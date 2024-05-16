New York Beer Project announces opening day for Orchard Park location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Beer Project has announced their opening timeline for a new location in Orchard Park.

The official grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 14.

The 24,500 square-foot beer lodge will feature The Buffalo Room, The Brewer’s Club, The NYBP Grove, and four Signature Celebration event spaces. The spaces will include the New York Botanical Garden room, the Barn on the Hudson room, the Twelve Club, and the Four Seasons Ballroom.

The new location will feature a unique theme and fresh craft lagers, ales, seasonals, sours, and seltzers that rotate daily. Beers brewed in a Koelschip found only in select North American breweries can be enjoyed while watching their impressive video wall.

An event will be held two days before the grand opening for members of the NYBP Mug Club. At 7 p.m. on June 12, members of the club from all four locations: Orchard Park, Lockport, Victor, and Orland are invited to a VIP party.

You can visit the website here for more information.

Latest Local News

Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini joined the News 4 team in 2024 as a Digital Video Producer. She is a graduate of Chatham University.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.