York County marriage licenses: See who is planning to wed
Marriage License Filings, York County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans' Court, April 24-30, 2024:
Applicant 1: Laura Ann Livigne Jacobus Pa 17407 Applicant 2: Derek Alan Weit Jacobus Pa 17407
Applicant 1: Nahla Bahadurali Rajan Fairfax Station Va 22039 Applicant 2: Matthew John McKenzie Fairfax Station Va 22039
Applicant 1: Danielle Renee Desseyn Mechanicsburg Pa 17050 Applicant 2: Tanner James Yanick Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Alayna Katherine Galbraith Windsor Pa 17366 Applicant 2: John Robert Lusky Windsor Pa 17366
Applicant 1: Julianne Renee Martinez Shrewsbury Pa 17361 Applicant 2: Zachary Tyler Beam New Freedom Pa 17349
Applicant 1: Christopher Soltero Arroyo York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Niurka Scarlet Santana- Nazario York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Kyle Allen Noonan Wilmington De 19808-2023 Applicant 2: Kirstin Zandria Stambaugh Wilmington De 19808-2023
Applicant 1: Abdul-Aziz Suleiman Harrisburg Pa 17104 Applicant 2: Hayat Abdul-Rahim Ninche Harrisburg Pa 17104
Applicant 1: Katherine Rose Chizmar Bel Air Md 21014 Applicant 2: Zachary Adam Johnson Bel Air Md 21014
Applicant 1: Aleksey Lang Hildebrand York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Douglas David Rebbin York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Yenifer Mora Dallastown Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Gabriel Ramos Dallastown Pa 17313
Applicant 1: Kodi David Reed Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Kelly Marie Cutshall York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: James Rowland Leefe Crofton Md 21114 Applicant 2: Annemarie Elizabeth Bartow Crofton Md 21114
Applicant 1: Lindsey Caitlin Klein York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Christopher Leandro Pena Canton Oh 44709
Applicant 1: Ethan Glatfelter McDaniel York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Holly Elizabeth Baranowski York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: John Joseph Roda Baltimore Md 21224 Applicant 2: Emily Burch Gill Baltimore Md 21224
Applicant 1: Jenna Elizabeth Heist York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Sean Allen Rickrode York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Ashley Nicole Hadley- Awuley York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Reginald Pierre- Louis York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Christi Mae Landis York Pa 17404 04/25/2024 Applicant 2: Keith Anthony Henderson Jr York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Manuel Antonio Robles Washington Dc 20012 Applicant 2: Aeryn Ashleigh McClain Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Heather Rose Lopez Philadelphia Pa 19128 Applicant 2: Waliyyuddin Amin Clarke Philadelphia Pa 19141
Applicant 1: Sarah Elizabeth Dengler Hellam Pa 17406 Applicant 2: James Thomas Hintzen Jr Hellam Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Ashley Leanne Albrecht York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Jonathan Michael Jones York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Chad James Merrill Jefferson Md 21755 Applicant 2: Emily Louise Warner Winchester Va 22601
Applicant 1: Olivia Jordan Richardson York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Dakota Russell Krouse York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Clint Andrew Wright Glenville Pa 17329 Applicant 2: Hannah Michele Corbin Gladstone Va 24553
Applicant 1: Daniel Ashton King Lewisberry Pa 17339 Applicant 2: Emily Kate Hopkins Lewisberry Pa 17339
Applicant 1: Steven Wayne Simes York Pa 17404 04/26/2024 Applicant 2: Dawn Lee Stilwell York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Cameron Mitchell Hardy Seven Valleys Pa 17360 Applicant 2: Alexis Rain Baum Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Andrew Kyle Wolfsont Philadelphia Pa 19125 Applicant 2: Violet Virginia Rauls Philadelphia Pa 19125
Applicant 1: Sarah Jean Heiland York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Joshua Clayton Cook York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Kari Marie Cox New Freedom Pa 17349 Applicant 2: Caleb Samuel Holley Enola Pa 17025
Applicant 1: Nayeli Pascual Castillo York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Gilbert Omar Diaz Ortiz York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Jacob Allen Wacker Mount Holly Springs Pa 17065 Applicant 2: Courtney Ann Spengler Mount Holly Springs Pa 17065
Applicant 1: Sarah Jane Sanders Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Brandon Alexander Castelnuovo Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Lisa Jane Manganello Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Lawrence Edward Ziesman Jr Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Kelsey Leigh Samms York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Alec Samuel Conlon York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Danielle Marie Keller Hamden Ct 06518 Applicant 2: Austin Rhoades Richwine Hamden Ct 06518
Applicant 1: Sara Winnifred Wanionek Sykesville Md 21784 Applicant 2: Nicholas Anders Todd Sykesville Md 21784
