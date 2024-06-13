Young Riders of the Pony Express comes to Tehama County Museum

On Saturday, June 15 at 1:30 PM at The second lecture of the 2024 historic lecture series of the Tehama County Museum in the City of Tehama will feature an “adventure lecture” on the excitement and history of the young riders of the Pony Express.

Presented by Lee Dummel, noted Pony Express historian and Pony Express trail rider, the lecture is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at 1:30 p.m., and will be in partnership with the Stirling City Historical Society of Butte County, and the Tehama County Genealogical and Historical Society.

The Museum, 275 C St., Tehama, will be open to the public before and after the presentation until 4 p.m.

Dummel has a lifetime of research and experience from which to draw and has been contributing to the lecture series for several years. He is an Old West Historian who hails from Butte County and has traveled the west to join in several re-enactments of historical milepost including the driving of the Golden Spike for the Transcontinental Railroad.

Dummel has personally ridden a good share of the Pony Express Trail and will pay tribute to the facts of the Pony Express experience while “clarifying” some of the myths.

The Pony Express was something of a miracle of grit and determination to bridge the communication gap in the mid 1800’s that spanned the middle of what is now the continental 48 of the United States, but at the time was that expanse of wild land between the settled states in the east and California in the west before the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

There were several efforts to bridge that gap including the railroad which required huge investment of time and material, the laying of telegraph lines which were vulnerable to all kinds of violations, and then the Pony Express which required healthy riders riding healthy horses at what seemed at the time to be a blistering pace, and the coordination of locating replacement horses in “secure” locations along the route to maximize the distance each horse could manage without doing damage to the horse.

The Tehama County Museum is located at 275 C Street in the City of Tehama. The event will be presented in the Marty Graffell Annex.

Regular hours of the Museum are Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. The museum may be contacted to make special arrangements for tours either by phone at (530) 384-2595, or by email at tcmuse@tehama.net.