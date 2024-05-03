You're guaranteed to see a glacier on these Alaska cruises – or you get a credit

Glaciers are a major draw for many Alaska cruise passengers. But on the chance you don’t see one as advertised during your voyage, Holland America Line will give you money back.

The cruise line is adding a Glacier Guarantee for its cruises and cruisetours around the Last Frontier through September 2025. If Holland America doesn’t visit one it planned to, passengers will get a future cruise credit worth 15% of their fare.

"Our guests, and especially first-time guests, are understandably as obsessed with Alaska's glaciers as we are, and our new Glacier Guarantee underlines our confidence in providing unforgettable glacier sightings on our Alaska cruises and Cruisetours," Kacy Cole, the line’s chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "We know our guests are going to return home from their cruise with special memories of these icy wonders. In fact, we guarantee it."

What are the terms of Holland America’s Glacier Guarantee?

The guarantee applies when a visit to a glacier – think scenic cruising to Dawes Glacier – on a published itinerary is canceled, according to its terms and conditions. Guests must be at least 21 years old and complete a form within 30 days of their trip ending in order to claim the credit. Credits are limited to one per guest.

The offer is available to passengers who complete their cruise or cruisetour between May and September of 2024 or 2025.

The guarantee will not apply when only one of multiple glacier visits on a cruise or cruisetour has been canceled, and select Yukon cruisetours are ineligible.

