‘Yellowstone’ Fans Flood Tim McGraw With Support After Emotional Instagram



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



A lot is happening in the Yellowstone universe, but 1883 star Tim McGraw is focusing on this music career.

In early August, the hit TV franchise announced that the new series Lawmen: Bass Reeves would air sometime this fall. As this show was meant to be season 2 of 1883, it would fit to see Tim reprise his role as James Dutton. While it's unconfirmed that he'll head back to Yellowstone, he did get emotional about his next venture as he announced a new album out August 25, titled Standing Room Only. Posting a photo of him in a recording booth on Instagram, the country singer opened up about the moving journey he took to make it.

"After everything that happened in the world over the past few years … it made me want to find and record more meaningful, life affirming songs," he wrote on August 20. "This album came out of it, and I truly think it’s the best project we’ve ever made (I feel like I say that every time, but as an artist, I want to work to get better with every record and I’m really proud of this one). This Friday… get ready to hear the new album #StandingRoomOnly!!"

When fans saw the Academy of Country Music (ACM) award winner share his personal ties to creating his next era of music, they immediately rushed to the comments to voice how they'll continue to support him.

Shop Now 'Standing Room Only' amazon.com

"I have loved your music since I was a little girl. I can’t wait to hear the rest of the album ❤️🙌," one person wrote. "Good on ya! Looking forward to the album. Your songs are the kind that make us feel something in our hearts ❤️," another vocalized. "Yeah T … Proud to be there with ya!!!🔥🔥🔥," a different follower rejoiced.

As some folks may know, Tim has been teasing his upcoming music ever since he dropped the title single "Standing Room Only"in March. He has since gone on to release a few more tracks off the album, which he's played at various festivals throughout the summer.

What's more, music-goers can hear Tim play more tunes as he embarks on his Standing Room Only tour next year. The concerts start in mid-March 2024 and will continue through June of that year.

You Might Also Like