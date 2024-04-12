Yuba City Senior Center set to receive new bingo equipment

Apr. 11—The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved a capital acquisition of over $25,000 on April 2 to replace aging bingo equipment for the Yuba City Senior Center.

For several decades, the Senior Center has continued its tradition of Friday Night Bingo for its senior members and anyone else over the age of 18. Staff members and volunteers said that bingo has been the senior center's longest standing and most popular activity.

As the program continues to grow in popularity, players now require more space and upgraded technical equipment to get an accurate count of each game, said John Boyer, a member of the Yuba City Senior Commission. Boyer and his wife Carol have been managing bingo operations at the Senior Center since 2006 along with a group of volunteers.

According to Boyer, an average of 85 players participate in Friday Night Bingo each week, but seeing up to 100 people is not uncommon.

The Senior Center is open to seniors, and bingo players, from across county lines. Boyer said it isn't uncommon for players to travel from as far away as Lincoln and Browns Valley, or to commute locally from Marysville and Olivehurst. About 80% of the attendees are return players with 25% being under the age of 60.

"Prior to COVID, we were getting an average of 40-45 people. ... Then we went back to nights on Friday, and it has gradually built up. I think we're getting a lot of people who have put in a word so we're getting more and more people. We've had as high as 116 (players,)" Boyer said.

In order to house all players, the program has expanded into a connecting room, which is not equipped to support technical systems needed to keep track of each game, Boyer said.

With the age of the current system, the Senior Center is not able to find replacement parts or supporting equipment for the additional room. Boyer estimates that the Senior Center has been operating with the current system for around seven years.

"If it broke down — say it breaks down Friday night — we're done. Until we do get the new equipment, we continue to use the old equipment and just hope it doesn't break down," Boyer said.

The Senior Commission identified updated equipment that will project the same screen and numbers across both rooms. The new system will include a power play console with a touch screen monitor, a digital flashboard display and a device to verify bingo cards.

"It's actually updated to accept the bingo papers which normally have a code that you put into the machine. It will verify the bingo, whereas right now, we have to call the numbers back to verify," Carol Boyer said.

According to city staff, the new equipment will cost $25,260 to purchase and install, which will be offset by deferred funds from bingo revenue.

"The new equipment is going to be so much better," John Boyer said. "We're going to have several monitors and game boards so people can see it all around. We have two rooms we basically use, and they'll be able to see it in both rooms. Hopefully, the word will get out and we'll even increase our attendance."

Carol Boyer believes that bingo has surged in popularity with Yuba-Sutter residents, both young and old, due to the environment fostered at each session.

"We're getting a lot of younger people. Sometimes, they're there for only a couple weeks. Sometimes, if they win a bingo, they're hooked and they want to come back," she said.

John Boyer estimates that the equipment will be delivered and installed in the coming weeks.

"It'll be really nice, the new machine. It'll be similar to what you see in a casino," he said.