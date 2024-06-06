York County marriage licenses: See who is planning to wed
Marriage License Filings, York County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans' Court, May 22- June 4, 2024:
Applicant 1: Kristin Louise Hobson Kirkwood Pa 17536 Applicant 2: Caleb Daniel Towner Kirkwood Pa 17536
Applicant 1: Morgan Lee Reider Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Jesse Cameron Collins Brogue Pa 17309
Applicant 1: Laine Mackare Wilkes Barre Pa 18705 Applicant 2: Ryan Steven Staats Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Sean William Spotts Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Rebecca Blair Kramer Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Samantha Sanford Speiser Defiance Oh 43512 Applicant 2: Bradley David Drebushenko Reading Pa 19608
Applicant 1: Justin Eric Johnson Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Lindsay Jo Morela Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Daniel Michael Reigart York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Catherine Mary Frey York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Fatima Dubraska Landata Lugo York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Stephany Loengry Martin Flores York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Bethany Rose Barnett Manchester Pa 17345 Applicant 2: Vincent Maurice Cathey Jr Manchester Pa 17345
Applicant 1: Dempsey Jo Murphy York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Kayley Marie Morris Kansas City Mo 64163
Applicant 1: Michael William Mnich Oxford Pa 19363 Applicant 2: Brittany Leigh Kenny Oxford Pa 19363
Applicant 1: Daniel Murray Rosner New York NY 10128 Applicant 2: Britney Dana Plotnick New York NY 10128
Applicant 1: Emily Elizabeth Schriver York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Evan Scott Cooper York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Chelsea Marie Hoffman Brogue Pa 17309 Applicant 2: Timothy Scott Merrick Brogue Pa 17309
Applicant 1: Emmit Nolan Silar Wrightsville Pa 17368 Applicant 2: Cassidy Nichole Arnold York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Michael Patrick Sterling York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Payton Roe Knupp Baltimore Md 21224
Applicant 1: Jared Drayk Gettel Dallastown Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Abigail Corrine Cunningham York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Aliyah Jo Labriola Altoona Pa 16601 Applicant 2: Trevor Grant Palfey Altoona Pa 16601
Applicant 1: Derik James Benton Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Bridget Lee Bopst Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Jacob Murray Goodfellow Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Alexandra Michelle Hawk Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Alyssa Brooke Livingston Hazlehurst Ga 31539 Applicant 2: Chad Anthony McGowan York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Alyssa Lorraine Ragland White Hall Md 21161 Applicant 2: Christopher Michael Lehman White Hall Md 21161
Applicant 1: Annabelle Perry Zengerle York Haven Pa 17370 Applicant 2: Owen Robert Kaun Lewisberry Pa 17339
Applicant 1: Franklin Charles Abel Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Mikaela Lauren Bell Felton Pa 17322
Applicant 1: Kevin Yahir Vergara-Pimentel York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Michelle Lee Brady York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Jean Andrea Markey Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Craig Allen Kopp Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Hannah Susan Yohe York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: John Patrick Prego York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Jaimy A Ware Dover Pa 17315-4650 Applicant 2: Tracy Renee Towl Dover Pa 17315-4650
Applicant 1: John Edward Hamaker Jr Dillsburg Pa 17019 Applicant 2: Jeann Amboyon Carino Dillsburg Pa 17019
Applicant 1: Zachary Paul Christoff Columbia Md 21044 Applicant 2: Brooke Nicole Blasiak Columbia Md 21044
Applicant 1: Joshua Emanuel Copeland York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Jordan Lynn Maskerines Connor York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Morgan Marie Calhoun Abingdon Md 21009 Applicant 2: Colton Lee Denlinger Abingdon Md 21009
Applicant 1: Stephanie Michelle Eline York Pa 17408 Applicant 2: Kyle Joseph Chronister York Pa 17408
Applicant 1: Reena Elsa Thomas Bear De 19701 Applicant 2: David Justin Bergamo Wilmington De 19810
Applicant 1: Dequain Anthony Duckett Etters Pa 17319 Applicant 2: Kastina Lugo Matos Etters Pa 17319
Applicant 1: Brooklyn Leeann Bahlow York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Steven Thomas Yates York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Vanessa Aracelis Dejesus York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Vidal Baez York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Estefanny Espinal York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Adonis Antonio Suero De Leon Paterson NJ 07501
