and responsive sole, plus the additional cushioning feels plush and adds a spring to your step. These Saucony kicks are made especially for runners, but who's to say you can't wear them as you just go about your day?

Zappos Blowfish Malibu Marley Shoes $28 $40 Save $12 These classic white kicks will go with everything — and there are 10 other styles if you prefer a pop of color. $28 at Zappos

These are quite possibly the perfect summer shoes — and not only because they're adorably chic. It's because they're slip-ons too! The vegan canvas cuties also have elastic stretchy panels on the sides for a snug fit (but not too snug). Grab them for just $28 while you can.

Says a shopper: "These are darling shoes. ... Fantastic price, well-made, tailored and not chunky/clunky. The right amount of fun. I highly recommend."

These Adidas sneakers are not only stylish, they're also lightweight, clocking in at less than 2 pounds each. Extra support in the heel and forefoot ensures that even if you spend all day on your feet, you won't feel fatigue. Plus, the lining and insole are breathable to keep your feet from overheating.

The thick ankle strap on these stylish sandals offers ample support. It's also fully adjustable so you can find the most comfortable fit for you. The wedges are only 2.5 inches high, making them very easy to walk in. Be sure to snag a pair while they are still 30% off — the lowest price they've been in 30 days!

These thong sandals boast a stylish upper that has geometric detailing, laser-cut perforations and subtle stud accents for a fashion-forward touch. "These sandals are so comfortable! I bought these to wear on the boat and have received so many compliments. Can't wait to buy more colors," raved one shopper.

Along with elasticized edges to keep the shoes securely on your feet, these cute slip-ons boast excellent traction and a shock-absorbing midsole for added support. They also feature the brand's patented Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioning and breathable cooling upper to keep your feet from getting too hot on summer days.

These elegant Tory Burch loafers are sure to elevate any look. The leather flats have a sleek pointed toe, elastic at the heel to keep them in place and the brand's signature T logo at the top.

Even people with foot ailments love how comfy and supportive these laceless sneakers are. "I have arthritis and flat feet, so my doctor recommended that I buy these running shoes from New Balance. I have never been happier with any sneakers," raved one. "I bought the Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced and I got them less than two weeks ago. I do not want to wear any other shoes. These are great! I am not in pain anymore. It feels like I am walking on a cloud!"

Zappos Steve Madden Adore Sandals $76 $100 Save $24 Looking for a pair of flat sandals that still have an elegant feel? These sparkly Steve Madden slip-ons are your best bet. $76 at Zappos

The bead-embellished, fabric-lined straps give these cute sandals a high-fashion upgrade. One happy customer wrote, "These are sooo pretty in person!"

