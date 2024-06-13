York Land Trust joins 'Love Maine Trails Month': Here's what's planned

YORK — York Land Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving and protecting natural lands and waterways, is participating in the third annual Love Maine Trails Month, which takes place throughout June.

Love Maine Trails Month is a month of statewide events bringing people and organizations together to care for Maine’s beloved trails.

“Recent increased use of our trails has highlighted both how much our community needs our trails and how much our trails need stewardship from our community,” said Liz Walworth, stewardship director at York Land Trust. “We are excited to participate in Love Maine Trails Month and have several stewardship events planned to care for trails in the York, Maine region, an area that boasts rich and varied ecological values and trails that connect people to these values.”

Walworth leads most York Land Trust trail-related events, and they recently published "Leaving the Trails Better Than We Found Them."

Upcoming York Land Trust events for Love Maine Trails Month

Boardwalk Building Workday (Saturday, June 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Come join York Land Trust Stewardship Staff to help build bridging structures on York Land Trust’s Smelt Brook Preserve and help make our trails more accessible! All experience levels are welcome, and all tools will be provided. Please come prepared with work gloves, long sleeves and pants, appropriate footwear for muddy conditions, and bug spray, water and snacks. To sign up and show your love for Maine trails, go to: https://www.yorklandtrust.org/event/boardwalk-building-workday-at-smelt-brook/

Timber Footbridge Building Day (Saturday, June 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Join York Land Trust stewardship staff for a building workday to keep their most visited preserve accessible to visitors. The volunteer crew will rebuild a new stream crossing in place of the NEC trail stream crossing bridge at Highland Farm Preserve. All experience levels are welcome, and all necessary tools will be provided. Please come prepared with work gloves, long sleeves and pants, appropriate footwear for muddy conditions, bug spray, water and snacks. To sign up and show your love for Maine trails, go to: https://www.yorklandtrust.org/event/timber-footbridge-building-workday/

Sustainable Timber Harvest Interpretive Walk (Thursday, June 27, from 5 to 7 p.m.)

In 2023, a sustainable timber harvest was conducted on Smelt Brook Preserve. York Land Trust’s Consulting Forester, Charlie Moreno, will lead an interpretive walk of the area, touching upon why the harvest was conducted, how forestry can help manage for issues from disease to a changing climate, and what sustainable forest management looks like. The program will entail less than a mile of walking with several stops for discussion and may be of interest to woodlot owners, students, naturalists, and anyone interested in the health of our forests. To sign up, go to: https://www.yorklandtrust.org/event/timber-footbridge-building-workday/

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York Land Trust joins 'Love Maine Trails Month'