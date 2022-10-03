Hurry! Fall-scented Yankee Candles are on sale: 'The whole house smells like a bakery'

One of our favorite parts of autumn? Decking out our homes for the season — and we bet you do too. Whether you prefer cute pumpkin-shaped accents or spooky Halloween decorations, there’s one addition that will go with any theme: a fall-scented candle. And one of the best brands for seasonal scents, Yankee Candle, is on sale right now at Amazon! Along with stylish glass holders, long burn times and high-quality paraffin wax, the variety of delicious-smelling themed candles is unbelievable. Dozens of the most popular candles are marked down right now, including Cinnamon Stick, Spiced Pumpkin, Sugar & Spice and Sugared Cinnamon. We know your mouth just watered.

Prices have also been slashed on autumnal options from Yankee Candle’s sister brand WoodWick. In addition to yummy scents, these candles are known for their patented Pluswick Innovation wick, which gives off a distinctive crackling sound.

Various sizes and scents of the popular candles are up to 48% off — like this Mediterranean Breeze version — so now is the perfect time to stock up for the entire season. And grab a few as holiday gifts while you're at it. Below, shop our favorite discounted fall scents from Yankee Candle and WoodWick while they're still marked down for way less.

Nothing says fall quite like the smell of cinnamon and cloves, which is probably why this Cinnamon Stick candle has racked up so many five-star ratings. The large jar version of the candle provides up to 150 hours of burn time and it uses a 100% natural fiber cotton wick that evenly burns.

“My cinnamon stick candle smells and burns wonderfully,” wrote one shopper. “It is not too heavy it smells great and burns well! Especially on cloudy days, this makes me feel happier.”

Get your home fall-ready with these discounted candles! (Photo: Amazon)

why. While the main note is baked pumpkins, the scent is also infused with hints of clove, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar — basically a scrumptious treat for your senses.

One happy reviewer wrote: “I ordered the Yankee Candle in pumpkin spice and all I have to say is, damn! what a good-smelling candle! Will definitely order again in the future!”

Snickerdoodle fans will be delighted to learn their favorite cookies’ smell has been bottled up into this Sugar & Spice candle that’s on sale for just $26. The 150-hour burn time should last you all season long, and once the candle runs out, you can use the glass jar as a storage container.

“A scent that actually lasts,” said one customer. “I bought this candle after a friend had it lit only for a few minutes and made the whole house smells like a bakery!”

And even if you’re not a baker, you can enjoy the smell of freshly baked treats with this Sugared Cinnamon Apple candle that combines scents of “cinnamon apple with whipped vanilla frosting,’ which shoppers say is super fragrant even before lighting it.

“Love the scent of this candle,” raved one shopper. “Bought it to go into a two-part hurricane candle holder (top is for candles, bottom is for fillers such as potpourri, pine cones, stones, lemons, Christmas ornaments, etc.). This current theme I'm doing is for Fall and apple season, so this candle not only makes the look come together, but the fragrance is amazing! (And, I haven't even burned it yet!)”

One of the best parts of fall is sitting outside enjoying a bonfire, but if you don’t have the outdoor space to enjoy a campfire you can re-create the experience in your home with this crackling Evening Bonfire scented candle.

“Next best thing to owning a fireplace,” said one customer. “My boyfriend loves the campfire smell and crackling wood! He uses this candle every day,” added another.

While many people love to spend more time baking once the weather starts to get cooler, this Vanilla Bean candle will give your home that cozy feel without the work.

One five-star review said: “This candle smells incredible! I live in a small apartment and like it to smell nice. After I light this candle it smells amazing in my apartment in about 5-10 minutes. It smells exactly like vanilla. The crackling sound is great too. Overall if you are looking for a great-smelling candle I would get this one.”

This unique candle has three autumnal fragrances layered on top of each other. The first is Apple Basket which combines fruit smells with florals like lilacs and jasmine, the second is Spiced Blackberry which the brand says smells like “A rich blackberry and cinnamon filling inside a flaky, vanilla-drizzled danish and the third is Pumpkin Butter which is a blend of pumpkin, spices and buttery scents.

“I love these Woodwick Candles. If you burn them sparingly, they will last for up to four months,” said one owner. “I use them in my restroom, and it works like a charm. This one is my favorite triple scent for the fall. I look forward to pumpkin spice lattes every year, and this pumpkin butter scent puts me in the mood.”

Did you hear that Prime Day is happening again? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is on October 11 and 12, but you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here and shop the early Prime Day deals here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Outdoor

Kurifier Outdoor Solar Torch Lights 8-pack $14 $70 Save $56

Sunjoy Outdoor Portable Propane Heater $87 $192 Save $105

Colsen Tabletop Portable Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60

Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights $32 $70 Save $38

GOOTOP Electric Mosquito Zapper $30 $60 Save $30

Vacuums

Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $150 Save $40

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $19 $40 Save $21

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C $159 $299 Save $140

Hoover Windtunnel Air Bagless Upright Vacuum $136 $200 Save $64

eufy eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum $280 $319 Save $39

Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $69 $90 Save $21

Kitchen

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine $180 $250 Save $70

Bentgo All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container $15 $30 Save $15

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $100 $130 Save $30

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers $24 $52 Save $28

Ninja Mega Kitchen System $149 $200 Save $51

Instant Pot Electric Dutch Oven $200 $250 Save $50

Calphalon Cast Iron Skillet $30 $50 Save $20

Bedding and home

DRIVE AUTO PRODUCTS Car Trunk Organizer $18 $27 Save $9

Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Queen Sheet Bedding Set $46 $80 Save $34

Zinus Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, full size $297 $449 Save $152

Danjor Linens Queen Size Sheets Set $16 $50 Save $34

Hoperay Memory Foam Pillow $31 $63 Save $32

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10

TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector $13 $20 Save $7

Lawn and garden

Black+Decker 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower $89 $109 Save $20

Sun Joe 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer $169 $200 Save $31

Worx 12 Amp Turbine Electric Leaf Blower $58 $80 Save $22

Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table $140

Jardineer Adjustable Metal Leaf Rake $21 $35 Save $14