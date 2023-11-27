You'll Wanna Snag These Editor-Approved Veja Sneakers for Cyber Monday

Daisy Maldonado, Siena Gagliano, Hannah Oh
·2 min read
Veja Sneaker Cyber Monday Deals Have Arrived!Veja


Ahem. Sneakers—you know ‘em, you love ‘em, and you probably need to replace the pair you’ve been wearing on repeat for the last two years. They’re the backbone of our society!! Are you, like literally everyone and their mother, thinking about investing in a pair of kicks from Veja? There’s no time like the present (aka today, Cyber Monday 2023, heyyyy) to do a lil shopping and treat yourself to that thing you’ve been wanting for months—at a discount, ofc!

Veja doesn’t have sales too often, but shopping experts (like ourselves) know that there are ways to snag the popular shoes with the iconic “V” design on sale. Today, keep an eye out for the Veja Outlet’s selection of sale sneakers, including the Venturi style (a chunky dad shoe), the Nova high-tops, and even sneakers from the Marni Marsala and Rick Owens collaborations.

Venturi Flannel Snow Grafite Natural

Venturi Flannel Snow Grafite Natural
veja-store.com
$164.00

veja-store.com

$164.00

Hiking Style CWL

Hiking Style CWL
veja-store.com
$153.00

veja-store.com

$153.00

V-10 Cwl White Rouille

V-10 Cwl White Rouille
veja-store.com
$156.00

veja-store.com

$156.00

Rio Branco Hexamesh Gravel Lavande

Rio Branco Hexamesh Gravel Lavande
veja-store.com
$128.00

veja-store.com

$128.00

Venturi Ripstop Kaki Black

Venturi Ripstop Kaki Black
veja-store.com
$164.00

veja-store.com

$164.00

Recife Chromefree Leather Almond White

Recife Chromefree Leather Almond White
veja-store.com
$148.00

veja-store.com

$148.00

Thunderbird V-knit Mix Blue Pierre

Thunderbird V-knit Mix Blue Pierre
veja-store.com
$184.00

veja-store.com

$184.00

Nova Ht Canvas Pumpkin Pierre

Nova Ht Canvas Pumpkin Pierre
veja-store.com
$96.00

veja-store.com

$96.00

Venturi Alveomesh Multico Grey Brittany

Venturi Alveomesh Multico Grey Brittany
veja-store.com
$164.00

veja-store.com

$164.00

Plus, you can also shop Veja sneakers on sale at Zappos—the site is offering 50% off on boots, outerwear, and fall clearance. Zappos has their V-10, Condor 2, and Venturi VC styles in certain colorways marked down/

V-10

V-10
zappos.com
$97.50

Condor 2

Condor 2
zappos.com
$97.50

Venturi VC

Venturi VC
zappos.com
$102.50

And we can't forget about our fave bb Nordstrom, which has the good good deals and super cute styles—all I’m sayin’ is that if you were looking for a sign, this might just be it. Happy shopping!

V-10 Sneaker

V-10 Sneaker
nordstrom.com
$136.50

nordstrom.com

$136.50

Rio Branco Sneaker

Rio Branco Sneaker
nordstrom.com
$160.00

nordstrom.com

$160.00

V-15 High Top Sneaker

V-15 High Top Sneaker
nordstrom.com
$157.50

nordstrom.com

$157.50

SDU Mesh Sneaker

SDU Mesh Sneaker
nordstrom.com
$108.50

nordstrom.com

$108.50

