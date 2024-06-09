Years in the making: Winrock Park holds grand opening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-awaited park is finally open in Uptown Albuquerque, and it promises to give residents a variety of fun activities. Winrock Town Center has unveiled their new park with celebrations all day.

This moment has been years in the making. The Albuquerque-based, Goodman Realty Group, has shared plans to revamp the area at Winrock Town Center near Louisiana and I-40, since 2011. This weekend, they’re finally celebrating the grand opening of one of those projects Winrock Park.

Goodman Group described their vision of creating a “mixed-use development,” where people can enjoy a variety of amenities, including an amphitheater for music performances, food trucks, apartments, and even a children’s playground.

Throughout the park, art installations are on full display along with information kiosks promoting Albuquerque’s outdoors. The park will also feature weekly growers’ markets and morning yoga on Saturdays for the next six weeks.

Although people are enjoying so many fun new things out here, a comedy club and food hall are still on the way. The water used in the ponds and sprinklers is being brought from reuse lines, and it gets recycled at least three times throughout the park.

“All of this is wonderful. Albuquerque needs those things. We need more of those things for the people to enjoy, so I’m very glad,” expressed Vilma Atkins, an attendee.

“I’ve loved hearing about the resilience and the perseverance that it took to make this dream a reality. I mean there is so much love they poured into this and the whole heart of it is that they want to give to the community,” says Alesha Yaney, attendee.

Goodman Reality said they hope today will mark the beginning of bringing life back into Winrock and also put Albuquerque on the map.

“It puts us on the level of all the cities where people said, ‘Oh, I love what they’ve done in Austin; I love what they’ve done in Seattle, or I love what they’ve done in Oklahoma City,’ and now, Albuquerque is rising up to that same level, if not beyond,” Goodman Group Development Senior Vice President Darin Sand said.

The Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub is based in Texas. Goodman Group said it’s expected to open by early next year. The developers said apartments are also on the way.

