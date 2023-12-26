Yes, Amazon really sells inflatable hot tubs — and you're going to want one ASAP

A solid pick, this durable spa with 120 air jets accommodates up to four folks and heats up to 104°F. Setup is simple, and it's easy to manage settings from the tub since the digital control panel is within reach. It holds up to 177 gallons of water, and the insulated cover keeps the water hot when not in use.

More than 4,700 five-star reviewers are blown away by this blow-up spa. Check out this fan's awesome video clip for a peek. And another happy shopper shared: "For the price, can't beat it. OK, it's not a full $20K spa ... but gets to 104°F just like expensive spas and the bubbles are great. So much cheaper. ... I was worried if you sat on the edge it would collapse, but I have had multiple adults sitting on the edge, no problem. The controls can't be easier — reach over, hit the button and bubbles, adjust the heat and set a timer."