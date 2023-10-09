Amazon Prime Big Deals Day Has Great Sales on Clubs, Balls, and More Golf Gear



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



While July’s Amazon Prime Day 2023 has come and gone, a couple of weeks ago, the e-tailer announced the dates for its Prime Big Deal Days event. Amazon ran a similar sale last year, and for 2023, it’s running tomorrow, October 10, through Wednesday, October 11. And among all the sales on laptops , headphones , and baby gear next week, you can stock up on those golf balls and golf accessories, or maybe even buy a new golf bag or that latest set of clubs for a loved one.

We’ve scoured the Amazon golf shop to find an array of interesting and innovative gift ideas you can buy now ahead of the official sale. There are golf balls that are already well-known and loved, or perhaps haven’t been hit before. We found a variety of fun golf accessories to satisfy the casual or die-hard golfer. We discovered golf bags that will make anyone the envy of their Sunday morning group. And we uncovered golf club deals that might be too good to turn down.

Let’s face it — golf can be a costly obsession. One of us is a PGA Professional tasked with growing the game of golf through instruction, custom club fitting, and education, and the other is a longtime golfer who spent his college years playing three to four rounds per week. We know that saving money whenever you can is like chipping in for birdie when bogey seemed inevitable. Whether treating yourself or your golfing buddy, log on, stock up, and get out there to tee it up.

Golf Bags

Secure your precious golf clubs in a golf bag that you can be proud of. Whether representing one of the big-name golf equipment manufacturers or finding that hidden treasure that no one else knows about, discovering the right bag for you is the goal of every golfer on the course.

We selected a variety of bags that will meet your diverse needs. Stand versus cart. Big name versus no name. Budget versus premium. Amazon has it all — the manufacturers you see in golf shops across the country, as well as the up and coming brands that hope to be golf’s future.



Golf Chev Stand Bag

The Callaway Golf Chev is a proven winner from one of the preeminent names in golf. At just 3 pounds, this bag is light and easy to carry. And its six pockets provide plenty of room to store everything you’ll need for a quick nine or a full day. It’s manufactured of durable nylon, and you have 13 exciting colors to choose from, helping you stand out from your buddies on the first tee.

Shop Now Golf Chev Stand Bag amazon.com $199.88

Players 4 Golf Bag

This lightweight stand bag from Titleist is a staple in the industry. Its features include a premium double strap, durable legs, a Velcro glove patch, a strong polyester body, and more than enough pockets to store all your goods. Weighing in at 3.7 pounds, with 15 colors to choose from, it will let you enjoy the journey whether or not you make par.

Shop Now Players 4 Golf Bag amazon.com $265.00

TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag

From its clubs to its bags, PowerBilt makes them durable, reliable, and affordable. This nylon bag offers adjustable straps, five pockets, and four great colors.

Shop Now TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag amazon.com $94.99

Ultra Lite Cart Bag

Izzo is one of those name brands that most golfers have heard of, but they just don’t know it. It makes a variety of innovative and affordable golf products, like stand and cart bags, push carts, accessories, and training aids. This cart bag lives up to its name by weighing just 3.8 pounds and stands by the Izzo reputation with its already affordable price.

Shop Now Ultra Lite Cart Bag amazon.com $116.93

Golf Balls

Golf balls come in many shapes and sizes. Not literally, of course. But they do come with a range of traits for different performance — hard, soft, long distance, added feel off the clubface, increased spin around the greens, high launch, low trajectory, etc. They’re also very different when it comes to price point. Some brands offer a 15-ball pack for under $20, whereas the premium balls from golf’s leading manufacturers can go for more than $50 in retail stores and online and more than $60 in your on-course golf shops. Figure out where you need the most help in your game, and you’ll find the right golf ball for you.

Pro V1x Golf Balls

The Titleist Pro V1x and its counterpart, the Pro V1, are the most played golf balls in the game. The Pro V1x offers a higher ball flight for longer carry and maintains the stellar greenside spin that golfers seek. Follow the lead of beginners who’ve heard of the merits of the Pro V1, PGA Professionals like me, and the very best tour pros in the world, and tee up a Titleist.

Shop Now Pro V1x Golf Balls amazon.com $54.99

Warbird Golf Balls

The Callaway Warbird is the ideal golf ball if you’re seeking longer distance. The Hex Aerodynamics technology reduces drag in flight and enables the increased speed on contact that produces greater carry and a longer ball flight. The Callaway Warbird golf ball has an optimized ionomer cover that also helps deliver such distance, but provides some greenside control, as well.

Shop Now Warbird Golf Balls amazon.com $19.97

Drive Balls

Vice Drive golf balls are ideal for the majority of golfers on the course. They’re geared toward low to medium swing speeds, and with them, you can watch your distance get a boost off the tee and your precision honed in on your approach shots. Plus, these durable two-piece balls will last you multiple rounds, further enhancing the value.

