If You've Had A Big Salary Jump, We Want To Hear From You

With the cost of living being what it is these days, I'm pretty sure everyone wants to make more money. But bringing home a higher salary isn't always as simple as "just work hard and they'll eventually reward you."

So if you've made a significant jump up in your pay, I would love to hear your story.

Maybe you started your career in a role that involved "wearing lots of hats" for about $12 an hour. After a couple years of trying to get a raise without much success, you ended up parlaying your experience into a role at another company that offered you $22 an hour, and, after a few more years, you went to a third company that pays you $30 an hour. Even better, you now only have to wear one to two hats, tops.

Or perhaps you worked in your field for about a decade but the salary seemed to plateau at about $50k a year. You took some courses online to learn some new skills and changed careers. Now, you're making just over $90k a year and you're so glad you made the change.

Or maybe you went from a full-time job for around $40k to working freelance and making $70k after taxes. It was a tricky transition with a steep learning curve, but now that you've established a good client base, you actually have room to grow your income even more.

Tell me how your salary jump happened via this anonymous form and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.