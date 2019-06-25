YouTube star Etika confirmed dead at 29, days after reported missing

Desmond Amofah, who’s known to his YouTube fans as Etika, has been found dead, according to the New York City Police Department.

The 29-year-old, Brooklyn-based gamer and social media star was reported missing June 19, after he posted a video in which he talked about suicide.

Many of his more than 321,000 Twitter followers were concerned about him, particularly because he was hospitalized in April after sending a string of suicidal tweets. The alarm over his disappearance grew when the New York Post reported that investigators had found his personal belongings, including his driver’s license, cell phone, a packed laptop bag and a Nintendo Switch on the Manhattan Bridge. Amofah regularly posted about Nintendo products.

We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

In response to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for details about Amofah’s death, an NYPD spokesperson said officers responding to a Monday night 911 call about a person floating in the waters near the South Street Seaport found an unidentified male unresponsive. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The final video that Amofah shared with followers was removed from the video site for “violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” although it has been uploaded by others. The just-under eight-minute video shows Amofah talking about his problems. “I guess I am mentally ill,” he said at one point.

“I’m sorry for leaving such a stained legacy,” Amofah said. “I hope that my story maybe helps to make YouTube a better place somehow in the future to where people know boundaries and limits and how far things should go. In an attempt to be edgy, I f***ed up my entire life.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 3,200 people had signed a Change.org petition asking YouTube to fully restore Amofah’s YouTube channel.

Please @TeamYouTube restore Etika’s “I’m sorry” video. It’s the mans final words. They should not be deleted! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 25, 2019

YouTube offered a statement about the devastating news.

We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community. All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) June 25, 2019

Many of Etika’s peers lamented his loss, too.

Rest well Etika. This is such a heartbreaking thing to see. People don’t understand how important mental health is, especially when you reach that level of popularity. It’s insanely hard to feel treated like a human being at that level, and I wish he had got the help he needed. — FOX | SonicFox (@SonicFox5000) June 25, 2019

Mental illness is not a joke, nor is it something you should keep inside. I've had my struggles from time to time too. We all do. REACH OUT when it happens, no matter how much you feel you can't. Nobody is alone in this life.



Rest In Peace, Etika. https://t.co/1t8TujABi0 — cbass (@FaZeCBass) June 25, 2019

He was a great Entertainer. One of the best streamers in the game. He lost a channel of over 800k subs and made a new one and was right back pulling thousands of viewers. Wherever he’s laid to rest I’ll be there. #JOYCONBOYZFOREVER — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 25, 2019

Sad to know a bright light faded today.



Rest easy Etika — Zinoto (@Zinoto) June 25, 2019

RIP Etika. We didn't know each other but I just wanted to say rest in peace. It gets said a lot on social media but I'm gonna say it again. Reach out to someone, anyone, to talk through things. There are always people that care about you ❤️ — Lux (@Callux) June 25, 2019

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

