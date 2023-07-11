Prime Day alert: Triple discounts knock this robovac that 'blows away Roomba' to $100

Unless your last name is Geller (first name Monica), you probably don't enjoy vacuuming very much. So let the Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum handle the job for you. With its powerful suction and smart mapping capabilities, it will clean all the dirt and grime from your floors in no time. The best part: Right now triple discounts —a Prime Day discount, an on-page coupon and the secret promo code YEEDIVACX90 — can knock the price down from $250 all the way down to $100! Whoa! But if you still want to check out the robo-vac competition, or if a stick, a handheld or an upright vac is more your speed, see our roundup of Prime Day vacuum deals. And absolutely don't miss today's 90+ best Prime Day deals of 2023.

Yeedi Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum $100 $200 Save $100 with code and coupon A side brush and rolling brush work together with 3,000 pascals of suction power to break free even the most stubborn dirt and grime. Save $100 with code and coupon Copied! Code: YEEDIVACX90 $100 at Amazon

This little robot vacuum has a lot going for it. First of all, it uses visual mapping to create a floor plan of your home. It learns where the furniture is and is able to navigate around it, optimizing its cleaning path and reducing the time it takes to straighten up your floor. It has 3,000Pa of suction power, which is more than enough to handle dirt, spilled flour, or whatever other crumbles might lie in wait on your floor.

When the Yeedi detects carpet, it actually ratchets up its cleaning power to shake loose any in-set dirt and pull it free. If you don't need your entire home cleaned, you can ask it to target a designated area like the kitchen or the entryway.

There's also a mopping attachment and a self-emptying station, both of which are sold separately. This can expand its functionality far beyond vacuuming to become a whole-home cleaner. It runs for around 90 minutes on a single charge and will automatically return to its base to charge when the battery gets low.

This robot vacuum is a lot like Rosie — it'll vacuum your floors so you don't have to. (Photo: Amazon)

"This does an amazing job. It is my third robot vacuum. My first two were Roombas. This was priced significantly lower and I cannot see any difference in the work it does. It is much, much easier to clean than the Roomba, and has a better phone app than Roomba. You will NOT regret this purchase," raved one fan. "After several weeks, I was so impressed that I bough one for my daughter. She is equally impressed with its performance. My house is all tile but hers is hardwood and carpet and this vacuum handles all of this easily. I highly recommend this!!"

This shopper agrees: "Blows away Roomba hands down. I have had multiple Roombas and a few Neatos, this so far is so much better. The suction is great, it is quiet and it doesn’t get stuck as often."

And here's yet another former Roomba lover now obsessed with Yeedi: "I had one iRobot Roomba before, didn’t enjoy it as much as this Yeedi one. I would recommend this for family have kids or pets. Saves your hands. :)"

This reviewer added: "You cannot go wrong with this robot vacuum! It does an amazing job at picking up dog hair, dirt and dust! After a few months we decided to get one for upstairs. We did buy extra brushes and filters so we can still vacuum when they are washed. Yes you can wash the filters and brush!"

Yeedi Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum $100 $250 Save $150 with code and coupon Don't forget to clip the on-page coupon code and apply the promo code at checkout to maximize your savings. Save $150 with code and coupon Copied! Code: YEEDIVACX90 $100 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

