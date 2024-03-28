From Yellow Diamonds to Burmese Rubies: Colorful Stones Take Center Stage in Phillips’s Latest Sale

The days are getting longer, and the flowers are starting to bloom—the signs of spring are here, and warmer days are just around the corner. That means it’s time to start packing up your dark winter wardrobe and pulling out your more vibrant and colorful articles of clothing. Or perhaps you keep your ensembles neutral all year round and prefer to accessorize with pops of color. Either way, we have the perfect occasion to brighten up your closet: Phillips’ Hong Kong Jewels Auction

On March 28, colored diamonds and gemstones take center stage at the company’s Asia headquarters in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District. The sale will showcase a selection of fancy colored diamonds, Burmese rubies, Columbian emeralds, along with other highly sought after and rare gemstones like red spinels and Paraíba tourmalines plus vintage signed pieces from iconic brands such as Bulgari, Cartier, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

More from Robb Report

4.01-carat Burmese Unheated Ruby and Diamond Ring

The top lot, with a high estimate of $1.25 million, is a fancy vivid yellow diamond ring weighing 15.51 carats with round brilliant-cut style. This particular cut often results in high waste of raw materials, and given the value of fancy colored diamonds, it’s extremely rare to find a round brilliant cut colored diamond. Another highlight is a 4.01-carat Burmese unheated ruby and diamond ring. Rubies from Burma, now Myanmar, are commonly regarded as some of the world’s most desirable, and yet, the region is yielding fewer and fewer rubies each year. Even more scarce are rubies of a significant size, like the 4.01-carat example we see at the center of this ring, whose high estimate is $180,000.

Harry Winston Colombian Emerald and Diamond Earrings with emeralds totaling approximately 10.05 carats

Perhaps green is more your color—enter some absolutely stunning Columbian emeralds. Two of the standout pieces showcasing this rich stone include a pair of Colombian emerald and diamond earrings by Harry Winston with a high estimate of $180,000 and a whopping 37.08-carat Colombian emerald and diamond ring, with a high estimate of $130,000. In addition to pieces like the Harry Winston earrings, the auction will feature a curated collection of signed vintage jewelry from top brands. Notable pieces include a turquoise and diamond necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels with a high estimate of $150,000 and an Art Deco Burmese unheated ruby and diamond bracelet by Cartier with a high estimate of $52,000.

Previews of all 92 lots up for grabs at the sale are on display now in Hong Kong from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the day of the auction, March 28. The sale will commence at 2 p.m. local time. For more information and to register to bid, please visit the Phillips website.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.