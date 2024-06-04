A yurt, hobbit hole and Frank Lloyd Wright home: A look at 6 unique Michigan vacation rentals

Unique vacation rentals are plentiful in Michigan. You can rent tiny homes, yurts, and homes designed by famous architects. Summer vacations in the Mitten are nearly upon us. Here's a look at six different properties, each offering a one-of-a-kind environment.

Bill Thom stumbled upon one of Charlevoix's well-known "mushroom houses" with a for sale sign in the yard in 2001. He bought the "lucky find," and for the last 10 years has been renting it out to others who appreciate the eclectic design.

"I just got lucky," Thom, a Detroit native, said. His family spent their summers in the house for over a decade before Thom began renting the home out to others about a decade ago.

So many guests have told him they paid to stay there not because of its proximity to the city's downtown, but because of the home itself, which is one of about two dozen stone cottages designed by builder Earl Young.

People like to rent homes that are out of the ordinary, said Rob Evina, it's why so many guests have stayed at the geodesic homes he and his business partner Mark Grattafiori built on 75 acres near Traverse City three years ago.

"They just want a different experience," Evina said. "There are thousands of hotel rooms 6, 7 miles away from us on the bay... I've done that many times in my life, but at this point in my life I just want a different type of experience and we give that."

A mushroom house in Charlevoix

Earl Young built "Half House," one of just over two dozen "mushroom homes" in Charlevoix in the late 1940s.

Young built "Half House," the stone mushroom-like cottage Thom owns, in the late 1940s, and like all the other mushroom houses, it's unique in its own way, Thom said.

"He had a theory that no straight line was a good line," he said. "He built the homes based on the surroundings so look like they sprouted from the earth."

Half House, the property's nickname, was built for Young's daughter beside his own home. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage is approximately 720 square feet and sits on a bluff across from a Lake Michigan beach two blocks from the city's downtown.

The home is heated with a stone fireplace and has no air conditioning. Thom said the stone walls and brisk lake air keep it cool enough. The property is rented throughout the summer and has guests in the winter, too.

Nightly rates vary by season from anywhere between $195 to $695. Learn more about the property online at https://www.vrbo.com/501060?dateless=true.

Geodesic dome homes near Traverse City

At Silver Birch Resort in Williamsburg, Rob Evina and Mark Grattafiori have built a dozen luxury dome homes on private land surrounded by trees.

The first time he saw a geodesic dome, Evina was captivated by its look and design.

"Geodesic domes should really be in a category all themselves," he said. "They literally pass the same stringent codes as a commercial building."

Beyond their sturdiness, the domes' shape allows for an open, distinctive interior, Evina said. "As soon as I walked inside it just had this magical opulence or ambiance to it," he said.

At Silver Birch Resort in Williamsburg, Evina and Grattafiori have built a dozen luxury dome homes on private land surrounded by trees. The resort is a short drive from Traverse City, but offers plenty of privacy to guests. The approximately 850-square-foot domes have high ceilings, scenic views and lots of modern amenities including an outdoor bathtub that's surrounded by a bamboo fence.

They are available for rent from April to November. Rates vary by month by range from $350 to $500 a night. Learn more online at https://www.vrbo.com/3365259?dateless=true or on the resort's website at www.silverbirchmichigan.com.

Glamp in a yurt in Grand Marais

If you want luxury but like to camp, you can rent a luxury yurt in the Upper Peninsula's Grand Marais.

If you want luxury, but like to camp, you can rent a luxury yurt in the Upper Peninsula's Grand Marais. The property is tucked away in an orchard with a modern toilet and shower located a short distance away in a pole barn. There's an outdoor fire pit, gas grill and picnic table nearby.

The yurt has plenty of amenities, including Wi-Fi, a smart television, a refrigerator, a toaster oven/air fryer, a water cooler with hot water, and a Keurig coffee maker, with coffee and creamer. Paper plates, bowls, cups, and plastic silverware are also provided.

The yurt rents for approximately $200 a night during peak summer periods. Learn more at www.airbnb.com/rooms/688510091435005727.

Hippie retreat in the Upper Peninsula

The "Happy Hippie Shack" in downtown Ramsay near a local park and pub is meant for guests "with an open mind, free spirit and great Hippie sense of humor," according to the property's description on Airbnb.

"The Groovy beads, Vibrant colors and Tapestries will make you smile, chill out and enjoy every room," it says.

The two-bedroom home built in 1909 is one of the only single-family homes left in the city's downtown. The home is near Indianhead, Blackjack, Big Powderhorn and Mt. Zion Ski hills.

Learn more online at www.airbnb.com/rooms/50691926.

Hobbit home in Rockford

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings can experience a summer vacation in Bilbo Baggins' Shire without leaving the state by booking a stay in an underground Hobbit Hole in Rockford.

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings can experience a summer vacation in Bilbo Baggins' Shire without leaving the state by booking a stay in an underground Hobbit Hole in Rockford.

The custom-built home sits on 10 acres and features "a poplar tree bark ceiling, wavy cedar walls, and a wood cookie wall," according to the property's Airbnb listing. At just 185 square feet, it includes a queen-sized bed and wood stove. The property includes a bench swing, boulder fire pit and outdoor picnic area.

Learn more at www.airbnb.com/rooms/706591064952458895.

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Galesburg

You don't have to be able to afford to buy a famous architect's creation to experience it this summer. In Galesburg, you can book a stay at Frank Lloyd Wright's Meyer House.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house featured in Architectural Digest last year was built in the 1950s and has been restored. The furniture, including the built-in banquettes and dining table, are in "perfect condition," according to the property's listing on Airbnb.

"The mahogany accents have been meticulously restored and the gardens are in full bloom throughout the spring and summer," it says.

Learn more at www.airbnb.com/rooms/11851061.

