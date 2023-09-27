‘Yellowstone’ Actress Puts $1.8 Million Price on Contemporary Los Angeles Home

Actress and Hollywood royal Jen Landon, the daughter of late actor Michael Landon and most recently seen as Teeter on the last few seasons of the smash hit TV series “Yellowstone,” has put her airy, eco-friendly two-story townhouse in a premium pocket of L.A.’s Venice Beach community on the market at $1.8 million.

Landon, whose first acting gig was at five years old on her father’s series “Highway to Heaven,” has owned the two-bedroom and two-bath residence, according to records, since 2010, when it was acquired for $975,000. Records also show the neighboring townhouse was purchased at the same time for $925,000, for the benefit of Sean Landon, another of Michael Landon’s nine children and Jen’s half-brother.

A double-height ceiling adds drama and volume to the 1,900-square-foot townhouse.

Secreted behind a secured gate and slender courtyard lined with bamboo, the 1,900-square-foot townhouse stands two stories atop a garage that accommodates four cars, two for this unit and two for the neighboring unit. Throughout are bamboo floors; a double-height ceiling over the dining area adds drama volume; and strategically placed frosted windows provide privacy from the near-set neighbors while still transmitting tons of natural light.

The compact kitchen, exposed to the dining area, is equipped with designer appliances, a small pantry, and PaperStone countertops, while the main-floor guest bedroom has a leafy view, and the guest bathroom features custom tile work and bespoke built-ins.

The primary suite leads to an exterior staircase to the private rooftop terrace.

A lofted area above the dining room holds the main bedroom, which is large enough to accommodate a spacious sitting area, a fitted walk-in closet, a laundry area, and an ensuite bathroom with intricate mosaic tiling.

The townhouse is topped by a roof terrace with open, over-the-rooftop mountain views; it was designed and plumbed to accommodate planting beds for growing herbs and vegetables. At the back of the property, where the garage opens to an alleyway, the townhouse is emblazoned with a mural that depicts a wolf sitting under a Bodhi tree.

Close to both the famously funky Venice Boardwalk and the trendy shops and eateries along Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the property is listed with Katie Crain and John Podhur of Compass.

