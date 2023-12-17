'Yellowstone' Fans Bombard Stars with Questions after Recent Instagram Post

Yellowstone has been on hiatus for what feels like forever (don't worry, there is an end in sight, but that end won't come until November 2024), and the months have been filled with drama, from contract disputes to coffee lawsuits. But there has been a bright spot among the negativity: A burgeoning relationship between two of the show's stars, Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison.



In case you missed it, Hassie (who stars as Laramie) and Ryan (who portrays Walker) took their relationship off-screen and made it official in April with an Instagram post. Since then, they've been seen on vacation together and attending music festivals. Now, it seems like they may have taken the next step.



Ryan shared a video getting ready for a show at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. In the video, he is holding a bottle of his Bingham's Bourbon and fans were quick to point out that he seems to be wearing a gold band on his ring finger. They jumped to the comments section and demanded answers with messages like, "🤔🙋👋🤔 - what what what -- ur married???," "why are you flashing that ring 😭," and "Are we not talking about the ring!! 🙌👏😍"

Greg Doherty

Hassie shared a video from the Las Vegas event, where she took the stage to sing with Ryan, on her Instagram account, and she seems to be wearing a ring too. Fans left messages like, "Congrats on getting married!!! ❤️" Neither Ryan nor Hassie have commented about their current relationship status, but we are very happy for the Yellowstone couple either way!

