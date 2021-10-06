Amazon is having a sale on Yeedi robot vacs — get one for just $90

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Yeedi robot vacuums are on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Sometimes it feels like the only way to get your floors as clean as you really want them is to break your back pushing a big, powerful vacuum around. If this is one of your most dreaded chores, you might wish someone else could just do it for you.

Well, Amazon is granting your wish with up to 30 percent off. And you have several models to choose from!

Yeedi robot vacuums use smart-home technologies, so they’re the next best thing to hiring a housekeeper. If you’ve been a robot vac skeptic, these efficient machines — and the thousands of Amazon reviews they’ve earned — are about to change your mind.

Pet hair is no match for this robo vac. (Photo: Amazon)

The Yeedi K600 — now over 30 percent off — uses a powerful brushless motor that runs up to 20,000 rpm to suck up dirt and debris on your wood, tile and carpeted floors, but what it really excels in cleaning up is pet hair.

It’s slim enough to get under beds, couches and other tight places and has smart sensors that prevent it from colliding into anything in its path. It even runs for more than two hours on a single charge.

“We have a cat, two dogs with short hair and a puppy with long hair and my house has turned into a giant hairball tumbleweed. I was losing my mind vacuuming 2-3 times a day,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “When it comes to cleaning up dust and pet hair, [I’d give it] 100 stars if I could! Super happy and relieved my days will no longer revolve around keeping my floors clean!”

$90 $130 at Amazon

It vacuums and mops! (Photo: Amazon)

The Yeedi K700 is an absolute godsend, because it not only vacuums your floors but also mops them! This kind of combo is hard to come by in a robot vac — and right now it’s yours at a sweet discount of 20 percent off.

It uses smart navigation with camera mapping technology to create a map of your home, then it charts a zigzag course to clean your entire home as quickly and efficiently as possible. The vacuum function is built to suck up every ounce of dirt, debris and pet hair, and it can run for almost two hours.

Story continues

Then it uses a 300ml reservoir of water combined with disinfectant to completely sterilize your freshly vacuumed hard flooring. It’s a quick-dry mop, too, starting and stopping to give mopped surfaces a chance to dry before it moves on. By the time it makes its way back into its charging station, your floors will be in like-new condition.

“It looks good, it's quiet, it moves with amazing grace and agility,” wrote one fan of the app-controlled and super-quiet robot vac. “It literally slows down just prior to bumping against furniture, walls, etc, very gentle. This unit cleaned really well [and] battery life was incredible.”

$240 $300 at Amazon

An extra-large dustbin helps this vac stay on the job. (Photo: Amazon)

This Amazon Alexa-controlled Yeedi K650 is super quiet with ultra-powerful suction on both hard floors and carpeting. Like all Yeedi vacs, it uses smart technology to map your entire home and make fast work of cleaning without crashing into walls and furniture. It even comes with boundary strips so you can choose the area you want vacuumed.

It runs for more than two hours and is just over three inches high, so it can smoothly navigate under furniture and get into the tightest corners.

“This is the first robot vacuum I've ever used and I never want to go back to a regular vacuum. It saves me a lot of time and effort and vacuums at the same level if not better than my old vacuum cleaners,” wrote one thrilled customer.

$170 $200 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

