Yes! These Reel Mowers Can Get the Job Done

If you can fit your lawn inside the boundaries of a tennis court, using a full-size gas or electric lawn mower may feel like overkill. A manual reel mower, which trims grass with a cylinder mounted with four or five curved blades, is more affordable than a powered walk-behind lawn mower, and should be easier to use and maintain. It also certainly doesn’t hurt that it’s better for the environment than a gas- or electric-powered yard machine.

As with other lawn mowers, reel mowers are height-adjustable. Some even come with bags that collect grass clippings. They come in an array of sizes, from small 14-inch-wide models for homes with just a small patch of green, up to 20-inch-wide options comparable to a powered walk-behind mower. If this is your first time using a reel mower, we can walk you through all the nuances of grass-cutting the old fashioned way. We’ve used our fair share and can help you choose one that will work for your yard.

The Best Reel Mowers

The Expert (Tony Carrick): Tony Carrick is a freelance writer who specializes in home improvement, DIY, home security, and outdoor recreation. He’s tested and written about everything from home security systems to power tools to gas grills. His product guides, how-to articles, and feature stories can be found in such publications as Bob Vila, Angi, U.S. News and World Report, Field & Stream, and Switchful. When Tony isn’t writing, he can be found working on his latest home improvement project or making his lawn the envy of his neighbors at his home in North Carolina.



The Expert (Will Briskin): Will Briskin is a trained furniture designer and woodworker, and applies this experience as a product reviewer for BestReviews and SFGate, among other digital outlets. For his first job, he worked as an apprentice to the landscaper and repairman for Hunt House, which was built in 1641 and is one of the oldest homes in Massachusetts. To do the reel mower justice, he reached out to two landscaping experts in order to get the most accurate and helpful information.

How Does a Reel Mower Work?

First and foremost, reel mowers are entirely mechanical, unlike their gas and electric siblings, which rely on a source of power other than the user to function properly. In terms of basic mechanics, little has changed in the reel mower since it was first patented in England in 1830 by Edwin Budding, who’s credited with inventing the adjustable spanner wrench as well.

Modern-day reel mowers, just like those of the 19th century, are powered by a simple transfer of force at a few crucial points. First, the user applies force by gripping and pushing the handlebar forward. That applied force is then carried down the handle to the axle, which subsequently turns the wheels. As the axle turns, it catches and spins a pair of meshing gears.

Critically, one of the meshing gears is smaller than the other, known as the pinion gear, which exponentially increases the torque of the attached spinning blades as rotational force is passed from the axle via the larger gear. As the cylinder of blades spins, it collects the grass and carries it to the stationary cutter bar at the back of the mower, which then neatly shears it.

What to Consider in a Reel Mower

Is a Reel Mower the Right Mower for Your Space?

Because a reel mower runs on human power, using one can be more time-consuming than mowing with a gas or electric alternative, especially if you frequently have to cover a large area. Reel mowers are ideal for smaller, level grassy areas that you can mow on a regular schedule. That said, no matter how small your lawn is, if it’s steep or uneven, pushing a reel mower may be difficult. In these situations, it’s better to opt for a lightweight electric mower that’s easy to maneuver.

Do You Like to Keep Your Grass Long or Short?

Reel mowers are great for cutting grass short, which means you have to tend to your lawn frequently, especially during peak growth months. If the grass is too long, it will likely fold over and pass through the reel mower without being cut because there isn’t enough space between the blades of the reel, which results in an uneven cut that looks bad.

How Wide a Mower Do You Need?

Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to reel mowers. The wider the mower is, the more difficult it will be to push due its weight. Furthermore, wide mowers, such as those with a cutting width of at least 16 inches, have large turning circles, which can make them a pain to maneuver around trees and other obstacles.

On the other hand, the wider the mower, the fewer passes you’ll need to cover your entire lawn. Also, wider mowers can handle taller grass better than their narrower counterparts because the wider, larger reel generates more torque and therefore more cutting power.

Number of Blades

Reel mowers come in a variety of blade counts, with some equipped with as few as four blades and others boasting up to 10. The higher the number of blades, the finer and shorter you will be able to cut the grass. However, mowers with lots of blades need to be pushed quickly to maintain momentum, otherwise they’ll bog down. Another thing to consider is the fact that each blade will need maintenance from time to time, so more blades means more maintenance.