Applicant 1: Michelle Geraldine Helas York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Edlain Adam York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Harrison Lee Friedl Brogue Pa 17309 Applicant 2: Melissa Ann Arroyo Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Bennett Cole Vonstetten Lititz Pa 17543 Applicant 2: Kylie Erin Bomgardner Lititz Pa 17543
Applicant 1: Nicholas Andrew Duncan Abbottstown Pa 17301 Applicant 2: Morgan Andrea Czapp Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Sierra Noelle Bland Hallam Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Christopher Jason Perozich Hallam Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Olivia Hopkins Evans Lancaster Pa 17601 Applicant 2: Catherine Elizabeth Wilson Lancaster Pa 17601
Applicant 1: Joseph Aaron Fenicle Dallastown Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Courtney Sara Kline Airville Pa 17302
Applicant 1: Makenzi Lynn Rinehart Aberdeen Md 21001 Applicant 2: Ryan Edward Frey Aberdeen Md 21001
Applicant 1: Carlos Hector Sinchi York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Heather Marie King York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Rebecca Lynn Teaman Elizabethtown Pa 17022 Applicant 2: Seth Brady Gebhard Elizabethtown Pa 17022
Applicant 1: Kali Lanette Gadsden Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Travis Jermaine Layer Sr York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Kerri Marie Albert New Park Pa 17352 Applicant 2: Bernard Ambrose Hartmann Jr New Park Pa 17352
Applicant 1: Katerin Blanco Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Franciel Alejandro Paulino Perez York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Nathan Hunter Williams Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Adrianna Jade Waltemyer Wrightsville Pa 17368
Applicant 1: Jay Richard Reich Jr. York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Dianne Helen Brisson York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Bryan Edward Wilt Aberdeen Md 21001 Applicant 2: Hannah Elizabeth Demarest Aberdeen Md 21001-3032
Applicant 1: Bret Anthony Mohr Shrewsbury Pa 17361 Applicant 2: Robin Ann Harris Shrewsbury Pa 17361
Applicant 1: Derek James Pitzer Seven Valleys Pa 17360 Applicant 2: Miranda Elizabeth Markle Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Abigail Leshae Santos York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Evan Alexander Williams York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Danielle Grace Miller York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Tabryn Mykle Tate York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Osayimwese Abdullah Shariyf York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Khadija Benallou Lanham Md 20706
Applicant 1: Brianna Michelle Wyatt York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Elijah Marquette Washington York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Talcia Lasonya Campbell Harrisburg Pa 17110 Applicant 2: Tyler Harrison Trigalet York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Brian Keith Bullard East Berlin Pa 17316 Applicant 2: Amy Sue Shipley East Berlin Pa 17316
Applicant 1: Jonathan Michael Douds York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Kadylyn Marie Ketterman York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Emily Nicole Freese Dallastown Pa 17313 04/29/2024 Applicant 2: Kyle Evan Wooldridge Dallastown Pa 17313
Applicant 1: Paige Marie Stover Etters Pa 17319 Applicant 2: Ethan Daniel Stein Dauphin Pa 17018
Applicant 1: Ashley Nichole Myers Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Leaveil Abdul Sweeney Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Luis Enriquez Terrero Uceta York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Amantina Almanzar Rosario York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Elijah Barak Sackett Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Emma Gene Dyke York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Madison Taylor Hawk Shippensburg Pa 17257 Applicant 2: Brenton Edwin Byers Shippensburg Pa 17257
Applicant 1: Arianna Brasile York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Nathan Thomas Brown York Pa 17406 04/30/2024
Applicant 1: Benjamin Thomas Snyder Dauphin Pa 17018 Applicant 2: Emily Joanna Wolff Dauphin Pa 17018
Applicant 1: Jaclyn Denise Bowen Wallingford Pa 19086 Applicant 2: Edward Robert Conroy Havertown Pa 19083
Applicant 1: Robert Michael Kraft Abingdon Md 21009 Applicant 2: Taylor Lynn Gallupe Abingdon Md 21009
Applicant 1: Thomas Edmund Weber Camp Hill Pa 17011 Applicant 2: Jessica Marie Rosentreter Buczynski Camp Hill Pa 17011
Applicant 1: Katelynn Marie Mose Dillsburg Pa 17019-9653 Applicant 2: Joseph Patrick Venker Jr. Dillsburg Pa 17019-9653
Applicant 1: David Emmanuel Oliveira York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Cheyenne Nicole Rodriguez York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Robert Earl Dyer Jr Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Alyssa Lauren Bayman Wrightsville Pa 17368
Applicant 1: Jessica Nichole Derk Selinsgrove Pa 17870 Applicant 2: Christopher Joel Bigger Selinsgrove Pa 17870
