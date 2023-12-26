Yes, Amazon really sells inflatable hot tubs — and you're going to want one ASAP
If you're anything like us, you're just waiting for the weather to get warm again so you can get back outside. But winter doesn't have to mean the end of outdoor fun. You can achieve true backyard bliss even in the coldest months with an inflatable hot tub — it offers all the therapy, relaxation and fun of a permanent hot tub without the giant year-round footprint or massive price tag. And believe it or not, you can buy one from Amazon. If you order now, it could be in your yard in mere days. Intrigued? Scroll for more info, then check out the fun accessories we found, including this floating food and drink butler and this wild little floating speaker with lights.
A solid pick, this durable spa with 120 air jets accommodates up to four folks and heats up to 104°F. Setup is simple, and it's easy to manage settings from the tub since the digital control panel is within reach. It holds up to 177 gallons of water, and the insulated cover keeps the water hot when not in use.
More than 4,700 five-star reviewers are blown away by this blow-up spa. Check out this fan's awesome video clip for a peek. And another happy shopper shared: "For the price, can't beat it. OK, it's not a full $20K spa ... but gets to 104°F just like expensive spas and the bubbles are great. So much cheaper. ... I was worried if you sat on the edge it would collapse, but I have had multiple adults sitting on the edge, no problem. The controls can't be easier — reach over, hit the button and bubbles, adjust the heat and set a timer."
Don't miss Amazon's No. 1 bestselling hot tub. It's the roomiest of the spas we've listed (holding up to 242 gallons), and it boasts 140 bubble jets (that's a lot!) and a durable PVC and I-beam construction. Comes with a cover, pump to inflate or deflate, ChemConnect dispenser, two filter cartridges and a repair patch. The digital control panel lets you control the temp (up to 104°F) and even includes a timer so you can set the temp in advance and save power.
Nearly 7,000 shoppers have given this one a perfect rating. One fan raved: "Best purchase I made this year. This thing is legit; it does the same job as an expensive hot tub. I have used it in –15F in Alaska; it keeps the water temperature 104°F. Absolutely impressed."
Another four-person beauty, this spa features 140 air jets, plus two headrests, one multicolor LED light and everything you need to get started. The tub has a wood-grained design on the outside and holds up to 210 gallons of water inside. The wireless control panel lets you heat the water up to 104°F and set the power of the jets from inside. The hard-water treatment system ensures a true spa experience and helps to keep the spa running smoothly.
"This tub is crackin'," said a five-star fan. "Two years running, still going strong! Love it! Absolutely worth the money/investment. ... We use it multiple times a week through the Seattle winters. We store it for a month or two in the summer and it is still rocking 104 degrees, no problem."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.