The Environment

There are two important environmental aspects to consider before purchasing a reel mower. First, if you’re looking for an environmentally friendly way to care for your lawn, there’s no better option than a reel mower. While electric mowers help alleviate some of the environmental concerns compared to gas mowers, they still create more noise than reel mowers. Importantly, both electric and gas mowers are rotary mowers and, as such, tear the grass rather than slice it, which results in an uneven cut and may lower the quality of regrowth.

The other environmental consideration to keep in mind is the actual environment that surrounds your lawn. If you’re under a canopy of trees or near an area with sand, which can damage the blades, you may want to consider one of the alternatives to a reel mower. Debris such as twigs and acorns can damage the blades on a reel mower.

How We Selected The Best Reel Mowers

To pick the best reel mowers for a wide range of yards and outdoor spaces, we relied on personal experience with our own reel mowers. We combined that insight with research, carefully comparing crucial specs, and consulted landscaping professionals at Lowe's and WW Building Supply. We selected mowers based on their build quality, cutting height and width, and weight, among other factors.

415-16 16-Inch Reel Mower

This Great States 415-16 reel mower covers a good sized swath of grass and has a reasonable weight, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of lawn sizes.

With a 16-inch cutting width, it trims a wide area that will allow you to mow a small yard in a reasonable amount of time, though you’ll need to overlap each pass if the grass is higher than 4 inches. Its 10-inch wheels roll smoothly over a flat yard, and its five blades make a clean cut. We also like the flexibility you get from its cutting height: It offers five positions from a ½-inch, up to 2-1/2 inches.

One thing to keep in mind: Two of the most popular reel mower brands, Great States and Scotts, are both produced by the same parent corporation, the American Lawn Mower Company. As a result, many Great States and Scotts reel mowers have nearly identical specs and features. Case in point, the Scotts 415-16S reel mower features the same deck width, cutting height, and build quality.

We expect that the prices and availability of these products will shift from time to time, so there may be advantages to picking one over the other at any given time. In this case, we selected the Great States model because it is currently more affordable than the Scotts model. That said, both mowers are great options and worthy of a place in your lawn care toolkit.

Shop Now 415-16 16-Inch Reel Mower amazon.com $105.00 Tony Carrick

304-14S 14-Inch Reel Mower

With a narrow 14-inch cutting width, small 8.5-inch wheels, and weighing in at a slight 19 pounds, the Scotts 304-14S is one of the easiest reel mowers to push. It’s small, comparable to our “mini” pick, so it’s best reserved for small yards and trimming narrow edges near garden beds and landscaping features.

If this size seems right for you, the 204-14 is a strong choice: Most mowers this size have only four blades, but this one has five, similar to our other picks. That means you can expect it to cut longer grass more effectively than its similarly small-statured counterparts.

Unsurprisingly, its maximum cutting height is shorter–just 1.5 inches–but it is capable of handling grass up to 4 inches high. Small mowers like this are relatively niche, but this is the right model to fill that role.

As with our top pick, keep in mind that there’s a second version of this mower, the Great States 304-14, which features the same design and features, but ditches the Scotts branding. We picked the Scotts version in this case because the Great States model is slightly heavier, but they are more or less interchangeable. Most homeowners won’t notice a difference when they push.

Shop Now 304-14S 14-Inch Reel Mower amazon.com $137.00

StaySharp Max Reel

The Fiskars StaySharp Max adds a modern flare to old-school lawn mower design, with features that allow it to cut better and more efficiently. Fiskar’s “InertiaDrive” reel uses a chain drive that transfers power from the wheels to the blade reel, reportedly doubling the power of its spinning blades so it can cut through denser types of grass, including Zoysia and Bermuda. It’s certainly built for taller, tougher lawns, cutting down grass that’s up to 5-1/2 inches tall (most top out at 4 inches.)

The StaySharp Max also features a cutting system that keeps the blades sharp for longer, eliminating the need for frequent manual sharpening. With its broad, 18-inch cutting width, you can cover ground quickly. It also offers a larger-than-average variety of cutting heights, with settings that range from 1- to 4 inches. The price of innovation, aside from the high price tag, is apparently weight: This is one of the heaviest reel mowers we considered, so be prepared for a workout.

Shop Now StaySharp Max Reel amazon.com $266.85

2000-20S 20-Inch Reel Mower

This larger version of our top pick offers more cutting power and a broader cutting width, making it a strong choice for large yards. With the ability to cut a 20-inch swath of grass up to a slightly lower-than-average 3-inches high, it's a choice for folks who have more green to manage, and don’t mind getting out there often.

