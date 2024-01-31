'Yellowstone' Fans, Here's Everything You Need To Know About The '1944' Prequel

Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular family saga Yellowstone is coming to an end, with the prolific creator having announced that the show will not be returning after the second half of Season 5 airs later this year. However, there are silver linings aplenty: Sheridan's anthology show Lawmen: Bass Reeves continues to build out his Western universe, while Yellowstone prequel series 1923 has been renewed for a second season.

And we can now confirm that another spinoff entitled 1944 will bring fans another chapter in the history of the Dutton dynasty.

"On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan," stated Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios CEO Chris McCarthy.

What is 1944 about and who will be in it?

Very few plot details have been revealed by Sheridan or Paramount+, so it is unknown as yet whether this new series will follow older versions of characters already seen in 1923, such as Spencer and Alexandra Dutton (Brendan Sklenar and Julia Schaepfer, pictured below), or focus on a new generation of Duttons. The only thing we can say with some certainty at this point is that the Second World War will figure into the plot in some way, given the titular year.

Paramount

When will 1923 be released?

We won't be seeing any new Sheridan content until the final batch of episodes of the main Yellowstone series premiere in November, and delays related to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes mean that 1923 Season 2 probably won't start until next year, and nor will 1944 or the new Matthew McConaughey spinoff 2024.

