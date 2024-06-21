York County marriage licenses: See who is planning to wed
Marriage License Filings, York County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans' Court, June 5-19, 2024:
Applicant 1: William Hamilton Hummer York Haven Pa 17370 Applicant 2: Ngoc Hong Thi Le York Haven Pa 17370
Applicant 1: James Kristopher Wilfong York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Joanna Michelle McWilliams York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Joyce Marie Fernandez Rivera York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Henry Forbes York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Arthur John Hasted Jr Hellam Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Anna Lucia Loffreda Hellam Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Uasia Jjanae Brown York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Howard Daniel Black Jr York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Toni Marie Gockley New Cumberland Pa 17070 Applicant 2: Michael Robert Torcaso New Cumberland Pa 17070
Applicant 1: Kelly Lynn Wivell Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Daniel Bernard Crone Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Benny Frank Sorbello Jr Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Karen Renee Staub Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Yanette Del Carmen Moron De Madriz York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Alberto Justiniano-Irizarry York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Aaron Joel Heffelfinger Glen Burnie Md 21061 Applicant 2: Jennifer M Zimmerman Varghese Delta Pa 17314
Applicant 1: Tyler Andrew Johnson York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Brittany Jennifer Reider York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Jaylen Ashley Murphy Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Raekwon Daymar Harley Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Jayson Hunter Frymyer Dallastown Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Alysha Sandra Lee Staggers Dallastown Pa 17313
Applicant 1: Joseph Francis Longo Jr. Falls Church Va 22043 Applicant 2: Emma Jean Samels Falls Church Va 22043
Applicant 1: Tina Rae Siar Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Thaddeus Aaron Gross Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Kayle Anne McIntyre Lewisberry Pa 17339 Applicant 2: Codey James Walker Lewisberry Pa 17339
Applicant 1: Brody Flynn Patmore Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Giavonna Helena Sweeney Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Juan Antonio Barbosa Ramos Springfield Ma 01129 Applicant 2: Ana Elizabeth Ramos Springfield Ma 01129
Applicant 1: Morganne Genevieve Holtzman Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Nicholas Gregory Malinowski Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Jhohan Rachel Diego Martinez York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Jose Antonio Reyes Rodriguez York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Avery Elisabeth Diehl Green Lane Pa 18054 Applicant 2: Connor Matthew Houston Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Jerry Elisabeth Jane Wyatt Manchester Pa 17345 Applicant 2: Joshua Alexander Freeman York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Maxwell Oliver Gotwals York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Shannon Michelle Kelly York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Brittney Nicole Ensor Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Wyatt James Wertz Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Ryan Sean Cunningham Stewartstown Pa 17363 Applicant 2: Victoria Lynn Hudson Shrewsbury Pa 17361
Applicant 1: Jeffrey Elwood Fisher Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Rachel Elizabeth Holland Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Amanda Lynn Ettinger Lewisberry Pa 17339 Applicant 2: James Howard Densby Jr. York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Anna Maria Francesca Tricoli Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Jeremiah Wayne Fish Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Steven Michael Steely Lewisberry Pa 17339 Applicant 2: Amy Jo Hanshue Lewisberry Pa 17339
Applicant 1: Corbin Joseph Harootunian Houston Tx 77084 Applicant 2: Kristen Leann Faiola Houston Tx 77084
Applicant 1: Omar Abdelali Benharbit York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Ekaterina Sukhanova York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Naomi Maria Doyle York Haven Pa 17370 Applicant 2: Ruiwen Su York Haven Pa 17370
Applicant 1: Jacob Robert Cornwell Glen Rock Pa 17327 Applicant 2: Hanalee Sayre Nichols Glen Rock Pa 17327
Applicant 1: Kelsie Greer Huggins Etters Pa 17319 Applicant 2: Austin Elliott Zirkle Etters Pa 17319
Applicant 1: Juan Pablo Rojas Nunez York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Hayleen Nahir Gerena Feliciano York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Brittni Christine Blackburn Seven Valleys Pa 17360 Applicant 2: David Charles Rupp Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Eric Douglas Snyder Forest Hill Md 21050 Applicant 2: Kristina Lynn Seymore York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Alexandra Danielle Varga Seven Valleys Pa 17360 Applicant 2: Frank Richard Balesteri Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Trevor Thomas Getz Kutztown Pa 19530 Applicant 2: Annetta Jane Rizzo Kutztown Pa 19530
