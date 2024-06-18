Young students explore the Dunn County preserve with Stout, retired local educators

COLFAX — For kids in Dunn County, becoming a scientist is as easy as attending the Colfax Red Cedar Preserve and Recreation Area’s annual Science Exploration Day.

“This was our third running of the science exploration day,” said Keith Gilland, a biology professor at UW-Stout. “And it is the brainchild of Paul Verdon and Mark Mosey — who are now retired science teachers.”

As the event invites second to sixth grade students out to the preserve, volunteers like Gilland, Verdon, Mosey and UW-Stout biology professor Julia Chapman guide the students through outdoor habitats. The event typically happens in May, with this year’s participation getting 24 kids out to the preserve. This year also marks the third year of putting on the event.

Having volunteered alongside Chapman at the preserve since 2019, Gilland said they now see participation from kids attending many different school districts, including some who are homeschooled. Throughout the day, kids take part in a total of three 50-minute to one-hour long classes that all cover a different aspect of the preserve.

“Keith and I were on a team and we took the kids and their guardians around part of the preserve where we have been trying to restore it as oak savanna and prairie,” said Chapman.

“Our big goal was to find prairie skinks, and we did.”

She continued, and said that a big part of why they were there was to increase the children’s interest when it comes to these outdoor habitats.

“There has been a lot of good community interest and involvement at the site,” she said. “Part of the day is showcasing what we’ve got there and making it fun and exciting for the kids, so hopefully they take an interest in it too.”

Gilland said his hope with the event is that the kids can find something to take away from being in that ecosystem and learning from the teachers.

“It’s just a really great day to get students — and usually their families or supporters — to come out and explore the natural world with people who that is what they do,” said Gilland.

On top of hunting for prairie skinks, kids attending the Science Exploration Day also learned about amphibians and reptiles through Mosey’s background as a Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey volunteer. In Verdon’s class, young students learned about the different types of rock formations that can be found at the abandoned quarry, as rocks unearthed from that deep could have been impacted by glaciers.

Chapman said the day activities give the young students a chance to get outside and apply what they learn in the classroom towards a real-world scenario. Furthermore, Gilland adds that spreading awareness about these local habitats highlights their significance.

“One thing we talk about is the importance of places like these preserves and maintaining that biodiversity, showing people that there is all of this wildlife really close by,” Gilland said. “It is not just documentaries on YouTube or TikTok reels; there is all of this really neat stuff in our region.”