You'll Wanna Snag These Editor-Approved Veja Sneakers for Cyber Monday



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Ahem. Sneakers —you know ‘em, you love ‘em, and you probably need to replace the pair you’ve been wearing on repeat for the last two years. They’re the backbone of our society!! Are you, like literally everyone and their mother, thinking about investing in a pair of kicks from Veja ? There’s no time like the present (aka today, Cyber Monday 2023 , heyyyy) to do a lil shopping and treat yourself to that thing you’ve been wanting for months—at a discount, ofc!

Veja doesn’t have sales too often, but shopping experts (like ourselves) know that there are ways to snag the popular shoes with the iconic “V” design on sale. Today, keep an eye out for the Veja Outlet’s selection of sale sneakers, including the Venturi style (a chunky dad shoe), the Nova high-tops , and even sneakers from the Marni Marsala and Rick Owens collaborations.



Venturi Flannel Snow Grafite Natural

Shop Now Venturi Flannel Snow Grafite Natural veja-store.com $164.00

Hiking Style CWL

Shop Now Hiking Style CWL veja-store.com $153.00

V-10 Cwl White Rouille

Shop Now V-10 Cwl White Rouille veja-store.com $156.00

Rio Branco Hexamesh Gravel Lavande

Shop Now Rio Branco Hexamesh Gravel Lavande veja-store.com $128.00

Venturi Ripstop Kaki Black

Shop Now Venturi Ripstop Kaki Black veja-store.com $164.00

Recife Chromefree Leather Almond White

Shop Now Recife Chromefree Leather Almond White veja-store.com $148.00

Thunderbird V-knit Mix Blue Pierre

Shop Now Thunderbird V-knit Mix Blue Pierre veja-store.com $184.00

Nova Ht Canvas Pumpkin Pierre

Shop Now Nova Ht Canvas Pumpkin Pierre veja-store.com $96.00

Venturi Alveomesh Multico Grey Brittany

Shop Now Venturi Alveomesh Multico Grey Brittany veja-store.com $164.00

Plus, you can also shop Veja sneakers on sale at Zappos —the site is offering 50% off on boots, outerwear, and fall clearance. Zappos has their V-10 , Condor 2 , and Venturi VC styles in certain colorways marked down/

V-10

Condor 2

Shop Now Condor 2 zappos.com $97.50

Venturi VC

Shop Now Venturi VC zappos.com $102.50

And we can't forget about our fave bb Nordstrom, which has the good good deals and super cute styles—all I’m sayin’ is that if you were looking for a sign, this might just be it. Happy shopping!

V-10 Sneaker

Shop Now V-10 Sneaker nordstrom.com $136.50

Rio Branco Sneaker

Shop Now Rio Branco Sneaker nordstrom.com $160.00

V-15 High Top Sneaker

Shop Now V-15 High Top Sneaker nordstrom.com $157.50

SDU Mesh Sneaker

Shop Now SDU Mesh Sneaker nordstrom.com $108.50

