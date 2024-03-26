Yerba Buena Island Unveils a Collection of Luxury Townhomes in San Francisco

If you frequent San Francisco’s Bay Bridge, you may already be familiar with one of the city’s most important redevelopments in history.

In 2011, Yerba Buena Island, the land mass that the bridge touches down on as it crosses San Francisco Bay, was announced to undergo a 20-year development that would create two new residential neighborhoods with room for up to 8,000 residents, Mercury News reports. Following evictions in 2015, names like Wilson Meany and Stockbridge Capital Group joined forces to develop the island enclave, which saw the launch of The Bristol condominium in 2023. Now, new images of The Townhomes within The Cove Residences have been revealed, with calming views of the bay and all the ingredients for sustainable living.

An exterior view of The Townhomes

The architecture firm Hart Howerton created the exclusive collection of 12 single-family townhomes, which were designed as a nod to a classic San Francisco row home.

What makes the townhouses unique is that each build features integrated solar panels for prioritizing your well-being as well as preserving the island’s natural landscape. The residences range from 1,956 to 4,034 square feet, with two- to four-bedroom layouts and interior concepts by Meyer Davis, plus a host of posh amenities.

Each townhome has a distinct private entrance, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, and spa-style bathrooms. Select homes feature elevators with private rooftop access, double-height great rooms, and lead gray-honed marble fireplaces. A private outdoor space also comes with each home, offering views of east-facing gardens along with the island’s sun-soaked vistas.

Inside the kitchen and dining space.

For the best view, look into the Brandon Hughes-designed showcase townhome that offers views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island, and Clipper Cove from its 2,253 square feet layout. The home also includes three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and a modern art collection that was curated by the Jessica Silverman Gallery.

As a Cove Residences townhome owner, you’ll also have exclusive access to The Bristol’s LEED-certified amenities that includes a rooftop terrace and a modern fitness center. The forthcoming Island Club, a private sanctuary designed by Aidlin Darling Design, allows you access to a 10,000 square feet space dedicated to wellness and community that will include a massage room, outdoor pool, hot tub, and sauna facilities. The club also features a private dining room, game room, and outdoor fireplace to help you relax.

A light-filled primary bedroom.

Yerba Buena Island is a short eight-minute ferry ride away from downtown San Francisco. But if you’re not up for the trip, the village-like enclave offers 72 acres of parks within walking distance, plus five miles of trails and a dog park. The monumental Point of Infinity sculpture by Hiroshi Sugimoto is another site to see.

Sales for The Townhomes at Yerba Buena Island are now open, with prices starting at $2.85 million. Visit the Yerba Buena Island website to inquire.

Click here for more images of the Yerba Buena Island Townhomes.

The Townhomes within The Cove Residences slide cover

