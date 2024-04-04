Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte April 5-7

From art walks and food festivals to car shows and ballgames, here’s what’s happening around Charlotte.

Have a ball with the Charlotte Knights who have opened their 10th season at Truist Field in Uptown. This weekend the team faces the Norfolk Tides, and there will be fireworks following the game on Friday and kids can run the bases after the game on Sunday.

The Charlotte Shout festival continues through April 14 in Uptown offering more than 200 art installations, performances, and events, with most free to attend.

Car enthusiasts can see classic cars, hot rods, and rare one-of-a-kind cars on display at the Charlotte AutoFair, which is open through Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hear new interpretations of classic songs by Sting, including “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” and “Walking on the Moon,” in the musical “Message in a Bottle,” which is playing at Knight Theater in Uptown through Sunday.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at Rock Hill’s First Friday event at the Old Town Night Market. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and this month’s featured artists.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Orlando Magic on Friday.

The North Carolina Science Festival is underway and you can learn more about the planets, stars, and galaxies at one of the Statewide Star Parties. There will be one at Lake Norman State Park in Statesville on Friday and the UNC Charlotte Observatory on Saturday.

Enjoy art and live painting demos, wine and craft beer tastings, live music, and other entertainment at the Uncorked & Artsy event in downtown Mooresville on Friday.

Other festivals happening this weekend include the Carolina BBQ Festival at Victoria Yards in Uptown on Friday and Saturday, Charlotte Brewfest in South End on Saturday, the Empanada Fest at Camp North End on Saturday, Art Walk on Union in downtown Concord on Saturday, and the Festival of Food Trucks in downtown Mooresville on Saturday.

Grab your cape and tie up those laces for the 2nd annual Superhero Stomp at McAlpine Creek Park on Saturday. There will be a 5K, 10K and kids fun run. The event supports Charlotte’s pediatric cancer community.

You can also get your steps in and support the Humane Society of Charlotte at the Pet Palooza fundraising walk on Saturday. There will be live music, food trucks and other festivities.

Music fans can enjoy a night of jazz at the Parr Theater at Central Piedmont Community College on Saturday. The show will feature trumpeter Lin Rountree, saxophonist Tom Braxton and the John Dillard Band.

Grab your cowbell and cheer on the Charlotte Checkers when they take on the Hartford Wolfpack at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday. It’s the team’s final home games of the regular season, and on Sunday, you can save up to 40% on admission when you purchase at least four tickets online.

Witness one of nature’s most spectacular sights on Monday when a solar eclipse happens. Although Charlotte is not in the path of totality, we’ll still experience a partial eclipse here and several museums and parks in the area will celebrate the celestial event. Click here for a list of eclipse events.

