‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Is Unrecognizable in His Wife's Birthday Tribute to Their Son

IN BETWEEN WORKING on his myriad of projects, Cole Hauser loves to give recent family updates on social media. But thanks to his wife, Cynthia Daniel, folks just got a quick glimpse at what his life was like ahead of starring in Yellowstone.

The longtime couple got together to celebrate their son Ryland's 19th birthday, with the Sweet Valley High alum sharing a number of sweet tributes on her Instagram stories. As Cynthia uploaded throwback photos from Ryland's childhood on the social media platform, she also included a sentimental moment between her, Ryland and Cole in the early years.

The captured moment saw Cole sporting a white button-down shirt, a less scruffy beard and a pair of aviator glasses, all while holding Ryland and wrapping an arm around Cynthia. What's more, she emotionally penned how grateful she and Cole were to have Ryland in their lives.

"Happy 19th birthday Ry!! I love you more every day 💜," she wrote on September 20. "You always make me smile. I got you always honey. Dad and I are so blessed to have you!"

While Cynthia never posted the collage of images on her official Instagram grid, this isn't the only time she and Cole celebrated Ryland's milestones. Back in August, the duo documented their son moving into his dorm as he started his freshman year at Texas Christian University. At the time, Cynthia expressed how excited she was for this new chapter in Ryland's life, with Cole replying his hopes for his son to have "the time of [his] life."

As for Cole's next steps, fans may know he announced the launch of his Free Rein Coffee company in mid-August. Alongside the news, he also has fans on their toes about whether Yellowstone will start production on season 5 part 2 amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. To be continued...

