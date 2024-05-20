Young dog walker goes viral after making ad for her new business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Valerie Corral, a young El Paso entrepreneur who walks dogs, went viral after a social media post in which she’s promoting her business.

In her ad, the dog tries to pull away from her and chase after another dog.

Corral, age 10, said when her blooper ad went viral she was surprised.

“I was walking Bailey at a park, and so we were filming a video for an ad. She saw a dog and she got really excited. So she tried, she attempted to run, like to say, ‘Hi’ to the dog, I guess, but it’s OK because it was a blooper,” Corral said.

She told KTSM the feedback she has been given has helped her gain some new clients for her dog-walking business.

“They said that I never let go, like they wanted to hire me,” Corral said.

Corral said she decided to start a small business and create ads for it when her mother was in the hospital with a work injury.

Corral said she worried for her mother, and she took it upon herself to try and raise money to help.

“She went with the neighbor and started walking a dog. She came back and she had some money in her hand. I came back from the hospital. She hugged me and said, ‘Guess what, mommy? I have I have $20 in case you get surgery,'” Corral’s mother said.

Corral’s mother told KTSM she thought that was a heartwarming gesture and told her daughter she didn’t need to do that.

Corral said since then, her parents have supported her and have let her continue, since this was like a hobby, she said.

“Something that, I like to do on my free time. It’s pretty fun. I like walking dogs. They’re just furry animals. When they jump, I just think of it as, like, hugs and when like, when I see the smile of dogs, it just makes you feel happy inside,” Corral said.

KTSM asked Corral what she plans to do with money she makes and she said she’s saving up for college.

Corral also said she hopes to one day travel the world and walk dogs.

You can visit her on Instagram @valeriesolei for pet walking services.

