New York DEC launches new monthly photo contest

NEW YORK STATE (WETM) — The pictures you take of nature around New York State this summer and fall could win you some prizes.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) started a new photo contest based on its Love Our New York Lands campaign, which encourages people to enjoy state lands while being respectful of other visitors and helping protect the lands for future generations. The Love Our New York Lands photo contest runs from June through mid-October and features a new theme for participants to follow each month.

“Every day, New Yorkers are outside enjoying DEC public lands and want to share their experiences by capturing beautiful images,” said DEC Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar. “Building upon the success of DEC’s annual fall foliage photo contest, DEC’s multimedia will feature winning photos that help represent the many ways visitors can access, feel welcome, and Love Our New York Lands to protect natural resources for future enjoyment and appreciation by all New Yorkers.”

June’s theme is Pride, and themes for future months will be announced later this summer. The DEC says that the first theme for the contest is meant to highlight the importance of sharing New York State lands with everyone, including the LGBTQIA+ community, and making sure everyone feels safe and welcome. Seven pictures representing a different color of the rainbow Pride flag (pink, red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and indigo/violet) will be chosen as winners. Submissions for Pride Month should be emailed to social@dec.ny.gov with the subject line “LONYL Photo Contest” by June 30. Your full name, the name of the DEC land where the picture was taken (if applicable), and your Instagram or other social media handle should be included in the submission email.

Photos will be judged based on originality, artistic composition, technical quality, and whether the picture showcases people safely and responsibly enjoying New York’s outdoor activities. Winners will be given prizes, and winning photographs will be featured in the DEC’s statewide digital and print campaigns.

