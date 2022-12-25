'My new best friend': You have until midnight to get 43% off this robot vac and mop

The holidays bring lots of festive cheer into your home, but along with all the merriment comes the dirt and grime and general disarray left by guests. Just when you think it's safe to relax and bond with the couch, you feel the crunch of crumbs and who knows what else under foot. Enter the Yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo — just for today, you can get it for $199, down from $350 — that's 43% off! Amazon's one-day sale also includes a pricier, self-cleaning option.

Yeedi Yeedi Vac Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $199 $350 Save $151 with coupon This steal of a combo robot vacuum and mop is just what you need after all the family and friends who have trudged through your home over the past month. Don't forget to click on the coupon for the best price on this cleaning champ. $199 at Amazon

This powerful combo vacuum and mop makes quick work of cleaning homes with a mix pf carpet and hard floors. It features industry-leading suction power and 4-stage cleaning system, which means it sweeps up pet hair, crumbles, dirt and debris like a boss.

"I thought I liked to vacuum until I had a robot vacuum to do it for me," said one happy customer. "It cleans our short carpets and wood floors very well. The spinning brush cleans the the floor next to the wall, the corners, and the area next to chair legs perfectly. Additionally, it cleans under the couch and bed and any piece of furniture that has a few inches clearance."

Spend less time cleaning up after guests and more time hanging with the fam, thanks to the slashed price on this amazing robo vac and mop. (Photo: Amazon)

The Yeedi vac max is a multitasker that vacuums and mops at the same time. With an incredible suction power and a smart mopping system, it handles wet and dry messes simultaneously. The ultrasonic carpet detection sensor identifies your floor type and plans the cleaning method accordingly. When it detects carpet this genius tool will crank up suction power when vacuuming and avoid reaching it when mopping.

Even the pickiest pet owners agree that this robo vac gets the job done, "The main reason we purchased this was because of our two dogs. I am surprised that the younger one is not bald already looking at how much hair the Yeedi picks up. [...] At the end of the day, this is a vacuum and it is amazing at its job."

