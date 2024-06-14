There’s a New York-style pizza place coming to this bustling corridor in the Midlands

A taste of New York is headed to a busy road in Irmo.

Ferrara, which touts “real New York style pizza,” plans to open at 6801 St. Andrews Road unit 15 in Irmo. That’s in the Quail Valley Plaza shopping center that also includes a Subway sandwich shop, the Irmo Seventh Day Adventist Church and other businesses and services. It will be located just north of Irmo High School., not far from the intersection of St. Andrews and Harbison Boulevard.

An opening date for Ferrara has not been publicly announced, but there is a large banner in the window of the shop saying the pizzeria is “coming soon.” Preparations for the coming eatery appeared to be ongoing when a reporter rode by on Thursday morning.

This won’t be the first time a pizza place has been located in the unit 15 storefront at 6801 St. Andrews Road. The location previously was the home of Hungry Howie’s, a national pizza chain. That restaurant closed in the fall of 2023.

St. Andrews Road near Irmo High continues to be a high-traffic corridor, with a host of restaurants, stores, offices and various other services. About 20,000 cars per day travel down that thoroughfare, according to state Department of Transportation statistics.