New York resident reveals how she got dinner for two at a ridiculously affordable price: ‘I need to do this’

It’s no secret that restaurants and grocery stores often throw out food that’s still edible. Stores like Publix and Target, along with restaurants, have been caught throwing away piles of edible food — but what if we told you that it didn’t have to be this way?

Better yet, what if we told you that you could get this food for a discount? Even if it was freshly made that day?

The app Too Good To Go helps you to do just that — and one TikToker was excited to show users how it works.

The scoop

Kelly (@kelly.wuu) on TikTok uses her platform to post about food and travel. Her video on how to use the Too Good To Go app not only got her a great meal but got her more than she and another person could eat for under $20 — in New York City nonetheless.

She explains how the app works, saying, “Restaurants sell their remaining food for the day [on the app] in order to reduce food waste,” — and they do so at a discount.

Kelly managed to snag two boba teas for just $4.99 and four empanadas for $3.99. She also got a chicken bowl and salmon bowl from Sombo but ended up being too full to eat them after the empanadas — leaving them for lunch or dinner the next day!

“Everything in this video came out to be just around $18,” Kelly explained to her astonished viewers.

How it’s helping

This hack is perfect for those who are indecisive or want to experience new cuisines.

Instead of having to pay full price at a restaurant for something you’re not sure you’ll like, you can get a “surprise bag” — where the workers add whatever items are up for grabs at random. For example, Kelly’s empanada surprise bag came with one chicken, one potato, and two beef empanadas.

In fact, after being able to try the empanadas at a discount, Kelly found that she liked them. “These were actually so good I would go back and pay full price for these,” she said.

Encouraging restaurants to sell their food at a discount at the end of the day instead of throwing it out is a win for everyone involved, too. It allows restaurants to attract new customers who might not have otherwise tried their food, it’s inexpensive for the consumer, and it helps out the environment!

Around one-third of all the food in the U.S. is thrown out, making it the biggest contributor to landfills, accounting for a whopping 22% of all trash.

Too Good To Go will help cut down on this, and the more popular the app gets, the bigger the impact will become. Meanwhile, you’ll have been saving money on delicious food all along!

What everyone’s saying

Commenters couldn’t get behind the idea fast enough. “I need to do this,” wrote one.



“This post just made me download [the app] ASAP,” another TikTok user said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.