Applicant 1: Anton Duc Luong York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Jessica Lianne Fritz York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Leeseyjo Keene York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Tony Phi Long Dinh York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: James Woodrow Nackley York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Jonathan Andrew Hranek York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Samuel Ernest Wood Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Yerin Jo Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Stephanie Elizabeth Shearer Reading Pa 19606 Applicant 2: Gregory Derubis Jr Reading Pa 19606
Applicant 1: Hamza Imran Khan York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Huruza Tariq Khanzada York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Jennifer Lee White Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Joseph Dale Devan Jr Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Matthew Russell Eyler Dallastown Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Taylor Renee Bemisderfer Dallastown Pa 17313
Applicant 1: Jorge Gonzalez Mulato Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Jessica Gutierrez-Elias Manchester Pa 17345
Applicant 1: Jennifer Renee Colon York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Andrae Antoney Warner York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Logan Paul Fox Dalmatia Pa 17017 Applicant 2: Briana Nicole Janet Wagner Dalmatia Pa 17017
Applicant 1: Eva Leah Michelson Baltimore Md 21208 Applicant 2: Ryan William Brown Baltimore Md 21208
Applicant 1: Tracey Ann Wilkens York Pa 17407 Applicant 2: Sterling Eugene Toomey Jr. Jacobus Pa 17407
Applicant 1: Calvin Leroy Amspacher Jr. Felton Pa 17322 Applicant 2: Kristine Louise Neidecker Felton Pa 17322
Applicant 1: Sherline Jenys Villafane-Luciano Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: David Tevon Outlaw Malone NY 12953
Applicant 1: Dylan Francis Blettner Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Alexandria Nicole Gormley Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Kathy Jo Jackson Seven Valleys Pa 17360 Applicant 2: Issac Preston Livingston Seven Valleys Pa 17360
Applicant 1: Widmarck Fils-Aime York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Josianne Bornelus York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Glory Gajmer Dillsburg Pa 17019 Applicant 2: Ajay Pariyar Dillsburg Pa 17019
Applicant 1: James Robert Quoss Jr Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Christine Mary Krumholtz Baltimore Md 21220
Applicant 1: Ryan Alexander Hardison Malvern Pa 19355 Applicant 2: Anneliese Erin Reichart Malvern Pa 19355
Applicant 1: Adrianna Emmalee Yeagy Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Jacob George Roupe Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Mackenzie Elizabeth Smith Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: John William Bushner Blue Bell Pa 19422
Applicant 1: Lamia Kamal Clifton Heights Pa 19018 Applicant 2: Kh Habibur Rahman York Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Rachael Marie Blymire York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Eric Gordon Saylor York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Tarisha Capre Jackson Dallastown Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Julius Lee Hall Dallastown Pa 17313
Applicant 1: Cynthia Marie Colon Baez York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Frank Javier Rivera Solivan York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Ciana Marie Crouse Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Daniel Shane Merrigan Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Christina Michelle Eck Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Douglas Alexnader Lewis Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Chanidapa Ryan York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Edward Randolph Johnson York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Elia Veronica Romero Sanchez Mt Wolf Pa 17347 Applicant 2: Christopher Scott Johnson Mt Wolf Pa 17347
Applicant 1: Ashley Nicole Sweitzer York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Mason Alexander Keth York Pa 17404-9766
Applicant 1: Paola Beatriz Aguasvivas Santana York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Algenis Lopez Encarnacion York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Kiersten Lee Priest Smyrna De 19977 Applicant 2: Ryan Joseph McMillen Smyrna De 19977
Applicant 1: Melvin Jose Rodriguez Encarnacion York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Xiomara Rivera Rivas York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Dera Rosalie Dietz Glen Rock Pa 17327 Applicant 2: Eric Lee Abbott Glen Rock Pa 17327
Applicant 1: Lillian Katherine Czajkowski York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Steven George Bender York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Christine Jean Emig York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Michael Scott Rudolph York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Cheyenne Autumn Graham York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Shawn Thomas Bates York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Jennie Elizabeth Ernst Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Decoda Thorne Riggin Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Elizabeth Jean Mccullough Etters Pa 17319 Applicant 2: Corbin Hunter Shaffer Etters Pa 17319
Applicant 1: Jonathan Knowlton Gibson York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Maria Arlene Stepnowski York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Concetta Theresa Selvaggi York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Christopher Shane Horseman York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Kayla Marie Walters Baltimore Md 21212 Applicant 2: Michael Bauer Distler Baltimore Md 21212