The 2000-20S adds a pair of small rear wheels, which helps to support the mower's weight and makes it easier to push. The wide cutting deck and extra wheels do impact maneuverability, though, so don’t expect to be able to turn on a dime.

We appreciate the added wraparound handle, rather than the usual t-style bar found on most reel mowers, which makes pushing a little easier on the hands. If you’re cutting a lot of grass with a reel mower, this is what you want.

Shop Now 2000-20S 20-Inch Reel Mower amazon.com $149.99

YF20vRX 20v Cordless Reel Mower

If the mere thought of pushing a reel mower around the yard makes you tired, there are a few battery powered reel mowers, which move forward automatically like a self-propelled walk-behind lawn mower and spin the cutting cylinder.

With a modest 15-inch cutting width, the Yard Force YF20vRX cuts to heights ranging from 0.5- to 2 inches, with four height positions. While the smaller cutting width and lower cutting height limits it to small swaths of grass, the mower's compact size does make it easy to store.

Like an electric lawn mower, it collects grass clippings in a 12-gallon rear bag for easy disposal or mulching. That said, it falls short of an actual electric lawn mower in some ways: For example, it lacks speed controls, so using this can feel awkward if you prefer to move at a different speed. That said, it provides a rare balance between the simplicity of a reel mower, and the comfort of a self-propelled electric one.

Shop Now YF20vRX 20v Cordless Reel Mower amazon.com $179.98

1816-18CR 18-Inch 5-Blade Push Reel Lawn Mower

The Craftsman 1816-18CR gives you the option to collect grass clippings as you mow with its detachable grass catcher. It weighs a manageable 24 pounds, but you can expect the mower to feel heavier as those grass clippings pile up. The mower features a four-wheel design to add stability, so you aren't holding up the weight of the mower and increasingly heavy bag as you mow.

With its 18-inch wide deck, you can cover a lot of ground with each pass. This mower also has broad height range of 1- to 3 inches, giving you more options when cutting your lawn. If you like the bagger but have a smaller yard, Craftsman also makes 14-inch and 16-inch versions of this mower.

Shop Now 1816-18CR 18-Inch 5-Blade Push Reel Lawn Mower amazon.com $159.00

Our Expert Will Briskin Shares a Few Reel Mower Tips and Lawn-Mowing Secrets

How do I know if my lawn is too big for a reel mower?



If your lawn approaches or exceeds 6,000 sq. ft., you should consider an electric or gas powered mower. It takes me about one hour to mow roughly 3,000 square feet, although I’m not terribly concerned with speed when I use the reel mower. For comparison, a 21-inch gas powered push mower could easily complete more than double what the reel mower can in the same time.

Is using a reel mower better exercise than using a gas or electric mower?

If you’re leaning towards a reel mower, you’re in luck! Manual mowers require more effort to move and control than gas and electric mowers, and therefore burn more calories. One study, published by Harvard Health, found that a 155-pound individual burns almost 200 calories per half hour mowing the lawn with a manual mower compared with 162 calories with a powered push mower.

With either type of mowing, according to the study, the more you weigh, the more calories you burn while mowing, and vice versa.

Do I need to mow more frequently with a reel mower?

Because reel mowers can’t cut tall grass as well as gas or electric mowers, it’s possible that you may have to mow your lawn more frequently with a reel mower. Best practice is to remove no more than ⅓ of the total grass length per reel mow.

If you try to remove more than this in a single pass, you’re jeopardizing the cleanliness of your cut and the efficiency of your push. So, keeping your grass short enough so that you aren’t removing more than ⅓ of the total length per pass may mean mowing twice per week.

What is the maintenance and upkeep of a reel mower?

The main thing to remember is that you need to sharpen the blades after 20 to 25 hours of use. Keeping them sharp not only preserves the quality of the blade but also makes mowing easier and more efficient. Also, avoid mowing the grass when it's wet.

This will go a long way in reducing the threat of rust. Lastly, after every second or third sharpening session, you may want to add some standard grease to the gears on either side of the mower.

How long should a reel mower last?

When properly cared for, reel mowers can last well over 10 years. Their beauty lies in their simplicity. Reel mowers are easy to care for, easy to use, and durable, which makes them an ideal long-term lawn care investment.

In most cases, the first three or five years of use will be covered under a manufacturer warranty. Avoid excess moisture and sharpen the blades when you notice the cut is less clean—these practices will go a long way in extending the life of your reel mower.