Shop Now Drive Balls amazon.com $19.97

Chaos Golf Balls

The Wilson Chaos 24-pack of golf balls comes in two options — white and “everything else.” These colorful balls are for golfers who don’t take the game too seriously and want to play a ball that adds a little extra fun to their experience. These two-piece balls have a high-velocity ionomer (harder surface for longer ball flight) blend cover for superior distance off the tee and ensure a good time, no matter what the scorecard says at the end of the day.

Shop Now Chaos Golf Balls amazon.com $23.23

Golf Shoes

Whether you’re walking or riding, playing in comfort is the first step to having a fun and memorable experience. The right golf shoes don’t only make a fashion statement, they’re functional as well. With stellar waterproof technology, foam insoles, and durable outer soles for great stability, a quality shoe can set you up for success. We’ve highlighted a few options here that won’t break your bank account, but will provide hours of comfort for your feet, as you walk the hilly terrain of your local club or hit the range for a much needed practice session.

FJ Fuel Golf Shoe

The FootJoy Men’s FJ Fuel Golf Shoe is an affordable option from the best golf shoe maker. This shoe is synthetic leather and has a rubber sole with FootJoy’s quality workmanship built right in. With a fully rounded toe, the FJ Fuel doesn’t sacrifice comfort to ensure a great fit and look. There are six colors to choose from, and the synthetic leather is easy to clean.

Shop Now FJ Fuel Golf Shoe amazon.com $99.95

Codechaos 22 Golf Shoe

Keeping your feet dry when playing should be every golfer’s priority. Don’t skimp on footwear at the expense of your feet. Think about playing a 4-hour round during which you stepped in a puddle on the second hole. Is there anything more uncomfortable? The adidas Men’s Codechaos 22 Golf Shoe has a rubber sole and a waterproof upper. With 10 colors to choose from, you can buy more than one pair and match them with virtually any ensemble.

Shop Now Codechaos 22 Golf Shoe amazon.com $101.88

Coronado V2 Golf Shoe

The Callaway Women’s Coronado V2 is a great option for women golfers who seek comfort and stability. Known more for its clubs and balls, Callaway makes an incredible line of golf shoes. This one (which is discounted in certain sizes) is waterproof and has a six-spike dura-rubber outsole for maximum stability — the former keeps you dry in wet conditions and the latter keeps you grounded.

Shop Now Coronado V2 Golf Shoe amazon.com $107.15

Golf Clubs

Golf club technology is always progressing. When starting out in the game, it’s okay to grab whatever’s available and learn the proper grip, stance, and setup. But as you start playing and improving, you’ll want to take advantage of the technological advances in the game’s equipment. It’s no secret that golf clubs can be expensive. After all, there’s definitely an investment in time and money needed to truly advance in the game of golf. Amazon has a variety of prices and models to satisfy the range of budgets and skill levels. And as you’ll see, there are clubs for every age as well.

RBZ Speedlite Complete 13-Piece Set

The RBX Speedlite full set of clubs from TaylorMade (discounted in some sizes) is ideal for the golfer who’s fallen in love with the game. More expensive than most other full sets, this is not necessarily just a beginner set of clubs — it’s for anyone who needs an upgrade in equipment and understands what the TaylorMade name means in the game. You get everything from a putter to a driver and a gorgeous bag to hold them all.

Shop Now RBZ Speedlite Complete 13-Piece Set amazon.com $1399.99

X7 Junior Complete Golf Club Set for Children

PreciseGolf Co. offers a series of complete club sets for the growing young golfer. Starting at ages 3-5 and progressing to age groups 6-8 and 9-12, parents can trust that they’re getting a quality set of clubs that will mature with their child. The brand makes multiple colors and in sets specifically for boys or girls. (Just note that only the blue clubs for ages 9-12 are on sale at the moment.) It also includes the perfect number of clubs for each age group with a flashy new bag with each upgrade.

Shop Now X7 Junior Complete Golf Club Set for Children amazon.com $110.77

Profile Platinum Women’s Club Set

Value shoppers and weekend warriors will be pleasantly surprised by Wilson’s 10-club Profile Platinum golf set. The clubs are designed specifically for women, with a higher-lofted driver and irons with a lower center of gravity for greater launch trajectory and maximum distance. It’s a lightweight, price-conscious package, loaded with more performance features than Wilson’s standard Profile series set.

Shop Now Profile Platinum Women’s Club Set amazon.com $401.88

Youth Profile JGI Set

All the clubs in the set are designed to be forgiving, with oversized clubheads that make it easy to get the ball in the air. The driver, fairway wood, and hybrid all feature low centers of gravity that help junior golfers launch the ball higher and farther. The irons and wedge have wide soles that help little golfers get the ball in the air in any situation. The putter has a milled face that provides excellent feedback and helps junior golfers develop a feel for the greens.

