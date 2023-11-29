Yelp's First-ever ‘Best New Restaurants' List Is Out — Here Are the Winners

The No. 1 spot goes to a Las Vegas restaurant.

Forget a good meal. We want a great meal. And Yelp is here to deliver.

The user-generated review site released its first-ever Best New Restaurants of 2023 list. And it’s highlighting some seriously fantastic meals from coast to coast.

“To create this list, we looked at full-service restaurants that opened after January 1, 2022, and considered a number of factors to create the final list – total volume and rating of reviews, location of the business, to name a few,” Tara Lewis, a trend expert at Yelp, told Travel + Leisure.

After looking at all the factors, Yelp officially named Anima by EDO in Las Vegas the best new restaurant of the year.

“With more than 250 reviews and 1,700 photos, Anima by EDO has become a fast favorite in the Yelp community,” Lewis explained. “Reviewers love the creative seafood appetizers, like the Peruvian Scallops and Lobster Crostini, as well as family-style main dishes like the Braised Short Ribs. They praise the service and recommend it as a perfect place for any celebration – a date night, anniversary, birthday, or if you just want really good food.”



Indeed, it appears Yelp users adore this new spot thanks to its fantastic food and even better service.

“The service was absolutely amazing. The Sommelier, Paolo, is so knowledgeable and has such a passion for the wines he served us, and he carefully explained how the pairings with the food went so well,” one reviewer wrote. “Our servers were so attentive and catered to our every need. The Chef's Menu is a great choice for a special occasion, or just to treat yourself since it's definitely a whole dining experience with some of the preparation at the table. The place was busy with a vibrant atmosphere. We didn't feel rushed, and the delicious food and amazing wine came out perfectly timed.”



While a Vegas restaurant took home the number one spot, both California and Florida took home five of the top 25 destinations. Pomet in Oakland, California, and Manzke in Los Angeles took home the No. 2 and No. 3 spots respectively, while Osteria in Miami and Lion & The Rambler in Coral Gables, Florida, took home spots six and seven.

“California and Florida are two of the most populated states in the country, filled with diverse cities and tastes and exciting opportunities for new business owners,” Lewis said. “In fact, we saw California and Florida lead the way in our recent Business Openings Report, powered by openings in Los Angeles and Miami. Both states have a range of geographic diversity, providing direct access to a vibrant agriculture industry to source fresh and delicious ingredients locally and, often, year-round. Both states are also coastal, so access to fresh seafood is also prime.”

See Yelp’s full list of Best New Restaurants at yelp.com.



