‘Young carers are often lonely and anxious – our aim is to help them be children again’

From the outside, 13-year-old Ollie* might look like a problematic child. He is so focused on his phone that he can’t concentrate in class, he avoids socialising after school with classmates, he shuns physical activities or creative hobbies. But it’s not that Ollie was screen-addicted, anti-social, or lazy. In fact he has responsibilities far beyond most children.

Ollie is a young carer: his sister has autism and his mother is recovering from a stroke which impacts her ability to get out of bed. The family have spent time in temporary accommodation to escape domestic violence.

All this means that Ollie is responsible for shopping, cooking for the family, and keeping on top of housework. He needs to be close to his phone so that his mum can let him know if she needs help. He doesn’t have time for hobbies or fostering close friendships.

In many ways, Ollie’s story is typical of young carers, says Barbara Peacock, the chairman of trustees at Go Beyond, the children’s charity supported by The Telegraph’s Charity Appeal.

“Studies show 80 per cent of young carers feel that they’re missing out on leisure activities like sports, fitness, or creative hobbies,” says Peacock. “We also know that three quarters of young carers describe themselves as feeling lonely, and half live with constant stress that they can’t do enough to make things better for their mum, brother, or sister.”

A registered social worker with decades of experience in both local government and the voluntary sector, cases like Ollie’s are familiar to Peacock. “When you have a parent with a long-term health condition, it can be unpredictable,” she explains. “These are children who love their parents and want to help. They’re not being conscripted against their will. Often they don’t realise that there’s a problem, but the effects on them are huge and life-long.”

This is where a break with Go Beyond can prove instrumental in unknitting some of the anxieties and stresses young carers have. Around a third of the young people helped by the charity each year are young carers like Ollie, who was invited on a week-long Go Beyond break and was helped to escape from his caring mould and learnt to be a child again.

Young carers on a week-long break offered by Go Beyond

Hannah Pursall, a break team leader at Go Beyond Daleside, remembers Ollie well. “His behaviour at the start was common for young carers: he was anxious about the screen-free nature of our breaks and worried about handing over his phone,” she recalls. “He told us he’d made a mistake and wanted to go home on the first night. Once he had a chance to call home and wish his family ‘goodnight’, he was convinced to stay ‘just for one night’.

“We encourage them to take everything a step at a time, enjoy what we’re doing now, then we can catch up later and offer reassurance if they need it,” Pursall adds.

Though he’d initially told break leaders that he’d be leaving first thing, when Ollie found out they’d be doing rock-climbing, he allowed himself to be convinced to stay.

Ollie proved a natural and, with the support of break leaders and the other children, he overcame his nerves and reached the top of the wall. He came down with a proud smile and, after a deep breath, Ollie introduced himself to the other children and began to socialise.

“Young carers struggle to unwind and talk to the other children,” says Pursall. “They’ve grown up fast so they’re more comfortable in the company of adults. Sometimes we see them deflecting the need to care onto other people. They will check everyone has eaten, remind leaders to take a rest if we’re busy. They’re very switched on to the caring role, so it takes time for them to allow themselves to be a kid and have some fun.”

Go Beyond staff say that the breaks are vital for allowing young carers to 'just have fun'

It can be a challenge, says Pursall, to discourage this kind of behaviour. “Obviously empathy is a positive trait, but you want to encourage some selfishness so they enjoy themselves,” she says. “Often it takes a bit of time and some extra reassurance.”

Even so, once the young carers are given an opportunity to mix, they often really benefit from meeting other children in the same position. “Being able to share their own experiences makes them realise they’re not alone,” Pursall explains. “They tell us that it gives them some hope for the future because they see each other as kids, rather than carers, and that their caring role doesn’t have to define them.”

Gradually Ollie began to come out of his shell. A waterpark visit was a particular highlight, with Ollie spending the entire time laughing with his new friends as they splashed Pursall and the other break leaders. That night he spent a bit of time with an adult reflecting on his experiences and how the break had changed his attitude, allowing him to rest up away from his hectic homelife, but also to see himself as a person outside his caring responsibilities.

“Ollie’s experience shows the benefits these breaks can have,” says Pursall. “Knowing they have this place where they will be safe, looked after, and can let go of their anxieties about their relatives at home and just have fun is absolutely vital for children of his age.”

While social workers have become much more enlightened about the issues facing young carers in recent years, thinks Peacock, there are still immense challenges in helping them.

“Parents often struggle to ask for help,” she explains. “They’re worried that if they ask for help that they’ll get heavy-handed interference and somebody might say that they’re not good enough to be a parent. That makes them terribly anxious. And it isn’t the case at all.

“The reality is that the cost-of-living crisis and cut-backs in the availability of care staff mean that professional care is increasingly out of the reach of parents who need it, which pushes more children into caring positions,” Peacock continues.

“Poverty is an issue for a lot of children with caring responsibilities because their families can’t work so they can’t afford professional support. These are the children for whom a break is most needed, but for whom it is most unaffordable. That’s why support from generous donors is so vital to allow Go Beyond to keep doing what it does for these children.”

*Name changed to protect his identity