Shop Now Youth Profile JGI Set amazon.com $188.00

Senior Men’s Complete Set

The folks at iDrive offer a full set of golf hybrids for the many senior golfers out there. Manufactured with senior flex shafts and arthritic grips, our increasing age doesn’t have to mean our scores must go up as well. This eight-club set comes in 3 iron-PW, ensuring your have the appropriate loft for any shot you encounter.

Shop Now Senior Men’s Complete Set amazon.com $549.95

Golf Accessories

If you’ve been in the game for awhile, you know there are many, many ways to spend your money. We’ve included several items here that will help prepare you for a day on the course — a rangefinder in your pocket, storage to keep balls close at hand, and a headcover that’s a nod to a classic movie, among other things. Know the best ways to spend your golfing dollars, and you’ll maximize your enjoyment in the game.

Chip-Shot Golf Chipping Net

Hopefully they won’t take this the wrong way, but everyone can use practice on their chipping skills. Your golfer can use this net with foam practice balls in the house or with real balls in the backyard.It also makes for a fun yard game with family and friends instead of just playing “closest to the pin.”

Shop Now Chip-Shot Golf Chipping Net amazon.com $35.42

Golf Ball Holder

Ahhh, relief! Your recipient won’t be digging into their bag for an extra golf ball when they plunk one in the water. This pro-style holder has a quick-draw release for easy ball selection from either top or bottom. It hangs perfectly off the side of their bag and holds a whole sleeve (three balls) so there's no need to root around for extras.

Shop Now Golf Ball Holder amazon.com $16.99

Gopher Hybrid/Utility Covers

Ask any golfer about headcover options in today’s market and they’ll most likely mention the name Daphne’s. The brand offers a wide variety of animal and character variations that fit any 460 cc driver. In business since 1978, Daphne’s have donned the clubs of golfers worldwide, including Tiger Woods. And this one in particular is a fun, quality cover at an affordable price.

Shop Now Gopher Hybrid/Utility Covers amazon.com $18.46

Men's WeatherSof 2-Pack Golf Glove

The FootJoy Men’s WeatherSof golf gloves (in this pack of two) offer a rare combination of durability and feel. Made of synthetic leather and mesh, they’ll have you feeling more confident in your grip thanks to the great fit, secure closure, and breathable fabric. Footjoy offers them in 10 sizes for left- and right-handed golfers.

Shop Now Men's WeatherSof 2-Pack Golf Glove amazon.com $19.05

Golf Essentials Kit

The Golf-EZ Golf Essentials Kit has everything the frequent golfer needs to mark their ball to identify it clearly, clean their ball for better performance, repair their ball marks to ensure they leave the course better than they found it, and navigate their way across 18 holes of challenging terrain.

Shop Now Golf Essentials Kit amazon.com $24.99

Golf Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder

The Blue Tees Golf Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder will help you hone in your distances on each and every shot. You’ll choose your clubs based on accurate data derived from the Blue Tees rangefinder and lower your scores as a result. There’s an adaptive slope switch, a display that automatically adjusts to the ambient light, and a built-in magnet for convenience. And it comes in three great colors.

Shop Now Golf Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder amazon.com $204.58

Golf Swing Trainer

As a PGA Professional and college golf coach, I don’t endorse a great number of training aids. But the Orange Whip Golf Swing Trainer is an exception. It helps you groove a swing with fine tempo and rhythm, and it increases flexibility and coordination, while strengthening your muscles.

Shop Now Golf Swing Trainer amazon.com $119.99

It’s that special time of year again — Amazon Prime Day 2023. Among all the sales on laptops, headphones, and baby gear, July 11 and 12 are also the days to stock up on those golf balls and golf accessories, or maybe even buy a new golf bag or that latest set of clubs for a loved one. Prime Day has special deals that will help maximize your golfing dollar and put some clean new swag in your or their golf bag.

It’s that special time of year again — Amazon Prime Day 2023. Among all the sales on laptops, headphones, and baby gear, July 11 and 12 are also the days to stock up on those golf balls and golf accessories, or maybe even buy a new golf bag or that latest set of clubs for a loved one. Prime Day has special deals that will help maximize your golfing dollar and put some clean new swag in your or their golf bag.

Let’s face it, golf can be a costly obsession. And as a PGA Professional tasked with growing the game of golf through instruction, custom club fitting and education, I know that saving money whenever you can is like chipping in for birdie when bogey seemed inevitable. It’s like Christmas in July. Whether treating yourself or your golfing buddy, log on, stock up, and get out there and tee it up.

You Might Also Like