Applicant 1: Katie Lynn Jenkins Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Derrick Freddie Washington Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Elaine Sosa York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Jose Daniel Caraballo Gutierrez York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Joseph Gene Gervacio Rodriguez York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Jeisy Limairy Figuereo Figuereo York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Alison Marie Serianni Lancaster Pa 17603 Applicant 2: Christopher Morgan Bomberger Lancaster Pa 17603
Applicant 1: Timothy Edwin Colehouse Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Kim Suzanne Trimmer Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Saeedah Juana Infante York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Benson Novalin York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Geoffrey Leigh Arnold Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Sherri Marie Steinour Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Hope Elizabeth Howry Columbia Pa 17512 Applicant 2: Jason Allan Zinszer Jr. Lititz Pa 17543
Applicant 1: Keri Elaine Leitzell Hellam Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Jeffrey Allen Long Hellam Pa 17406
Applicant 1: David Alan Coltrane Iii Pensacola Fl 32503 Applicant 2: Rebekah Faith Olinger Airville Pa 17302
Applicant 1: Kaitlyn Ann Evans New Cumberland Pa 17070 Applicant 2: Kyle Gregory Zimmerman New Cumberland Pa 17070
Applicant 1: Cheri Ann Zielinski Dallastown Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Michael Kevin Mahoney Dallastown Pa 17313
Applicant 1: Matthew Kevin Silva Conshohocken Pa 19428 Applicant 2: Sierra Madeline Davis Conshohocken Pa 19428
Applicant 1: Kaitlyn Marie Wolf New Cumberland Pa 17070 Applicant 2: Eric Scott Herbein New Cumberland Pa 17070
Applicant 1: Nicole Marie Arnold Silver Spring Md 20902 Applicant 2: Oscar Felipe Molina Silver Spring Md 20902
Applicant 1: Luke Campbell Jensen Hallam Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Elizabeth Anne Aumen York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Susan Marie Watkins York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: David Lamont Kirkland Sr York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Autumn Michael Hodiste Street Md 21154 Applicant 2: Benjamin Edward Brittain Street Md 21154
Applicant 1: Adelfy Rosario Acosta York Pa 17401 Applicant 2: Osvaldo Manuel Lebron Collazo York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: William Edward Fisher Dillsburg Pa 17019 Applicant 2: Kathryn Elizabeth Shull Dillsburg Pa 17019
Applicant 1: Tamara Aaron Walker Dallastown Pa 17313 Applicant 2: Nicholas Scott Burns Dallastown Pa 17313
Applicant 1: Maria Teresa Diaz-Lua Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Aurelio Lupian McSherrystown Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Lisette Marie Mercado York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Alonsia Marie Dickson York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Rachel Nicole Church York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Tyler Robert Kauffman York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Michael William Peddicord Jr Glenville Pa 17329 Applicant 2: Olivia Renee Tanner Glenville Pa 17329
Applicant 1: Jorge Luis Mercado Jr Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Jade Victoria Esbri Emigsville Pa 17318
Applicant 1: Jose Gabriel Rojas De Arco Harrisburg Pa 17111 Applicant 2: Andreina Coromoto Guerrere Fuenmayor Harrisburg Pa 17111
Applicant 1: Taylor Lee Federico York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Randy Jozsi Mercado York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: George Nikolaos Drivas York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Hannah McKenzie Culp Etters Pa 17319
Applicant 1: Julia Marie Moore York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Cole Dakota Sulzer York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Morgan Barbara Wahl York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Hunter Matthew Edgecomb York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Jelvin Brayan Hernandez Medrano York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Lesly Dyaneth Morales Gutierrez Cockeysville Md 21030
Applicant 1: Emily Maria Riccardi York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Caleb Daniel Delrocini York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Natalie Katherine Hogan Towson Md 21204 Applicant 2: Michael Christopher Leclair Towson Md 21204
