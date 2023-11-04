Yeti Quietly Launched Some of Its Most Popular Items in the Color We’ve All Been Waiting For

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Yeti fans, we have some news: The popular brand has quietly splashed bags, coolers, and more accessories with one of the most essential colors everyone should own — black.

While the brand already had black drinkware, it just launched coolers and accessories including totes and espresso cups in the deep shade. Everything from the zippers to the Yeti logo is dressed up in the color for a sleek, seamless look. Shop all of the new products in the core shade now, starting at $20. I know I’m adding at least a few of these pieces straight to my cart.

Our Top Yeti All-Black Coolers and Bag Picks

Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler

This Hopper cooler is made to carry on your back and keep your hands free with its soft design and straps. It’s the perfect option to take with you on a day of hiking the trails, though it’ll also ease the carrying burden on road trips and trips to the park. It’s 18.1 by 15.3 by 9.9-inches in size and has Yeti’s leak proof lining to keep everything ice cold. Its size can hold up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage, or 22 pounds of ice to use for a party or get-together, though you can use it for anything from sandwiches to ingredients for a potluck, too.

Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler

Like all Yeti coolers, the Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler is 100% leak proof and durable. It measures 17.7 by 12.8 by 11.5 inches, the exterior is made from a strong fabric, airtight zippers, and an insulated interior to keep your items really cold. This cooler is roomy inside and can hold up to 30 cans or 28 pounds of ice. Use the long strap to put the cooler on your shoulder or grip the two handles for carrying it. It’s great to take when out hiking and exploring the outdoors on the weekend, or for packing a lunch for you and the team on a weekday. Score it now in the all-black shade while you can.

Panga 28L Waterproof Backpack

Your gear will stay dry with this Yeti backpack. Its exterior is a high-density, puncture-resistant waterproof material (yes, even the zipper is waterproof), It measures 20 inches tall by 12.5 inches wide, and when empty weighs 3.9 pounds.Keep your items organized with the interior mesh zipper pocket, the sleeve pocket, and the main compartment which is ideal for holding a laptop or other essentials, even your snacks. It is designed to be comfortable too, thanks to its ergonomic shoulder straps, removable chest straps, and waist belt, which keep it comfortably in place. Not only will it stand up to ski trips or fishing trips, but it’ll also work for any old rainy weekday.

Camino 35 Carryall Tote Bag

If you love the shape of a tote, but need a bag that’s tough enough to keep anything from snacks to everyday essentials secure, this Camino bag is for you. It can be carried on your shoulder or in your hands by the two straps, or use the Crossbar handle when you want to switch it up. Waterproof- and puncture-resistant, this 18.2 by 15 inch bag’s interior features extendable dividers that can hold water bottles if you need them, as well as two zippered pockets inside to keep your items organized. Now available in the sleek black shade, it’s the perfect everything bag for trips and adventures.

Rambler 8-Ounce Stackable Cup With Magslider Lid

Coffee lovers will want to snag this 8-ounce cup, since it is designed with them in mind. It is made with double-insulated stainless steel to keep your coffee hot, with a ceramic interior to prevent staining and maintain your coffee’s taste. It fits anything from Americanos to cappuccinos and can go right under an espresso machine if you plan to use one. This cup is the ultimate in convenience, as it is stackable, is splash-resistant, and is dishwasher-safe. It also comes with a Magslider lid for an on-the-go design.

Rambler 2-Piece 4-Ounce Stackable Cup Set

If you’re looking for a smaller version, grab this set of two 4-ounce stackable cups. It has similar features to the 8-ounce model, with an insulated design and a ceramic interior, just in a smaller size. They’re ideal for single or double shots of espresso, as well as cortados, cappuccinos, and other coffee drinks. These cups are slick-looking in the new inky black color.

Crossroads 27L Backpack

This now all-black Crossroads backpack is heavy-duty and specifically designed with traveling in mind. It has a water- and abrasion-resistant exterior, so you can bring it anywhere without worrying about damage. It’s also fitted with a large main compartment, two inner pockets, and a space to put a laptop, that way you can arrange your items in a way that works best for you. It measures 19.8 by 12 inches and will fit under most airline seats, according to the brand, plus it has two padded shoulder straps for ease of toting it on your back.

Crossroads 29-Inch Luggage

If you’re venturing on a longer trip and need more space to stash your clothes and other items, this Yeti luggage is a great choice. It measures 29 by 16 inches in size, with a larger base cavity and a smaller upper for separating out your necessities. Both sides sport zippers to keep everything secure. Like the Crossroads backpack, it is durable and constructed of a water- and abrasion-resistant exterior for stress-free traveling. The rollers make it easy to move along with you when you’re in a hurry. And it looks pretty stylish in the new black shade, too.

