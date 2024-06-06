New York DMV debuts new zodiac license plate designs

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is launching new license plates based on the signs of the zodiac.

Every Empire State driver under the stars can now choose one of 12 custom designs to express their interest in astrology.

“Custom plates are a way for New Yorkers to express their many interests,” Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner (and Sagittarius) Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a statement. “The DMV recognizes that every customer is unique, and we support that by having a variety of custom plate options to choose from.”

The plates feature a recognizable image of each zodiac sign, such as twins for the Gemini plate or a bull for Taurus, as well as images of the phases of the moon.

New York is the first state to offer astrology-themed license plate designs, according to the DMV.

The plates cost $60 for the first year for those with an already assigned plate number, or up to $91.25 if the plates are also personalized. Renewal costs $31.25, or $62.50 for the personalized option, which can be paid every two years when renewing registration.

New York state offers more than 200 custom designs for drivers to spruce up their plates, ranging from sports teams like the Mets and the Yankees to organizations like the Shriners. Some of the fees are donated to charity.

Custom plates can be ordered on the DMV website, by mail or telephone.