New York astrologer talks April 8 solar eclipse in Aries, Mercury retrograde and more

Monday’s eclipse isn’t just historical; it’s astrologically significant. After researching the overall importance of eclipses in astrology, we caught up with Shereen Campbell, an astrologer and business owner in New York City, to continue learning about the significance of a total solar eclipse, what to expect from the upcoming Great American Eclipse and how people can embrace this thrilling astrological event.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

How will Mercury retrograde interact with April 8's eclipse?

Q: You mentioned it's Mercury retrograde right now, and we’re about to experience the solar eclipse. How will Mercury retrograde interact with the eclipse?

Shereen Campbell: Eclipses tend to bring giant changes. They give us insight into things we need to let go of, release, illuminating our larger cosmic purpose, (like) during a full moon eclipse, which happened back on March 25. After this time period, people are like, “Let me let go of stuff. Let me release. I'm clearing out. I'm ready to embrace the new.”

Then Mercury goes retrograde on the first (of April), and you're like, “Oh, wait a second. I was so excited to move forward with the new moon eclipse that's coming up in the sign of Aries.” You think of the new moon in Aries, you're thinking excitement and passion. (Aries is) fiery. It's this desire to push forward as quickly and fiercely as possible.

But then you have mercury retrograde, which is kind of dampening that energy a bit. Mercury Retrograde, above all else, is wanting you to look backwards, to rethink, rewind, revisit. It’s wanting you to look backwards, and the new moon eclipse is wanting you to move forward. It's this very interesting push and pull of energy. It’s all about trying to find balance.

Another important thing, this new moon eclipse that's coming up is going to conjunct Chiron (an asteroid). Chiron is the wounded healer of the Zodiac. With Mercury having us looking backward, it's almost like there could be an opportunity for some wounding to be cleared with whatever new thing you would decide to initiate. And more than likely that new thing might be tied to something old.

Why is an eclipse in Aries significant?

You said a bit about what to expect in our lives during this eclipse and the new moon in Aries. What's the significance of the eclipse being in Aries?

Shereen: There's a larger cycle that the nodes travel, and that's what leads to an eclipse. So roughly every 18 months or so, we start to get into a new eclipse time period. Right now, we're in this Aries-Libra time period. (Aries) is very “me” focused, very “I” focused, (where) Libra is very “we” focused. It's about understanding how you ensure that you get to shine in your full capacity, that your light is fully lit, and not having to either dim or overshadow those around you. It’s about this balance between the “I” and the “we.” How can you find compromise, while not diminishing yourself?

When we have eclipses in this (Aries-Libra) type of energy, we're trying to discover deeper parts of ourselves. “How do I shine? How do forge ahead? How do I go after things? What do I desire? What do I want to create? How do I show up in the world?” Then Libra is like, “How do I manage the relationships around me? How do I ensure that I'm a team player without diminishing the “I”?

How can you embrace solar eclipse energy?

What advice do you have for embracing these energies?

Shereen: The first thing is, be patient. Because Aries energy is aggressive. It's bold. It’s hot-headed. It’s quick to react. (But) Chiron is involved, and it’s Mercury's retrograde also. So, it's going to be a time where, as much as you desire to take bold, impulsive, emotion driven type of action, you might find a little resistance, or there might be bits of information that you're missing. Or you might make the same types of mistakes you always made because you're rushing through things and not considering the details. Mercury rules all those things. It rules details, communication, our ability to process and share information. There’s a part of you that might be feeling this hot, exciting, explosive energy within you. And you’re like “I know what I want to create!”

Sit on it a second. Write about it. Imagine yourself really taking those steps. Think about how you (can) try to add a little practicality to it. Whether that's doing a meditation, where you sit down and really, truly allow yourself to envision, “If there were no obstacles, and I could create anything I wanted, what would that even look like for me?” You can journal about it if you don't want to meditate. But first taking the time to really look at that.

The next thing you do is start to understand what sort of fears or wounding you have in regard to that. Where did your hesitancy (come in)? Tap into that Chiron energy. What is your fear? What wound are you not ready to heal that might cause you to shrink yourself away from this goal?

Once you've sat in that energy, then you can start to think about, “What small steps can I take now to not overwhelm myself, to make it a little bit more manageable for me so I can start to move forward?”

Astrology and mindfulness

Anything else you'd like to add?

I feel like at the end of the day, astrology, personally, has caused me to become more mindful. Often, we’re people who are just marching through the world, and we're constantly reacting to stimuli around us. And we're not paying attention to the things that we're doing and how they're all connected.

Astrology allows us to be very mindful of the potential things that are happening in our lives. (It) is key at helping you more deeply understand your own personal roadblocks — your own personal struggles — so that you can see them, and you can be more conscious as you march towards tackling them.

My overall feeling is you have two choices in the way that you can use astrology. You can use it as predictive, like “This is going to happen to me.” Or you can use it as a tool to connect with the best version of yourself. It’s wonderful to read your horoscope and engage with astrology in as many ways as you can. But also remember that you have the power to make the most of your chart, to change your circumstances and your reality.

Shereen Campbell is an astrologer and small business owner. Her store, My Little Magic Shop, is located in Manhattan at the intersection Amsterdam Avenue and West 94th Street.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NYC astrologer talks solar eclipse in Aries, Mercury retrograde