Applicant 1: Rebecca Joy Wenger Carlisle Pa 17013 Applicant 2: Hunter Lee Angle Doylesburg Pa 17219
Applicant 1: Tammy Lee Hughes Windsor Pa 17366 Applicant 2: Bruce Richard Heckman Jr Windsor Pa 17366
Applicant 1: Seth Andrew Hansen Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Danielle Christina Cilluffo Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Craig Hughes Lowe Felton Pa 17322 Applicant 2: Michelle Lee Linden Felton Pa 17322
Applicant 1: Sadie Jane Lillenstein Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Evan Blake Spinney Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: David Allan Silverman York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Elizabeth Carroll Sanger York Pa 17404-1330
Applicant 1: John Donald Bassett Forest Hills NY 11375 Applicant 2: Mary Constance O’Brien Forest Hills NY 11375
Applicant 1: Olivia Marie Sederstrom Hershey Pa 17033 Applicant 2: Evan Timothy Richards Thurmont Md 21788
Applicant 1: Caitlynn Marie Kinard York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Jamilex Lenise Dejesus York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Alexander Tyler Quigley Nottingham Md 21236 Applicant 2: Sonya Michelle Wilcox Nottingham Md 21236
Applicant 1: William Douglas Madden Jersey City NJ 07311 Applicant 2: Angela Claire Trovato Jersey City NJ 07311
Applicant 1: Kevin Lee Oakwood Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Rosa Irene Ayala Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Evvie Nicole Thompson York Haven Pa 17370 Applicant 2: Keith Andrew Mundorff York Haven Pa 17370
Applicant 1: Kristi Lynn Glatfelter Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Kevin Lee Russell Dover Pa 17315
Applicant 1: Paolo Richardson Philemon York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Tynisha Malania Novalin York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Makayla Marie Lefever Delta Pa 17314 Applicant 2: Bradley Daniel Bonham Delta Pa 17314
Applicant 1: Victoria Rae Beaman York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Eric Lamont Gibbs Sr York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Brandon Elliott King Windsor Pa 17366-8305 Applicant 2: Josie Rae King Emenheiser Windsor Pa 17366-8305
Applicant 1: Jenniffer Tavarez Peralta York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Juan Jose Viera Torres York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: James William Everett Hatcher York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Katherine Elizabeth Sefton York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Ved Patel York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Vaidehi Bharatkumar Patel Odessa Fl 33556
Applicant 1: Madison Suzanne Megonnell Manchester Pa 17345 Applicant 2: Clark Dylan Kurtz Manchester Pa 17345
Applicant 1: Jonathan Leopoldo Ruelas-Rios Jonestown Pa 17038 Applicant 2: Rebekah Elaine Smith Jonestown Pa 17038
Applicant 1: Juan Carlos Cedeno York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Leslie Ann Morales Badillo York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Brian Gregory Webb Junior York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Tina Marie Grove York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Hayden Alexander Orleth-Diener York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Shea Allyssa McKinney York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Matthew Aaron Freyermuth Wellsville Pa 17365 Applicant 2: Chloe Ann Bartram Wellsville Pa 17365
Applicant 1: Courtney Mae Klinger Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Wyatt James Crone York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Kyle Robert Campanella Glen Arm Md 21057 Applicant 2: Leah Kathryn Edwards Delta Pa 17314
Applicant 1: Eric Carlton Thomas Glen Rock Pa 17327 Applicant 2: Louise Marie Heere Glen Rock Pa 17327
Applicant 1: Elaina Daphne Lavine York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Ronald Owen Ferguson York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Daniel William Judy Blandon Pa 19510 Applicant 2: Jessica Marie Orcutt Media Pa 19063
Applicant 1: Morina Turnip New York NY 10024 Applicant 2: Jacob Quinton Wallen Denver Co 80249
Applicant 1: Laura Catherine Rose York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Tyler James Broge York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Michael Scott Snell II York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Vivian Malia Greene York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Perry Stepan Napper Philadelphia Pa 19139 Applicant 2: Armoni Lenee Carter Philadelphia Pa 19139
Applicant 1: John Matthew Dorgan Yoe Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Amber E Wnek Yoe Pa 17313
Applicant 1: Mary Elizabeth Killmeyer New Cumberland Pa 17070 Applicant 2: Kyle Andrew Myers New Cumberland Pa 17070
Applicant 1: Jennifer Marie Smith East York Pa 17402-7654 Applicant 2: DeCarlo N/A Fleming York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Alexander George Mengel Lancaster Pa 17603-9794 Applicant 2: Brittany Lynn Baird Lancaster Pa 17603
Applicant 1: Monie Nhor York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Horn Sao York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Brin Louise Groff Conestoga Pa 17516 Applicant 2: Michael Taylor Evans Millersville Pa 17551
Applicant 1: Russell Eric Hood Baltimore Md 21225 Applicant 2: Stacy Michelle Greenberg Bronx NY 10475
Applicant 1: Daniel Oliver Plaine York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Vanessa Amber Travers York Pa 17401
Applicant 1: Anna Lee Meerbach Dubuque IA 52002 Applicant 2: Ryan Lee Doty Dubuque IA 52002
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County PA marriage licenses