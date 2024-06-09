New York DMV introduces new zodiac-themed license plates. Take a peek

"Custom plates are a way for New Yorkers to express their many interests," DMV commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a written statement Wednesday. "The DMV recognizes that every customer is unique, and we support that by having a variety of custom plate options to choose from."
How do I purchase a zodiac license plate in NY?
You can buy a zodiac license plate on the DMV website, by mail or by calling the Custom Plates Office at 518-402-4838.
Each plate is $60 initially, and has an annual renewal fee of $31.25, which is in addition to your vehicle registration renewal fee.
What do NY's zodiac license plate designs look like?
Each license plate features a zodiac symbol with the name of the zodiac sign on the left side of the plate. Images of the phases of the moon also line the bottom of the plate design.
