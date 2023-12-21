After Years of Wearing Nike, NBA Champion Nikola Jokić Reportedly Signs With 361 Degrees

NBA champion Nikola Jokić has long worn Nike on the court. However, it appears as if the Denver Nuggets star has left the Swoosh and signed with 361 Degrees.

Jokić, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, has reportedly signed a multiyear signature shoe deal with the China-based brand. The news was first reported by Nick DePaula of Boardroom and ESPN via Twitter. During the Nuggets’ 113-104 win Wednesday night over the Toronto Raptors, Jokić was wearing a high-top iteration of the 361 Degrees Big3 Future shoe.

FN has reached out to 361 Degrees for comment.

Nikola Jokic (No. 15) in 361 Degrees shoes. Getty Images

Although Jokić is the newest addition to the 361 Degrees roster, he isn’t the lone member of the Nuggets that is aligned with the brand. Teammate Aaron Gordon signed with the brand in February 2020 (then as a member of the Orlando Magic). Gordon has his own line of signature shoes with 361 Degrees, and his latest look with the brand is the AG4 Soar, which is available now via 361usa.com and retails for $140.

There are other hoopers in the league aside from Jokić and Gordon who lace up 361 Degrees on the court. For instance, Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets wears the brand’s DVD 1 shoe.

Jokić led the Nuggets to the team’s first-ever NBA title last season, defeating the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals in five games. He also was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals. As for the current 2023-24 regular season, Denver is third in the Western Conference with a record of 18-10.