Applicant 1: Kayla-Ann Marie Riley Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Richard Michael Martin Jr. Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Tyler Jeffrey Kobylinski Seven Valleys Pa 17360 Applicant 2: Cheyanne Reneigh Lehman Jacobus Pa 17407
Applicant 1: Carmen Milagro Feliciano York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Jacob Matthew Coulter York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Danielle Nicole Stahlman Mount Wolf Pa 17347 Applicant 2: Blaine Michael Yinger Manchester Pa 17345
Applicant 1: Loren Lane Burgen Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Barbara Jean Decello Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Andrew James Emerson Felton Pa 17322-7876 Applicant 2: Taylor Grace Halle Felton Pa 17322-7876
Applicant 1: John Wayne Smith York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Pauline B Smith York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Hannah Ruth Snelbaker Mount Joy Pa 17552 Applicant 2: Aidan James White Mount Joy Pa 17552
Applicant 1: Jared William Degler Hamburg Pa 19526 Applicant 2: Alison Brenda Shupp Bethel Pa 19507
Applicant 1: Jessica Grace Ryan Laurel Springs NJ 08021-3127 Applicant 2: Jeremy Charles Coan Laurel Springs NJ 08021-3127
Applicant 1: Luke Issac Sanders Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Josephine Ellen Johnson Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Abbie Lynn Sechrist York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Steven Michael Rothenberger York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Brandin Scott Ort Dover Pa 17315 Applicant 2: Lindsey Taylor Stump York Haven Pa 17370
Applicant 1: Amanda Lynne Snyder York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Ronald Allan Garvey York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Sean Tyler Preller Jr. York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Jessica Dawn Kromer York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Megan Elizabeth Miller York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Colin Peter Ferrigno York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Brooklyn Isabelle Crawford Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: Haley Nicole Diehl Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Justin Ryan Diehl Thomasville Pa 17364 Applicant 2: Payton Jade Grim Thomasville Pa 17364
Applicant 1: Austin Chester Miller Dillsburg Pa 17019 Applicant 2: Maddison Rae Showalter Lititz Pa 17543
Applicant 1: Rose Mary Selba York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Rica Georgian Cezar Soceanu York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Kamdyn Taylor Ruppert Red Lion Pa 17356 Applicant 2: Kyle Kenneth Bair Red Lion Pa 17356
Applicant 1: Steven Scott Shank Millersville Pa 17551 Applicant 2: Rebecca Mary Sahd Millersville Pa 17551
Applicant 1: Daniel Marcus Cepielik Washington DC 20003 Applicant 2: Tessa Elise Bjelde Washington DC 20003
Applicant 1: Briana May Martin Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Luke Paul Blasick Halifax Pa 17032
Applicant 1: Jeremiah Fount Cutright York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Alexa Joyce Lucas York Pa 17404
Applicant 1: Rachel Lynn Arns Taneytown Md 21787 Applicant 2: Lance Richard Jarvis Taneytown Md 21787
Applicant 1: Jordan Lyn Shanebrook Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Khaliq Elijah Naeem Boddie Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Antoinette Nicole Poe Elkridge Md 21075 Applicant 2: Senica Corelle Herbert York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Joshua Grant Aytes Davidsonville Md 21035 Applicant 2: Kathryn Mae Purdy Davidsonville Md 21035
Applicant 1: Jessica Clare Hill York Pa 17406 Applicant 2: Ian Joseph Lichty York Pa 17406
Applicant 1: Francisco Caro Encarnacion York Pa 17404 Applicant 2: Luz Maria Ubri Medina Bronx NY 17458
Applicant 1: Alexandra Marie Altland York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: John Francis Donahue York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Ashley Lauren Wenz East Berlin Pa 17316 Applicant 2: Ryan Wells Shrauder East Berlin Pa 17316
Applicant 1: Keith Anthony Hall Manchester Pa 17345 Applicant 2: Abigail Mae Leone Manchester Pa 17345
Applicant 1: Shawna Ann Weaver Manchester Pa 17345 Applicant 2: Nathan Roy Blass Manchester Pa 17345
Applicant 1: Alivia Leeann Braunbeck Hanover Pa 17331 Applicant 2: Brett James Powell Hanover Pa 17331
Applicant 1: Morgan Elizabeth McAdams Spring Grove Pa 17362 Applicant 2: James Gregory Hamilton Spring Grove Pa 17362
Applicant 1: Alexis Renee Bowen York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Brandon Scott Fahs York Pa 17402
Applicant 1: Cynthia Lynn Donahoue York Pa 17402 Applicant 2: Amir Ali Abdallah Eicke Steelton Pa 17113
Applicant 1: Luz Marie Morales Gonzalez York Pa 17403 Applicant 2: Eris Yonatan Manzueta Difo York Pa 17403
Applicant 1: Christian Michael Abbott Greenwood Va 22943 Applicant 2: Moriah Rachel Myers Dover Pa 17315
