New York DMV introduces new zodiac-themed license plates. Take a peek

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now offering custom license plates for all 12 of the zodiac signs.

"Custom plates are a way for New Yorkers to express their many interests," DMV commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a written statement Wednesday. "The DMV recognizes that every customer is unique, and we support that by having a variety of custom plate options to choose from."

How do I purchase a zodiac license plate in NY?

You can buy a zodiac license plate on the DMV website, by mail or by calling the Custom Plates Office at 518-402-4838.

Each plate is $60 initially, and has an annual renewal fee of $31.25, which is in addition to your vehicle registration renewal fee.

What do NY's zodiac license plate designs look like?

Each license plate features a zodiac symbol with the name of the zodiac sign on the left side of the plate. Images of the phases of the moon also line the bottom of the plate design.

Aquarius

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Aquarius-specific plate is purple and includes the Aquarius symbol of a man pouring a stream of water out of a jug.

Aries

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Aries-specific plate is orange and includes the Aries symbol of a ram.

Cancer

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Cancer-specific plate is blue and includes the Cancer symbol of a crab.

Capricorn

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Capricorn-specific plate is green and includes the Capricorn symbol of a sea goat, or a mythological creature with the body of a goat and tail of a fish.

Gemini

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Gemini-specific plate is purple and includes the Gemini symbol of twins Castor and Pollux - one twin holds a bow and arrow, while the other holds a club.

Leo

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Leo-specific plate is orange and includes the Leo symbol of a lion.

Libra

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Libra-specific plate is purple and includes the Libra symbol of a balance.

Pisces

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Pisces-specific plate is blue and includes the Pisces symbol of two fish.

Sagittarius

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Sagittarius-specific plate is orange and includes the Sagittarius symbol of a centaur - half man, half horse - shooting a bow and arrow.

Scorpio

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Scorpio-specific plate is blue and includes the Scorpio symbol of a scorpion.

Taurus

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Taurus-specific plate is green and includes the Taurus symbol of a bull.

Virgo

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new custom zodiac license plates Wednesday. The Virgo-specific plate is green and includes the Virgo symbol of a maiden holding flowers in one hand and a bundle of wheat in the other.

