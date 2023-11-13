Yes, it's time to upgrade your Christmas decor storage — save up to 40% with Yahoo's exclusive code
We know, we know — it's not even Thanksgiving yet. But when it comes to Christmas decorations, it's never to early to think about how the heck you're going to store everything come January. By having a plan in place (and the right gear), you'll be spared the stress of trying to stuff your tree back in its box, getting your lights all tangled or breaking one of your precious keepsake ornaments. Luckily, you can snag everything you need from Amazon, and at a great discount, no less. With Yahoo's exclusive code 25YAHOOZBR, you'll save up to nearly 40% on top-rated Zober Christmas storage and organization essentials — nothing wrong with a little early Black Friday deal!
Zober 7.5-Foot Christmas Tree Storage Bag$20$27Save $7 with code
Zober Extra-Large Christmas Tree Storage Bag, 2-Pack$17$23Save $6 with code
Zober Upright Christmas Tree Storage Bag$19$25Save $6 with code
Zober Christmas Light Organizer$19$25Save $6 with code
Zober Christmas Ornament Storage Box$16$26Save $10 with code
Sure, your Christmas tree likely came packaged in a box, but for whatever reason, once it's out, it never seems to fit back inside. No worries! This roomy storage bag can hold trees of up to 7.5 feet and has interior buckle straps to keep everything nice and compact for easy closure. It's also 100% waterproof and has wheels to make transport a breeze.
"This tree bag worked great!" exclaimed a satisfied shopper. "It was easy to get our tree inside, and the straps inside made it really easy when it came to zipping. This is so much better than reusing the Christmas tree box that is now falling apart. The wheels and handles made it easy to get it into the basement and into storage."
Have a super tall tree? Or even multiple trees? This two-pack comes with bags that can each fit up to 9 feet of Christmas tree. They're waterproof with reinforced handles, and conveniently have little card slots so you can label what's inside each one.
One fan called them the "best Christmas tree bags ever," adding, "These bags are huge and do not rip or tear when you are stuffing them! I could fit more than my tree in the bag, also added my skirt and stockings."
Maybe you'd rather not have to un-decorate your tree at all (fair). With this upright storage bag, you can keep everything intact! It slips over trees up to nine feet tall and has a drawstring at the bottom to ensure a secure fit. There are heavy-duty handles on the side should you need to move it, and when it's not in use, it collapses to take up hardly any space.
"Never thought I would find a bag that is durable, easy to use and fits my tree perfectly," wrote a happy customer. "As you get older, you just want to decorate the tree quickly and easily. This bag is worth it."
Future you will be so grateful that present you had the foresight to keep your lights in this handy box rather than in a messy pile in the basement. It comes with four interior reels for you to wrap your lights around to prevent them from getting tangled, and you'll be able to store up to 60 inches of lights on each one. Have extra room? You can also stash some gift wrapping supplies in there too!
"No more tangled mess of Christmas lights," shared a relieved reviewer. "I have icicle lights and those are usually a mess. This kept everything neat and organized. Very happy."
Your delicate ornaments shouldn't just be tossed into any old box — especially if they hold sentimental value. With this popular organizer, you'll be able to fit 64 ornaments, and each one will have its own dedicated compartment to keep them from bumping into each other. The adjustable slots can accommodate ornaments of different shapes and sizes, and the water-resistant, tear-proof fabric offers even more protection. It also comes in larger sizes!
"Honestly ... [I] feel very adult-like and organized with this," wrote a five-star fan. "Super easy to put together. I have some pretty large ornaments and had no issues fitting any. I would highly recommend this to anyone looking to be a bit more organized and also protect your ornaments!"
