You'll Wanna Snag These Editor-Approved Veja Sneakers for Cyber Monday
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
Ahem. Sneakers—you know ‘em, you love ‘em, and you probably need to replace the pair you’ve been wearing on repeat for the last two years. They’re the backbone of our society!! Are you, like literally everyone and their mother, thinking about investing in a pair of kicks from Veja? There’s no time like the present (aka today, Cyber Monday 2023, heyyyy) to do a lil shopping and treat yourself to that thing you’ve been wanting for months—at a discount, ofc!
Veja doesn’t have sales too often, but shopping experts (like ourselves) know that there are ways to snag the popular shoes with the iconic “V” design on sale. Today, keep an eye out for the Veja Outlet’s selection of sale sneakers, including the Venturi style (a chunky dad shoe), the Nova high-tops, and even sneakers from the Marni Marsala and Rick Owens collaborations.
Venturi Flannel Snow Grafite Natural
Hiking Style CWL
V-10 Cwl White Rouille
Rio Branco Hexamesh Gravel Lavande
Venturi Ripstop Kaki Black
Recife Chromefree Leather Almond White
Thunderbird V-knit Mix Blue Pierre
Nova Ht Canvas Pumpkin Pierre
Venturi Alveomesh Multico Grey Brittany
Plus, you can also shop Veja sneakers on sale at Zappos—the site is offering 50% off on boots, outerwear, and fall clearance. Zappos has their V-10, Condor 2, and Venturi VC styles in certain colorways marked down/
V-10
Condor 2
Venturi VC
And we can't forget about our fave bb Nordstrom, which has the good good deals and super cute styles—all I’m sayin’ is that if you were looking for a sign, this might just be it. Happy shopping!
V-10 Sneaker
Rio Branco Sneaker
V-15 High Top Sneaker
SDU Mesh Sneaker
You Might Also Like