Yes, Taylor Swift Is At The Kansas City Chiefs Game, And She's Sitting With Travis Kelce's Mom

Today, the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, but all eyes are on the skybox where Taylor Swift is sitting with Donna Kelce, mom of Chiefs tight end Travis.

Rumors of Taylor and Travis's romance have been swirling since the NFL star admitted that he tried to give his number to Taylor when he attended her concert.

ICYMI, here's a refresher on Taylor's dating history.

Rumors of Taylor and Travis's romance have been swirling since the NFL star admitted that he tried to give his number to Taylor when he attended her concert.



During the broadcast, Taylor was seen sitting next to Donna cheering for the Chiefs. The Chiefs shared a video of the two cheering together with the caption, "Look who stopped by for the Sunday Matinee 👀 Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom, @taylorswift!"

Donna became a celebrity in her own right when both of her sons starred in last year's Super Bowl.

Last week, Travis added fuel to rumors of the fire when he went on The Pat McAfee Show.

"It's hilarious how much traction this is actually got," he said. "It's like that old game in school called telephone where everyone is just whispering in each other's and hearing some random stuff..."

"Especially when you've got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides...I threw it out there. I threw the ball her court. I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.'"

It sounds like Taylor took Travis up on that offer! Stay tuned to see what happens next.

