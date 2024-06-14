You're 'fixin' to'? And where's 'the city'? Decoding Oklahoma slang

If you're new to Oklahoma, you might be wondering why everyone says they're "fixin' to" do something when it doesn't seem like they're talking about making repairs.

Or maybe you're confused because everyone says "the city" even though Oklahoma has tons of cities.

Here's a guide to popular slang in Oklahoma.

What does 'fixin' to' mean?

In Oklahoma, "fixin to" usually doesn't pertain to someone actually making a repair on something.

Instead, if someone says they're "fixing to" do something, this means they're about to do something.

For example, if you hear an Oklahoma say, "I'm fixin' to go to Homeland." This means they're about to go to Homeland.

What is 'the city' in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma has tons of cities, like Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Edmond, just to name a few.

However, if you hear someone in Oklahoma say they're going to the city, they probably mean that they're going to Oklahoma City even if you live closer to another major city in the state.

If an Oklahoman says, "I'm fixin' to go to the city," this means they're about to go to the city, and you might have just heard the most Oklahoman sentence of all time.

What's an 'Okie'?

In modern times, when someone refers to themselves or someone else as an "Okie", they're usually describing that person as being from Oklahoma.

The term used to describe migrant workers from Oklahoma in the 1930s during the Dust Bowl when Oklahomans accounted for about 20% of the migration to California.

They were all tagged as "Okies" and California lawmakers responded with an Anti-Okie law aimed at stopping the flow.

What does "dadgum" mean?

"Dadgum" is a mild alternative to harsher curse words when someone's annoyed or angry.

A variation of "dadgum" is "dadgummit" which is similar to "Goddammit".

In Oklahoma, you might hear someone yell "Dadgummit!" at their television when an Oklahoma Sooners quarterback is intercepted by a Texas Longhorn.

What's a 'twister'?

The word "twister" is an informal alternative to the word "tornado".

The word does not refer to the children's game "Twister".

If an Oklahoman tells you, "There's a twister outside," you should probably seek shelter from an approaching tornado.

What does 'y'all"?

Oklahomans, along with folks in other Southern states, love to use the word "y'all" when referring to a group of people.

The word means "you all," and you might even hear an Oklahoman say, "All y'all." This means "All of y'all".

You might hear a mom in Oklahoma tell her kids, "Y'all come inside," when it's time for dinner.

What does 'big ol' mean?

Oklahomans have their own measurement term known as "big ol'".

The term is used as an adjective to describe a rather large item.

For example, if you hear a local angler say, "I caught a big ol' catfish this weekend," they probably caught a massive mud cat, and chances are they did it with their bare hands.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma slang: What does 'fixin' to' mean? What's an 'Okie'?