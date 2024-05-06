York County marriage licenses: See who is planning to wed

TechCrunch

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is making strides in astronomy with its 122-megapixel primarily infrared photos taken 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. The space agency's newest sky-peeper takes a different approach, however, performing groundbreaking space science with 36 pixels. The X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), pronounced “crism,” is a collaboration between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).