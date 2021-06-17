'Nobody is putting this baby in a corner!' Over 34,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this tunic, starting at $9

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A casual twist-knot makes this tunic super-flattering in cold-shoulder, short-sleeve, or long-sleeve options. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're really lucky, there's a top in your wardrobe that makes you feel fabulous as soon as you slip it on — a dependable mood elevator that's always the first thing out of the drawer after laundry day. Assuming you, like the rest of us, have been living in jeans and leggings for the last year, that Magic Piece would be a cute-and-casual top long enough to cover your bum, loose enough to hide imperfections and shaped to flatter your figure and your fashion sense. That's a tall order, right? Well, brace yourself, because we found it.

The Yidarton Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunic is that unicorn of a top every woman needs. It’s stylish with a twist (literally), in a super-soft cotton blend with just a touch of stretch. More than 33,000 Amazon reviewers gave this top five stars. And right now dozens (yes, dozens!) of colors are on sale starting at just $9, down from the regular price of $27.

Shop it: Yidarton Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunic, starting at $9 (was $27), amazon.com

In a subtle neutral or an eye-catching spring hue, this tunic-tee is bound to become your new obsession. (Photo: Amazon)

Another thing we love about this best-selling blouse? It’s ridiculously versatile. Sure, it's a throw-on-and-go piece for running to the grocery story. But, thanks to the asymmetrical twist at the hem, it's flair-ful enough for a night out. Try it out with a denim skirt or a pair of slim capris.

Fans are hyping up this beauty big time on Amazon: “I am always looking for a good tunic," wrote one enthusiastic shopper, "so I took a chance on buying one of these and fell in love — I ordered two more in different colors! I’m short and chunky, and this tunic fits nicely and is slimming and looks very good with leggings.”

Story continues

Shows the leg, covers the butt. Talk about the best of both worlds! (Photo: Amazon)

The raves go on and on. Shopper love the genius contouring of this loose-but-lovely piece: “Having worked in fashion for several years, I don't set a high bar for the quality and fit of less expensive clothing... [But] WOW, nobody is putting this baby in a corner!,” wrote another happy customer. “I'm 5'9" and 150 pounds and the medium fit well with room to 'hide' my tummy under it without it being too baggy. The way it is cut gives you the roominess while still giving the illusion of a shirt much more fitting.”

“I love this shirt so much that I ordered two more in different colors!” exclaimed a third. “It looks good with jeans, it looks good with leggings. It has become my new go-to shirt, very comfortable! Highly recommend.”

The Yidarton Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunic is available in tons of colors too. Apricot yellow, fuchsia, wine, purplish blue — even neutral standby hues like black, cinnamon and khaki. Sizes small through XXL, starting at just $9, are in stock and waiting to flatter every figure.

FYI: Though the label says dry clean only, many customers reported that washing and drying works perfectly, with no shrinkage!

Shop it: Yidarton Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunic, starting at $9 (was $27), amazon.com

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.