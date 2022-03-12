Who knew Amazon's No. 1 bestselling smart-home camera was just $25?
You don't have to feel unsafe at home. Security cameras that protect your house and everyone in it are smarter than ever before, detecting even the slightest threats and keeping you informed even when you’re miles away.
Amazon No. 1 bestseller Yi 1080p Home Security Camera has some of the coolest perks you’ll find when it comes to modern home surveillance — and you can score this sleek little gadget for just $25 at Amazon!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Here’s what puts this smart cookie a cut above the rest. First of all, the Yi 1080p Home Camera doesn’t miss a trick. It records 24/7 in full HD and has all the best features of a high-quality camera, like an F/2.0 aperture and 112 wide-angle lens. It can detect motion and has exceptional night vision, turning on infrared LED lights that let you literally see in the dark — and if it’s your baby that’s being monitored, you can rest assured knowing the YI camera’s microphone is so sensitive it can pick up on her slightest whimper.
The YI 1080p Home Camera doesn’t just watch and listen, though — it communicates, and that’s the truly empowering part. Download the integrated app to your smartphone or Mac or PC and stay tuned in anywhere, anytime. Super-charged two-way audio means you can not only hear a pin drop, but you can also bark commands to your pet from the office or read a bedtime story to your little ones from across the globe.
Thanks to four live camera feeds, you can watch every angle of your home simultaneously on one screen. All of the footage is stored securely on the cloud, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of storage.
And if something is awry? That’s when the Yi Home Camera’s optional 24/7 Emergency Response Service comes in handy. For $5 a month, you can have certified emergency dispatchers — firefighters, police officers, EMT workers — on call to handle emergencies when you can’t.
“This camera has exceeded all my expectations,” wrote a satisfied shopper. “So easy to setup, the software is very intuitive and you can do everything from the mobile app...Night Vision is excellent and the Alert system works great and hasn't missed a beat. I am beyond happy how useful the software is and easy to navigate.”
“I am a composer for film and TV shows with a home studio that is...well, it's expensive,” wrote another. “Because of this, I get extremely paranoid every time I go out of town. I just went on my honeymoon last week and purchased this camera to try to provide a bit of peace of mind, and it did that and more....Not only does it alert you to any potential baddies looking to sack your castle, but it captures more than enough visual evidence to get a conviction. When it detects any motion, it immediately starts recording in crisp 1080p quality...Buy it with confidence. It is an unusually fantastic product.”
Get this amazing product for just $25 — it’s safe to say that’s something you don’t want to miss.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
