'Helps hide my belly': Amazon's mega-popular $17 top is what you need to ease into summer

Ready to go to that backyard barbecue? We are! With Memorial Day coming up, we're planning all of our outdoor activities from now until Labor Day. Of course, we need the right 'fit for every occasion — we're talking about all the sundresses, cropped pants and flowy tops we can find. Per usual, Amazon has the perfect solution for less than 20 bucks — the YunJey T-shirt — and it's just $17!

YunJey YunJey Round Neck T-Shirt $17 This t-shirt features a super-slimming color-block style and a forgiving fit — perfect for transitioning from spring to summer. $17 at Amazon

This casual tee has over 32,000 perfect 5-star reviews and features an A-line design that is ultra-flattering — rather than clinging to your body, it drapes to disguise problem areas.

Available in sizes S to XXL, the YunJey T-shirt is made with a soft cotton-polyester blend and shoppers love the way it feels. The loose, relaxed fit makes this shirt perfect for weekends or work days. Pair it with jeans and wedges for a cookout or a maxi skirt and slides for a casual summer outfit.

Flattering

Not only does this shirt feel loose around the belly, it also drapes in a way that's flattering to a variety of figures.

“[I] really like this shirt a lot,” reports a fan. “I'm a size 14 and not super comfortable with my body. Typically I wear flowy tunics to hide my problem areas, but I was encouraged by all of the good reviews. This shirt does not disappoint. It's fitted just enough to give you some shape, but still helps hide some of those problems. I thought it was very true to size.” Another rave reviewer wrote: "Helps hide my belly. Love this shirt...fit is loose but doesn’t look sloppy at all."

A step up from your basic white T. (Photo: Amazon)

Versatile

The true test of a great piece of clothing is how well it can transition from one occasion to another. According to enthusiastic shoppers, this t-shirt fits the bill.

“Wow! I expected a nice blouse that I would be wearing at home while chilling and relaxing. But what I got was an entirely different blouse. It is edgy, hip and cool. I have worn this to a beach party, on a night out with the girls and in my everyday life. On all occasions, I got compliments. The feel of this blouse is as easy, breezy as they come,” says a five-star reviewer.

YunJey YunJey Round Neck T-Shirt $17 You can get this flattering t-shirt in nine different colors ranging from classic black to bright summer yellow. $17 at Amazon

